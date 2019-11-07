STAT BLOG: 11/7/19

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Dane Christensen (Casteel)



The 6-3, 185-pound junior had his most productive game of the season for the Colts. His four touchdown tosses in a 42-17 victory over Campo Verde put Christensen at 21 for the year. He was very accurate at 27-of-33 for 461 yards. Casteel broke open a game that was 14-10 at the half with a pair of touchdown passes each to Isaiah Newcombe and Dominic Digian (both juniors). The victory gave CHS the No. 4 seed in the 5A playoff bracket which means the chance for a pair of home games in Queen Creek.

Next Up: Casteel (7-3) is home against Ironwood Ridge (5-5) this Friday in a first-round 5A playoff game.

RUNNING BACK - Daveon Hunter (Chandler)

The 5-10, 200-pound senior keeps on rolling week after week. Hunter, who goes by "Dae Dae", rushed for 207 yards on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns. It was the seventh time he's gone over the century mark. Hunter has crossed the goal line 31 times this season. Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron broke down Chandler's 42-38 win over Hamilton last Friday and likes the talent Hunter shows at RB.

Next Up: Chandler (10-0) gets this week off and will host Chaparral (7-3) in the Open quarterfinals on Nov. 15.

WIDE RECEIVER - DeAndre Robinson (La Joya)

The Lobos finished region play with a perfect 5-0 record and Robinson was a big reason for that in the finale at Tolleson. The junior has had opportunities both rushing the ball and catching the ball in the past five games. Friday was his breakout game with five catches for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Robinson also plays defense and had eight tackles, a fumble recovery, and took an interception back for a TD and housed a kickoff return for a total of 5 TDs in a 56-41 win.

Next Up: La Joya (8-2) is on the road in Peoria against Liberty (6-4) this Friday in a first-round 6A playoff game.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Damaggio Strevay (Cienega)

Cienega claimed the 5A Southern Region with a 10-0 victory over Ironwood Ridge last Friday to go 5-0 in league play. Strevay, a 6-2, 230-pound senior defensive end, had seven tackles and three sacks in the win. The CHS defense allowed just 46 points while going 5-0 in its region games. For the year, Strevay has eight sacks helping the Bobcats reach the postseason for the 15th time in its 17 seasons.

Next Up: Cienega (8-2) is at home in Vail against Sunnyslope (6-4) this Friday in a first-round 5A playoff game.

LINEBACKER - Shane Cornwell (Horizon)

The 5-11, 180-pound senior has been part of the Huskies' defense that has stepped up as the offense has been forced to roll with a backup QB. Horizon has allowed just 10 points over the last three games, including a 48-7 pounding of Desert Mountain last week. Cornwell made six tackles, had a strip sack, and blocked a punt that was recovered by Ryan Alsup in the end zone for the game's first touchdown.

Next Up: Horizon (9-1) gets this week off before playing a road game at Saguaro (9-1) on Nov. 15 in the Open quarterfinals.



DEFENSIVE BACK - Kai Spencer (Marana)

It took 11 weeks (10 games), but the Marana Tigers finally got into the win column last week. The play of this 6-3, 170-pound junior athlete was a big reason why. In a 29-24 victory over Nogales, Spencer had a receiving touchdown, eight tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery, and a blocked field goal. The captain started the year as Marana's quarterback, but moved to receiver and defensive back and never gave up on what had to be a difficult season at MHS.

Next Up: Marana (1-9) has completed its season. Spencer will be a senior in 2020.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Henry Brown (Valley Vista)

The senior, who normally plays running back, did work as a kick returner Friday night in a wild 43-42 win at Westview. Brown returned kickoffs of 90 and 72 yards (both for touchdowns) and had 152 rushing yards (and a pair of TDs) as the Monsoon scored its first win over WHS. This was his second game back after missing the previous seven weeks due to an injury.

Next Up: Valley Vista (7-3) is on the road in Gilbert against Highland (7-3) this Friday in a 6A first-round playoff game.



TEAM - Williams Field

The Black Hawks enter the 5A playoffs as the No. 1 seed after continuing their dominance over district-rival Higley (now 10-0 in the all-time series). Last Friday was the capper as Williams Field raced out to a 28-3 lead and didn't just hold on as the Knights came back, but WFHS continued to score in a 42-38 win. Williams Field started the season at 0-2 after an out-of-state loss followed by a road defeat at Sunrise Mountain. A rematch with Sunrise could occur in the quarterfinals. Against Higley, Mason Bugg passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Kaden Cloud piled up 164 yards on the ground, with the majority of those coming on a 99-yard TD run. Myles Taylor caught four passes for 164 yards and a TD (41-yard average). Tight end Joshua Gale pretty much matched that with his four catches (146 & a TD). The Black Hawk defense forced two fumbles and intercepted a pass. Senior Ian Shewell had a pair of sacks. With eight straight wins, Williams Field is a hot team that could certainly continue this success for four more games.

Next Up: Williams Field (8-2) is at home in Gilbert against Marana Mountain View (6-4) this Friday in a 5A first-round playoff game.

