STAT BLOG: 11/21/23

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a standout performer in the Open, 6A, or 5A playoffs for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars". We hit on seven teams still alive in their quest for a championship.

QUARTERBACK - Demond Williams Jr. (Basha)



The Bears withstood a second-half charge from ALA-Queen Creek and scored late to return to the Open Division semifinals. Williams Jr., the 5-11, 180-pound signal caller, had the most productive night of his illustrious HS career as he completed 27-of-30 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-31 victory over the Patriots. But, that's not all. Williams Jr. also ran the ball 20 times for 109 yards and a score. Ultimately, it was a nine-play, 80-yard drive that broke a 31-31 tie with less than two minutes remaining for the winning points, which came on a rollout pass to Darron Dodd. Basha had 540 yards of total offense and Williams Jr., an Arizona commit, accounted for 485 of them. His top targets were Dodd (seven catches for 62 yards and 2 TDs) and Gio Richardson (seven receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown). Williams Jr. is just 225 passing yards away from 10,000 in his career.

Next Up: Basha (10-1) will travel to Mesa to play Centennial (10-1) this Saturday in an Open Division semifinal at Dobson HS.

RUNNING BACK - Jaedon Matthews (Saguaro)

The Sabercats may not be in the Open Division this year, but they're in the semifinals for the 15th time in the last 17 years(!) and the 5-10, 170-pound senior is a big reason why. In a home game against Perry, Matthews had his highest output among his 40-game varsity career. He had 22 rushing attempts for 191 yards with touchdown runs of 45, 2, 3, and 55 yards. In a 42-32 win over the Pumas, Matthews boosted his career TD total to 38 (18 this season). Perry recovered an onside kick in the fourth quarter, and closed the gap to three, but that last score from Matthews put the game away. He has scored a touchdown in each of Saguaro's last four games.

Next Up: Saguaro (7-5) will travel to Tucson to play at Salpointe (10-2) this Friday in a 6A semifinal.

WIDE RECEIVER - Brandon Phelps (ALA-Gilbert North)

The Eagles battled back from a 21-7 halftime deficit to take a 28-21 lead at Horizon. The last of those three third-quarter touchdowns was a 99-yard reception. Phelps turned and caught a pass from Bryson Landon at the 25. He reversed direction and had a clear path the rest of the way for the TD. Unfortunately, ALA-Gilbert North wasn't able to hold the lead and its season ended with a 35-28 loss. It closed the book on the HS career of Phelps, who is the state's owner of the career marks for receptions (282), receiving yards (4,971), and receiving touchdowns (61). In his final game, he caught 11 passes for 226 yards.

Next Up: ALA-Gilbert North (7-5) has finished its season. This was the Eagles' first year in the 5A Conference.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Keona Wilhite (Salpointe)

Salpointe held Williams Field to nine points below its average in Friday's quarterfinal. The Lancers limited WFHS to just a single touchdown through the first three quarters before winning 35-25. Wilhite, a 6-5, 245-pound edge rusher, had nine tackles and a sack in the victory. For the season, the Washington commit has 18.5 TFL and eight sacks. Salpointe had four sacks as a team in the quarters and now prepares to host a semifinal.

Next Up: Salpointe (10-2) is at home in Tucson against Saguaro (7-5) this Friday in a 6A semifinal.

LINEBACKER - Boston Tilton (Higley)

Tilton stood out defensively on a Knights team that had plenty of fireworks on offense. The 6-2, 235-pound linebacker had seven tackles and three sacks in Higley's 43-23 victory over Millennium. It was the fifth game in a row with at least seven tackles for Tilton. Higley will be practicing on Thanksgiving morning for the second year in a row and is two wins away from defending its 5A championship.

Next Up: Higley (10-2) is at home in Gilbert against Apollo (11-1) this Friday in a 5A semifinal.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Alec Eckholm (Horizon)

Eckholm, a 6-foot, 175-pound safety, had a pick-six in the Huskies' 35-28 win over ALA-Gilbert. Trailing 28-21 early in the fourth quarter, Horizon sent two linebackers in on a blitz leaving Eckholm to range to that side. He intercepted the pass while running forward giving him a good burst of speed from the start. Only the quarterback had a chance to catch the 6-foot, 175-pound senior (and he didn't). Eckholm has an interception in each of the Huskies' playoff games this year.

Next Up: Horizon (10-2) will travel to Goodyear to face Desert Edge (10-2) in a 5A semifinal this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Trey Smith (Apollo)

In its quarterfinal against Campo Verde, Apollo jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead just seven minutes in. The middle of those three touchdowns came on a 67-yard punt return from Smith. That gave the Hawks all the cushion they needed in a 49-24 win to advance to the semis for the first time since 1985. Smith, who also plays cornerback, had a second punt return later in the game for 45 yards. He had five tackles and forced a fumble. The 5-11, 170-pounder was a First Team All-5A Northwest Region selection at both defensive back and punt returner.

Next Up: Apollo (11-1) will travel to Gilbert to face Higley (10-2) in a 5A semifinal this Friday.

TEAM - Red Mountain

After finishing the regular season with five straight defeats, the Mountain Lions needed to make a turnaround in the playoffs. Red Mountain started off by reversing its outcome from six days prior against Mountain View in the run-it-back version of the Battle of Brown Road and then followed that up with a thrilling overtime game at Pinnacle. It was as even as it could get through four quarters. Tied at 7 after one, tied at 14 at the half, no scoring in the third quarter, and then still deadlocked (now at 21) when Simon Lopez completed a pass to Bode Wagner with 57 seconds remaining. Red Mountain initially went for two (and the possible win) and made it, but was flagged for an illegal formation. The Lions then kicked the PAT to go to overtime. In the extra period, RMHS held Pinnacle to a field goal on its possession. Then, Isaiah Savoie took a direct snap from the 3-yard line and ran it in for the walk-off. Red Mountain made the 6A semifinals for the third straight year. Lopez passed for two TDs and didn't turn the ball over. Savoie finished with 125 yards rushing on 24 carries and a pair of scores. Wagner caught eight passes for 105 yards. Defensively, senior linebacker Champ Gennicks had a team-high 11 tackles and sophomore Jameson Wade had two sacks. Special teams also rose to the occasion as Carson Mauterer blocked a punt. When I saw Red Mountain back in Week 5 (when they were 4-1), they looked like a semifinal team. After a losing streak that included three Open teams, the Lions are back to that form.

Next Up: Red Mountain (6-6) will travel to Phoenix to face Brophy (10-2) in a 6A semifinal this Friday at Central HS.

