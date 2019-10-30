STAT BLOG: 10/29/19

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Brandon Nieto (Mesa Mountain View)



The 6-foot, 175-pound signal caller had a career-high five touchdown passes as the Toros blanked Skyline, 49-0. Nieto went over the 300-yard mark for the second straight game as he completed 15-of-24 passes for 314 yards. Mountain View is making a late push for the playoffs as it entered the game ranked No. 19 in 6A (after Open teams taken out). In his first full year as the starter, Nieto has gone over the 2,000-yard mark. The Toros are hanging on to the 16th and final 6A position heading into this week.

Next Up: Mountain View (4-5) stays in Mesa, but is on the road at Dobson (3-6) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Alfred Jordan (La Joya)

Going up against Westview was the perfect scene for the Lobos to claim their first region title. La Joya had never beaten the Knights in nine previous meetings. In this one, LJCHS needed more than its usual strong passing game. Jordan, a 5-11, 165-pound senior, had 175 combined yards and scored four times (three rushing and one receiving) in the Lobos' historic 41-21 victory. Just two years ago, La Joya finished 2-8.

Next Up: La Joya (7-2) is on the road at Tolleson (2-7) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Jaleel Walker (Cesar Chavez)

Cesar Chavez came out throwing and did a lot of damage (41 points) in the first quarter of last Friday's 58-0 win over Trevor Browne. Walker caught just three passes from Lucas Arnds, but the 6-3, 180-pound senior had 134 yards and scored on all three receptions. In his two-year varsity career, he has 1,842 yards and 19 touchdowns. The Champions also claimed the 6A Metro Region title with the victory.

Next Up: Cesar Chavez (7-2) stays in West Phoenix, but plays on the road at Alhambra (1-8) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - David Manzanares (Tolleson)

The senior defensive lineman had a career-high 15 tackles and a pair of sacks as Tolleson defeated Copper Canyon, 48-20. Despite a difficult season, Manzanares (5-9, 220) and the Wolverine defense, have had some good outings. TUHS has held five teams to 21 or fewer points.

Next Up: Tolleson (2-7) is at home against La Joya (7-2) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Jacob Trujillo (McClintock)

The 5-7, 155-pound senior posted double-digit tackles for the first time this season. Trujillo, an outside linebacker, made 10 tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery. One of those picks was brought back for a touchdown during a 70-6 victory over North Canyon, putting the Chargers on the verge of their first playoff appearance in a decade.

Next Up: McClintock (6-3) is on the road in Cave Creek at Cactus Shadows (5-4) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Jovoni Borbon (Buena)

The 5-10, 195-pound senior is a four-year starter at quarterback. Borbon threw a touchdown pass and he ran for one in a 27-0 shutout of Ironwood Ridge. But, he did something no other quarterback in the state did on Friday night. Borbon had six tackles and an interception, which he brought back 89 yards for a touchdown. The Colts have their most wins since 2012 and are poised to host a 5A playoff game down in Sierra Vista.

Next Up: Buena (7-2) is at home against Sunnyside (3-6) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Brail Lipford/Isaiah Eastman (Higley)

In a wild, 66-42 victory over Gilbert last Friday, Higley ran just 42 plays compared to 85 for the Tigers. So, how did the Knights score so many points? Eastman brought a punt back for a score and Lipford had both a kickoff return and an interception runback for touchdowns. Two special teams scores plus one by the defense. Eastman also ran for 77 yards on just four carries and caught a touchdown. Lipford also contributed on defense with five tackles. Higley has put itself in position to make the inaugural Open Division tournament with a win over Williams Field....who it has never beaten (0-9).

Next Up: Higley (7-2) is at home in Gilbert against Williams Field (7-2). The winner will be the 5A San Tan Region champion.

TEAM - Chaparral

I watched way back in Week 1 as the Firebirds were dominated in the second half against Hamilton. Several players were out for that game and quarterback Jack Miller missed the month of September with an injury. But they're back and showed what they're capable of during a 28-21 upset of Pinnacle. Miller passed for 305 yards and three touchdowns. Those went to three different players - Jared Williams, Sean Parker, and Tommy Christakos. Christakos, a Cal commit, led the way with 167 receiving yards. On defense, four different players had sacks, including Christian Bower. Bower intercepted two passes and took one to the house giving Chaparral a 21-7 lead at the half. At No. 11, CHS might miss the Open, but the 'Birds will be a top-two seed in the 6A playoff bracket.

Next Up: Chaparral (7-2) is on the road in Peoria at Liberty (6-3) this Friday.

