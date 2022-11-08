STAT BLOG: 11/8/22

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Beau Devens (Canyon View)



The 6-5, 185-pound signal caller had a career-high 348 yards passing as the Jaguars defeated Goldwater, 28-14. Devens completed 20-of-28 passes also had three touchdown throws to increase his season total to 17. Canyon View is making a late push for the playoffs as it entered the game No. 19 in 5A. In his first year as a starter, Devens is approaching the 2,000-yard mark (just 47 yards away). The Jaguars are now in the 16th (and last-qualifying) position heading into the finale this week.

Next Up: Canyon View (5-4) is at home in Waddell against Agua Fria (1-8) this Thursday.

RUNNING BACK - Andre Branch (Fairfax)

The Stampede was saddled with a three-game losing streak before its home game against Maricopa. One of the seniors playing in his last home game was Branch, who ended it memorably. Branch, a 6-foot, 160-pound back, had an even 300 rushing yards on just 16 carries, including a 69-yard run. In all, he contributed six of the eight touchdowns for Fairfax with five on the ground, plus a TD catch in a 54-28 win. A year after going 1-8, the Stampede has a chance to finish at .500.

Next Up: Fairfax (4-5) is on the road in Tempe at McClintock (3-6) this Thursday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Myseth Currie (Cesar Chavez)

The Champions' passing game of Jorge Beltran and Currie has been in sync all season. Against Desert Vista, it hit a higher level as the 6-2, 180-pound Northern Arizona commit caught 13 passes for 223 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 45-36 victory. Currie has a touchdown catch in every game for Cesar Chavez this season (12 total) and is just 40 yards away from 1,000. The Champions (ranked No. 13 in the current 6A bracket) have put themselves in a position to where one more win will get them into the playoffs, while a loss will make it very close.

Next Up: Cesar Chavez (5-4) is at home in Laveen against Mountain Pointe (6-3) this Thursday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - My'Keil Gardner (Liberty)

The senior defensive lineman had his most productive night of the season in a big game against Centennial. The 6-2, 275-pound Oregon commit had 10 tackles and a pair of sacks in the Lions' 24-14 win. Gardner and the rest of the Liberty defense have put up historic numbers allowing just 62 points in its 9-0 start (6.88 ppg). With just one more win, LHS can finish off its second undefeated regular season in school history (other was in 2009).

Next Up: Liberty (9-0) is on the road in Anthem at Boulder Creek (5-4) this Thursday.

LINEBACKER - Cole Lalama (Queen Creek)

The 6-1, 210-pound senior posted double-digit tackles for the fourth straight game. Lalama, a middle linebacker, made 20 tackles. Three of those stops came on fourth down in the Bulldogs' 28-21 win over Williams Field. Lalama led QCHS in tackles last year and is doing so again with 121 for the year. With just one game to play, Queen Creek ranks No. 4 in the 6A rankings (minus Open teams). This will be the 20th consecutive season that the Bulldogs make the state playoffs.

Next Up: Queen Creek (5-4) is at home against Salpointe (6-3) this Thursday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Sam Brown (Marana)

The 6-foot, 175-pound senior is a four-year varsity player. Brown had a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Tigers' 78-19 pasting of Cholla. In addition to the pick-six, Brown completed both passes he threw, caught five passes for 62 yards, and scored a pair of touchdowns on offense. Marana has its most victories since 2017 and has already clinched the 5A Sonoran Region. Another win should net a home game against a team from the Valley in the playoffs.

Next Up: Marana (8-1) is at home against Rincon/University (1-8) this Thursday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Carston Kieffer (Corona del Sol)

Leading 10-7 late in the first half, the Aztecs brought their kicker in to attempt a 40-yard field goal. Instead of a normal FG attempt, the snap went directly to Kieffer, who peeled off to the left and went untouched to the end zone for a 10-point halftime lead. Corona del Sol went on to win, 20-17. In addition to the touchdown, Kieffer booted two field goals and ended up scoring 14 of the 20 points. Corona del Sol has won seven straight (including the 6A Central Region) and put itself in position to make the Open Division playoffs for the second time in three years.

Next Up: Corona del Sol (8-1) is on the road in Queen Creek against Casteel (6-3) this Thursday.

TEAM - Sunnyslope

The Vikings have seemingly solidified a playoff spot after an upset victory over previously top-seeded Desert Mountain. Sunnyslope trailed 13-0 late in the first half, rallied to take a lead early in the fourth quarter (16-13), gave it up with less than four minutes remaining (20-16), and then pulled it out with a Jackson Sriro 30-yard rushing touchdown (his 2nd of the game) with just 1:49 to go. On the final last-gasp drive from the Wolves, junior Deven Broady intercepted a long pass with 45 seconds left to seal the win (23-20). Junior quarterback Luke Moga didn't turn the ball over and threw a TD pass to tight end Preston Mosher. Sriro had 149 yards on 22 carries. Broady had one of three picks for the Vikings. Gavin Mitchell had one in the first quarter and Jayden Carbajal had a one-handed snare in the third quarter. Mosher, who also plays defense, forced a fumble that Teague Perez recovered inside the Slope 10-yard line when the Vikings trailed 13-9. Sunnyslope climbed from No. 13 to No. 9 in the latest 5A rankings.

Next Up: Sunnyslope (5-4) is on the road in East Mesa at Skyline (5-4) this Thursday.

