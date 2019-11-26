STAT BLOG: 11/26/19

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last weekend and find a standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars". On November 22-23, it was the semifinals of the playoffs. Let's take a look at some players that made an impact in those big games.

QUARTERBACK - Jonah Guevara (Liberty)

The Lions scored touchdowns on their first five possessions in a 33-30 victory over Desert Vista and Guevara had a hand in all of them. The 6-2, 165-pound senior was 10-of-14 for 235 yards and three touchdowns, plus he ran for the other two scores. That yardage total was a season-high as Liberty advanced to the conference championship for the second time in school history. LHS played for the Division II crown in 2014 and this will be its first time playing for the 6A title. Guevara's touchdowns went to three different receivers (Gavin Guy, Carter Hill, and Cailin Knapp) and a total of five players combined for the 10 receptions.

Next Up: Liberty (9-4) will take on Red Mountain (12-1) in the 6A Conference championship game on Friday, Dec. 6 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

RUNNING BACK - Ty McElroy (Red Mountain)

Due to an injury to his teammate in the backfield, Deonce Elliott, McElroy is getting more of the workload as the playoffs continue for the Mountain Lions. Against Queen Creek, the 5-10, 190-pound senior had 22 carries for 178 yards and a touchdown in a 21-9 win for Red Mountain. The 22 carries was the most McElroy has had in a game since his sophomore year, when he had 29 totes (and his previous career-high game with 171 yards) against Basha. The theme for this playoff run for RMHS has been Run Like '01. That's what this team has done has it posted 317 yards on the ground on a wet field to reach it's first conference championship since 2001.

Next Up: Red Mountain (12-1) will face Liberty (9-4) in the 6A Conference championship game on Friday, Dec. 6 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

WIDE RECEIVER - Myles Taylor (Williams Field)

During a 52-17 semifinal win against Casteel, Mason Bugg completed 363 yards worth of passes. More than 200 yards of them (203, to be exact) were hauled in by the 6-1, 170-pound Taylor. The junior scored a touchdown for the sixth straight game on a 79-yard play. Taylor later had a 70-yard reception as the Black Hawks scored touchdowns on five of six possessions to turn a 7-0 deficit into a 35-10 halftime lead. This will be Williams Field's fourth trip to the conference championship. The Black Hawks defeated Centennial in 2016 to bring the school its first title.

Next Up: Williams Field (11-2) battles Campo Verde (10-3) in the 5A Conference Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Damian Sellers (Saguaro)

Sellers (6-4, 230) plays on the Sabercats' line at defensive end. The senior had 13 tackles and 4.5 sacks in Saguaro's 20-16 come-from-behind victory over Hamilton. As a team, Saguaro has 46.5 sacks in 12 games (3.9 per game) and three players, including Sellers, have more than seven. How good has the SHS defense been? Only one team (Chaparral) has scored more than 20 points against it this year. After falling behind 16-3 in the second quarter, Saguaro shut the Huskies out in the second half. This will be the seventh year in a row that the Sabercats play for a trophy and this one would be the ultimate prize.

Next Up: Saguaro (11-1) will play Chandler (12-0) at Arizona State's Sun Devil Stadium in the Open State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 7.

LINEBACKER - Isaiah Pittman (Liberty)

A week after Desert Vista scored 70 points, Liberty held the Thunder to 14 points through the first three quarters. Part of that defense was provided by Pittman, a 5-11, 180-pound linebacker. The senior had a team-high 18 tackles along with a sack in the Lions' semifinal win. For the season, Pittman has five sacks, three fumble recoveries, and 17 tackles for a loss. He was named as a First Team All-6A Desert Valley Region linebacker.

Next Up: Liberty looks for its first conference championship in school history when the Lions match up against Red Mountain for the 6A title on Dec. 7.



DEFENSIVE BACK - Gunner Maldonado (Chandler)

We featured Maldonado in this exact spot last week when he intercepted two passes in the quarterfinals against Chaparral. Guess what? The 6-foot, 190-pound safety did it again in the semis. He had two more picks in the Wolves' 24-16 victory over Salpointe. The second interception came in the fourth quarter as the Lancers were driving for the potential tying touchdown. For the season, Maldonado, a Northwestern commit, has seven interceptions and the Wolves will go for a fourth straight championship.

Next Up: Chandler (12-0) goes for its fifth title in six years on Dec. 7 in the Open State Championship against Saguaro (11-1).

SPECIAL TEAMS - Jihad Marks (Desert Edge)

We jump down to the 4A playoffs to highlight Marks, a 6-1, 185-pound senior wide receiver. After Gila Ridge opened the scoring late in the first quarter with a touchdown, Marks quickly evened it up with a 91-yard kickoff return. On the offense, he led the Scorpions with eight catches for 117 yards and a touchdown. Marks shows the speed to find openings in the coverage. He also can catch a short pass near the line of scrimmage and avoid tackles for a big gain. Desert Edge survived a fourth-quarter rally from the Hawks to win, 35-28, to advance to its third conference championship game.

Next Up: Desert Edge (10-3) will oppose Mesquite (10-3) in the 4A Conference championship game on Friday, Dec. 6 at Willow Canyon HS in Surprise.

TEAM - Campo Verde

Well, well, well. As long as the Campo Verde Coyotes keep denying the skeptics, we're going to keep putting them in this space. Last week, CVHS appeared here after defeating Higley, despite all five of the "experts" at Arizona Varsity picking the Coyotes to lose. We all had another chance last week and all of us were on Notre Dame. Instead, Campo Verde will play in the conference championship for the first time after holding off the Saints, 20-17. Campo was able to match NDP from a physical standpoint and also limit the big plays. The Coyotes also had to get it done without their 1,700-yard rusher, Caden Calloway. The junior left the game after just five carries with a leg injury. Campo Verde scored all 20 of its points in the first half with a pair of TD passes from Zach Herrera to Ryan Hutchens along with a scoring run from Connor Calloway (younger brother of Caden). The Coyotes put the clamps on with their defense, keeping Notre Dame out of the end zone during a goal-line stand to end the first half. Cornerback Jaxon Giarrizzo had a team-high 15 tackles. Also posting double-digit tackles were Jayden Fletcher, Ryan Sunga, Mark Liano, Zach Harper, and Xavier Tauasosi. Unfortunately for Campo, Caden Calloway will be out for the title game with a leg injury. All the more reason for the staff at Arizona Varsity to doubt Campo once again. Will we learn our lesson?

Next Up: Campo Verde (10-3) will play another San Tan Region team, Williams Field (11-2) in the 5A Conference championship on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

