Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 11

STAT BLOG: 11/16/21

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Braden Wells (Notre Dame)



The 6-3, 175-pound senior is finishing the season strong. Wells had at least three touchdown passes for the fourth straight week as he led the Saints to a 31-28 upset win over Horizon. He was 23-of-30 for 235 yards and three TDs. NDP got the ball at its own 20 with 2:53 remaining, trailing 28-24. Completed passes to Gavin Smith, (freshman) Cooper Perry, and Hudson Stych kept the chains moving. Ultimately, Wells completed an 11-yard strike to Perry with 50 seconds remaining for the game-winning points. Notre Dame started the season 1-2, but is playing its best ball as we enter the playoffs.

Next Up: Notre Dame (7-3) is home in Scottsdale against Apollo (8-2) this Friday in a first-round 5A playoff game.

RUNNING BACK - Christopher Cordero (Desert Edge)

The 5-8, 175-pound junior keeps on rolling week after week. Cordero rushed for a season-high 217 yards on 25 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns in a 28-6 win at Verrado that sealed the Desert West Region title. It was the fourth straight game that Cordero went over the century mark. A speedster who can run the 100 in 11.26, he brings a run game that opponents will have to respect along with QB Adryan Lara's passing attack.

Next Up: Desert Edge (8-2) is home in Goodyear against Canyon View (7-3) this Friday in a first-round 5A playoff game.

WIDE RECEIVER - Richard Santiago (Desert View)

The Jaguars are known as a run-first team (average 220 rushing yards/game). However, if you take your eyes off the receivers, they will light you up. Desert View played three quarterbacks in a 56-6 victory at Cholla. Santiago caught just three passes, but they went for big plays as the 5-7, 150-pound senior had 144 yards and two touchdowns. His biggest play totaled 65 yards. It's been an incredible year for DVHS, which is in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and won nine games for the first time since 1987.

Next Up: Desert View (9-1) is at home in South Tucson against Millennium (5-5) this Friday in a first-round 5A playoff game.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Antonio Delgado (Desert Vista)

The Thunder won the 25th Ahwatukee Bowl in a 28-21 overtime thriller over rival Mountain Pointe. Delgado, a 6-foot, 205-pound defensive end, had a team-high 13 tackles (4 for a loss) along with two sacks. One of those sacks was the game-finisher as Mountain Pointe was on fourth down in OT. After a forgettable 0-6 season in 2020, Desert Vista will host a playoff game in 2021.

Next Up: Desert Vista (5-5) is at home in Ahwatukee against Casteel (4-6) this Friday in a first-round 6A playoff game.

LINEBACKER - Parker McClure (Red Mountain)

The 6-foot, 220-pound senior has been a staple for the Lions' defense over the past three years and last Friday's game was another reminder why. McClure had a game-high 14 tackles, forced a fumble, and intercepted a pass in Red Mountain's 27-23 victory at Higley. For his career, McClure went over the 300-tackle mark (he now has 308). Red Mountain played a full 11 games (no byes) and won nine of them to secure a top-four seed.

Next Up: Red Mountain (9-2) is at home in East Mesa against Centennial (3-7) this Friday in a first-round 6A playoff game.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Jolani Turner & Fred Banks (Westwood)

The Westwood Warriors sent head coach Kyle Ide out with a winning season as they defeated Mesa, 28-19 for the Bushman Trophy. Turner and Banks led the way in the WHS secondary with a combined three interceptions and 11 tackles. Turner had a pair and the one Banks had was brought back 46 yards for a touchdown. Westwood rallied from a 12-7 halftime deficit to finish at 6-4, its first winning record since 2014. The Warriors finished the year with 15 interceptions (2nd most in 6A). Ide announced his retirement a few days after the game. A good choice for his replacement would be Sean Freeman, the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Westwood. It would keep the positive energy that built this season and Freeman has head coaching experience at Copper Canyon.

Next Up: Westwood (6-4) has completed its season.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Dejon Packard (Camelback)

The senior, who normally plays receiver, did work as a kick returner in a wild 61-38 loss at Apollo, which decided the 5A Metro Region. Packard returned a kickoff 87 yards in the second quarter to keep the Spartans in the game. After Packard's touchdown, Camelback trailed 20-13. He also caught five passes for 81 yards in his final game. Even though there was no playoff spot, Packard and his CBHS teammates can hold their heads high because they gave the Spartans their first winning season since 2002.

Next Up: Camelback (7-3) has completed its season.

TEAM - Ironwood Ridge

The Nighthawks played their way into the 5A bracket last Friday night with a huge win over Marana (which got knocked out). Ironwood Ridge took a 28-20 lead into the locker room. In the second half, it was the Nighthawks simply pouring it on as they went on to a 69-27 victory to leave no doubt. A month ago, IRHS stood at 2-4. The last four weeks, Ironwood Ridge has won out and outscored its opposition by a 227-34 count. The offense is led by senior quarterback Tyler Haynie, who was 9-of-12 for 220 yards and three touchdowns. IRHS had two 100-yard rushers as Landon Billings picked up 129 yards and two scores (plus one receiving) while junior Jordan Thomas accumulated 248 yards on 25 carries and scored four TDs. Thomas also brought a kickoff back 94 yards for a score. The 220 passing yards was split up among six receivers, so this team is deep in that area. On defense, senior linebacker Anthony Cox had a team-high 10 tackles. Defensive line captain Sam Benjamin had two more sacks to give him 10 for the season (he also plays on the O-Line). Senior cornerback Luke Faneli grabbed his third interception of the year. Kicker Travis Rich had plenty of kickoff practice with all the scoring and put six of his 11 into the end zone for touchbacks. Head coach James Hardy's team traveled to the Valley once this season and it didn't go so well (31-0 loss to Desert Ridge in Week 2). Don't be surprised if this week's game has a much different outcome.

Next Up: Ironwood Ridge (6-4) is on the road in North Scottsdale against Desert Mountain (9-1) this Friday in a 5A first-round playoff game.

