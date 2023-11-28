STAT BLOG: 11/28/22

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last weekend and find a standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars". On November 24-25, it was the semifinals of the playoffs. Let's take a look at some players that made an impact in those big games.

QUARTERBACK - Navi Bruzon (Liberty)



The game between the Lions and Highland was decided early on. That's because Bruzon and the offense was dialed in from the moment they took the field. The 5-11, 190-pound senior signal caller was 3-for-3 on the first scoring drive and played a near-flawless first half going 13-of-14 for 216 yards. Bruzon ended up with 238 passing yards and a pair of TDs along with three more on the ground (67 total yards) as the Lions cleared the hurdle that had tormented them the past three years with a decisive 54-12 victory over Highland. There is one game left in the varsity career for the 2022 Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year. . . . and it's for all the marbles.

Next Up: Liberty (11-1) will take on Centennial (11-1) in the Open Division Championship Game on Saturday night (5 p.m.) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

RUNNING BACK - Daxen Hall (Higley)

The Knights are continuing another playoff run and Hall is approaching a big milestone after Higley's 78-14 dominating win over Apollo. With 111 rushing yards on just eight carries, Hall is just eight yards shy of 2,000 for the season. He scored six touchdowns, which is a new career best (Hall had five in a game last year). Five times he crossed the end zone on a rushing play and there was also a long touchdown reception (with almost all of the yards after the catch). Higley will be coming back to ASU, where it took home its first gold ball one year ago.

Next Up: Higley (11-2) will face Desert Edge (11-2) in the 5A Conference championship game on Friday night (8 p.m.) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

WIDE RECEIVER - Braylon Gardner (Liberty)

With Bruzon completing 17 passes, seven of those completions went to Gardner. The 6-3, 210-pound senior had 134 receiving yards and caught a touchdown in the 26-point first quarter for the Lions. Already over 1,000 yards for the season, Gardner had his sixth 100-yard game of the year. Liberty goes to him often. In 10 games that he caught passes in, eight times Gardner had six or more receptions, including the first meeting with Centennial.

Next Up: Liberty (11-1) battles Centennial (11-1) for the second time this year in the Open Division title game at ASU at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Deshawn Warner (Desert Edge)

Warner (6-4, 225) plays defensive end for the Scorpions. The senior is a Kansas commit and will have one more game to suit up for DEHS. In Desert Edge's 18-15 come-from-behind win over Liberty, he put up a stat line of eight tackles and a sack. It was a solid defensive performance as the Scorpions limited Horizon's powerful offense to just one field goal over the first three quarters. The Desert Edge D-Line did its part before the offense rallied in the final drive to advance to its first championship game since 2019.

Next Up: Desert Edge (11-2) will play Higley (11-2) at ASU in the 5A Conference championship game at 8 p.m. on Friday.

LINEBACKER - Aaden Nguyen (Centennial)

The Coyotes continue to put on the defensive clamps giving up just one first-half touchdown to defending-champion Basha in a 35-27 victory. Centennial's defense was its staple all season as the Coyotes held six opponents to single digits, including four shutouts. Nguyen (6-foot, 220) had a team-high 10 tackles with seven of them solo. He also tacked on his fourth sack of the year. He was a First Team All-6A Northeast Region selection this season. In the first meeting with the Lions, Nguyen had 11 tackles and recovered two fumbles.



Next Up: Centennial (11-1) looks for its first Open Division championship (to go with its seven other titles) when the Coyotes match up against Liberty (11-1) for the title of best team in Arizona this Saturday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Zeth Thues (Saguaro)

The Sabercats traveled down to Tucson and came away with a victory allowing them to play for a championship once again. Thues intercepted a pass in the end zone to thwart a Lancer scoring attempt. Saguaro went on to win the game, 42-24. Thues had five tackles with one tackle for loss. A sophomore, he has 72 tackles for SHS this season. Saguaro will play for a championship for the 15th time in the past 18 years. No, it's not the Open, but the run continues!

Next Up: Saguaro (8-5) goes for its first 6A title (to go with its 13 other championships) against Red Mountain (7-6) on Saturday at noon.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Nijrell Eason II (Higley)

Higley had already scored on offense and on defense with just under a minute to go in the first half. Special teams got into the act when Eason fielded a punt, made a quick spin, and turned towards the sidelines before crossing back to the middle of the field as he carried it in for a 55-yard punt return. Playing cornerback, Eason was part of a Knights' secondary that limited Apollo to 8-of-26 passing for 148 yards in a 78-14 blowout win. Higley tries to give its gold ball from last year some company this weekend.

Next Up: Higley (11-2) will oppose Desert Edge (11-2) in the 5A Conference championship game at Mountain America Stadium on Friday night in Tempe.

TEAM - Red Mountain

We put the Lions in this spot last week for surprising Pinnacle and they're here again after a memorable comeback against Brophy. Red Mountain was getting dominated for most of the first half and trailed 21-0 before scoring on a pass from Simon Lopez to Bode Wagner to go into the break down by 14. In the second half, it was Isaiah Savoie who went off scoring four touchdowns, including one in overtime, plus the game-winning two-point conversion. The teams were knotted up at 28 when Brophy completed a touchdown pass with a minute to play. The Broncos had the ball first in overtime and scored a TD to go up 35-28. On their turn, the Mountain Lions went with a direct snap to Savoie from the 3. They could have kicked the point and played for double overtime, but head coach Kyle Enders went for the win and went smashmouth with Savoie getting the direct snap and taking it up the middle. Savoie finished the night with 28 carries for 144 yards. Defensively, linebacker Champ Gennicks had 14 tackles and sophomore Jameson Wade added 10 tackles. Red Mountain has one more chance to surprise the state.

Next Up: Red Mountain (7-6) will play on the last Saturday of the high school football season on Saturday afternoon against Saguaro (8-5).

