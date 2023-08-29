STAT BLOG: 8/29/23

The 2023 season has officially begun! For all of the 78 schools in 5A and 6A, the first of 10 regular season games have been played.

I launched this review back in 2017 where we look back at eight different categories and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Navi Bruzon (Liberty)



The 5-11, 190-pound signal caller is coming off a season where he was awarded the Gatorade Player of the Year for Arizona. In his followup to that, he broke open a game that was 7-0 against Hamilton after 12 minutes with 42 for the Lions in the second quarter. It started with a no-huddle attack and Bruzon delivered a statement to the rest of Arizona with 221 yards and three touchdown passes in a resounding 56-20 win. Braylon Gardner hauled in a pair of TDs with the other one going to tight end Ryan Wolfer. Bruzon added 59 rushing yards and a touchdown to the cause as well. Liberty has suffered defeats in each of the past three Open Division semifinals in agonizing fashion. This year's Lion team is driven to get back (and over that hump) behind its senior quarterback.

Next Up: Liberty (1-0) plays on the road this Friday at O'Connor (1-0) in North Phoenix.

RUNNING BACK - Adam Mohammed (Apollo)

The 6-foot, 185-pound athlete found the end zone three times and finished with 194 yards on the ground in a 28-3 victory for the Hawks against Sunnyside. It didn't take long for Mohammed to make an impact. He brought the opening kickoff back to the Blue Devils' 25 to set up a short field. Mohammed punctuated the drive with a four-yard touchdown run for a lead Apollo would never relinquish. Mohammed, a senior, who is an Arizona commit, has turned in back-to-back seasons of over 1,300 yards and is on his way to another one. In addition to his rushing exploits (which he did in just 13 carries), Mohammed punted, made six tackles on defense, and blocked a punt. It went according to game plan for the Hawks. Apollo attempted just six passes in the game.

Next Up: Apollo (1-0) is at home in Glendale against Sunnyslope (0-1) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Khalil Bender (McClintock)

The 6-foot, 150-pound sophomore was a part of several big plays on a Thursday night that the Chargers slung the rock around and scored at will. During a 58-31 victory over Maricopa, Bender caught nine passes for 256 yards (28.4 average) and scored four touchdowns. The longest of those (76 yards) resulted in the first points of the season for McClintock. Last year, as a team, the Chargers had six touchdown passes over the entire season. In his varsity debut, junior quarterback Jaxon Knutson threw for seven TDs. Add in Bender's kickoff and punt return numbers, and he nearly hit 300 all-purpose yards.

Next Up: McClintock (1-0) is at home in Tempe against Marcos de Niza (0-1) this Friday.



DEFENSIVE LINE - Keona Wilhite (Salpointe)

The senior defensive end helped the Lancers bring the pressure against Marana. In a 35-14 win, Wilhite (6-5, 245) had five tackles along with three of Salpointe's eight sacks on the night. The Salpointe Catholic defense shut down the run (21 carries for 26 yards) and kept the Tigers off the scoreboard until late in the third quarter. Like Mohammed, Wilhite has committed to Arizona. Wilhite is difficult to keep away from ball carriers with his 80.5-inch wingspan, and having Elijah Rushing lined up on the other side of the D-Line. The only thing slowing the Lancers down was the weather as lightning delays caused the game to get delayed in Tucson until 8:30 p.m.

Next Up: Salpointe (1-0) plays out of state on the road this Friday at Bishop Alemany (0-2) in Los Angeles.

LINEBACKER - Dean Vincent (Pinnacle)

The Pioneers' defense led the way as they started the year with a 19-9 victory over Arbor View (NV) up in Flagstaff. Vincent led Pinnacle in tackles with 12 and also had five of the team's seven sacks. The 6-3, 215-pound junior edge rusher lines up as an outside linebacker. Nine of Vincent's tackles were solo. He doesn't give up on the play and has that closing speed necessary to finish the sack. This was the second year in a row that PHS has defeated an out-of-state opponent to begin the season.

Next Up: Pinnacle (1-0) is home in North Phoenix against Tolleson (0-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Henry Poullard (Shadow Ridge)

The 6-foot, 155-pound cornerback intercepted two passes against Tolleson. In a 26-14 victory, the Stallions forced five turnovers. Poullard, in his second year on varsity for SRHS, also had four tackles and broke up three passes. His second interception came in the end zone when the Wolverines were inside the 10-yard line.

Next Up: Shadow Ridge (1-0) plays on the road this Friday, heading to Scottsdale to face Chaparral (0-1).

SPECIAL TEAMS - Brayden Higby (Notre Dame)

The 5-11, 170-pound junior is a multi-sport athlete (baseball). In addition to defense (five tackles), Higby returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown as the Saints defeated Goldwater, 49-29. His other kick return was for 43 yards, so he averaged 66.5 yards in the two runbacks. Not just talented on the gridiron and diamond, Higby carries a 4.0 GPA while studying the rigorous academic curriculum at NDP.

Next Up: Notre Dame (1-0) is home in Scottsdale against Desert Edge (0-1) this Friday.

TEAM - Mesa Mountain View

The Toros suffered from injuries last season and dropped their last five games (scoring 14 or fewer in each). So, it was a refreshing start to the new year to put the past behind them in a 40-20 victory over Queen Creek. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 15 in the preseason Arizona Varsity Rankings. It wasn't easy, as Mountain View trailed at the half, 14-12. The game marked the return of senior quarterback Jack Germaine. After starting his sophomore year, he was lost midway through last year with a knee injury. Germaine completed 22-of-37 passes for 344 yards and had four touchdown passes. Those were distributed to four different receivers (Mikey Sumko, Gunner Gornik, Hodden Marks, and Talan Arnett). Marks led the way with six catches for 125 yards. On the ground, Isaac Jean-Pierre had 94 yards and scored a TD. The Toro defense did something they hadn't done since 1999, intercept five passes in a game. The picks were courtesy of Jasper Lake, Riggs Metcalf, Dominic Girard, Brody Andersen, and 265-pound defensive tackle Tavita Ta'ase. Senior kicker Mason Lindberg also had a solid start to the season with a pair of field goals (long of 43 yards) and sailing seven of his eight kickoffs into the end zone to force Queen Creek to have a long field. Not many will be predicting the Toros to do it again this week as Mountain View is the visitor in the Fiesta Bowl Friday Night Showdown, but beware the Toros!



Next Up: Mountain View (1-0) plays on the road this Friday, heading to Scottsdale to face Saguaro (1-0).

