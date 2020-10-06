ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 1

STAT BLOG: 10/5/20

The 2020 season has officially begun! For 52 schools in 5A and 6A, the first of (hopefully) eight regular season games has been played (the rest should get going by the end of the month).

I launched this Monday night review back in 2017 where we look back at eight different categories and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Burton DeLay (Valley Vista)

The 5-11, 160-pound signal caller started every game for the Monsoon in his junior year and had 16 touchdown passes. After just one game in 2020, DeLay is almost halfway there as he threw six TD passes in a 45-17 win over Agua Fria. He was accurate, completing 16 of 22 passes for 421 yards to set a new school record. DeLay connected with five different receivers as Tyson Givens (113 yards/2 TDs) and Maddox Lawien (141 yards/1 TD) had 100-yard games. DeLay added 51 rushing yards to the cause as well. Valley Vista made the playoffs last year and is looking for another winning season.

Next Up: Valley Vista plays on the road this Friday at Notre Dame in Scottsdale.

RUNNING BACK - Earnest Greenwood (Goldwater)

The 5-6, 145-pound senior found the end zone three times and finished with 284 yards on the ground. Last year, it was no secret that the Bulldogs like to run the ball, and that rang true once again as BGHS had 53 rushing plays and attempted just five passes. He had a 1,700-yard season last year and is on his way to posting huge numbers once again. Unfortunately, it wasn't quite enough as Deer Valley edged Goldwater, 27-24. Greenwood had almost half of the carries (26) and the Bulldogs as a team, rushed for 418 yards.

Next Up: Goldwater plays on the road this Friday at Apollo in Glendale.

WIDE RECEIVER - Kyion Grayes (Chandler)

The 6-1, 175-pound athlete performed in a big game like the superstar that he is. Coming off a sophomore campaign in which he led the Wolves in receiving, Chandler got 2020 off to a good start with a 44-10 victory on the road at Liberty. Grayes caught five passes for 138 yards and four of those resulted in touchdowns. One of the top juniors in the state, he committed to Arizona in August. Three of his scores came on long pass plays of 43, 38, and 35 yards. Grayes used his speed to get past his man leaving an open window before the help from the secondary could get over to his side.

Next Up: Chandler is at home against Pinnacle this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Malaki Ta'ase (Mesa Mountain View)

The junior defensive end helped the Toros continue their mastery over Mesa in a 46-14 victory over the Jackrabbits with a trio of sacks. Ta'ase had seven tackles on the night. Mountain View defeated Mesa for the 23rd straight time dating back to 1995. In addition to the Toros' six sacks, Mountain View's D intercepted three passes making sure that Mesa never got itself back in the game. Ta'ase has a good frame at 6-2 and 240 pounds.

Next Up: Mountain View plays on the road this week, but stays in Mesa, going to Dobson.

LINEBACKER - Skylar Edmonds (Red Mountain)

The Mountain Lions' defense started out the year with a 43-0 shutout of Westwood. Edmonds led Red Mountain in tackles with nine (three for a loss) and also had a pair of sacks and an interception. He was a sophomore on last year's Lion team that went all the way to the 6A title game before falling in overtime. Red Mountain has owned this series for a while as this was the Lions' 12th straight victory. Including yards lost due to quarterback sacks, Red Mountain held the Warriors to minus-65 yards rushing.

Next Up: Red Mountain is home in East Mesa against Liberty this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Steven Hoffman (Sunrise Mountain)

The 6-2, 165 senior intercepted two passes against Cactus. In a 48-7 victory, the Mustangs forced six turnovers. One of those was taken back 85 yards for a score by Hoffman. It was a matchup of teams ranked in 5A (Sunrise Mountain) and 4A (Cactus). Both schools are a part of the Peoria District. In addition to the picks, Hoffman totaled seven tackles.

Next Up: Sunrise Mountain is home in Peoria against Mesquite this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Jacob Cisneros (Boulder Creek)

The 5-10, 195-pound senior showed why he was our 6A Breakout Player of the Year in 2019 right out of the gate. Boulder Creek may have been on the short end of a 36-35 score as Casteel rallied for the victory, but Cisneros showed why he'll be a force for the Jaguars. He had 475 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the game out in Queen Creek. One of those was a 60-yard punt return. Cody Cameron provided a recap of the game along with his list of standout players in Cameron's Corner.

Next Up: Boulder Creek is home in Anthem against Skyline this Friday.

TEAM - Hamilton

Last year, the Huskies showed their were back as they rebounded from a rare losing season to challenge Chandler to the end and make it to the Open semifinals. This year, Hamilton might be just flat out dominant. In a rematch from last year's quarterfinals, HHS hosted Centennial and it wasn't close. Hamilton scored all 34 points in the first half and went on to a 42-0 victory. The run game was particularly strong as five of the scores came on the ground. Three of those were by new Colorado transfers Nicco Marchiol (QB) and Noah Schmidt (RB). Schmidt accounted for two touchdowns along with 135 yards on just nine carries. The defense was the other big part of the story as the Huskies held Centennial to just 29 yards rushing and 45 total yards of offense. Eric Newman was there and gave his list of players that jumped out to him for Team AZV.

Next Up: Hamilton is home in Chandler against Perry this Friday.

