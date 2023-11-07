STAT BLOG: 11/7/23

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Miles Pringle (Valley Vista)



The 6-3, 190-pound senior finished his high school career with his most productive game. His 375 yards (on 21-of-29 passing) and three touchdowns helped the Monsoon finish the year with a victory. Pringle also ran for a TD in Valley Vista's 42-27 win over fellow Surprise school Shadow Ridge. VVHS even threw a trick play into the mix and Pringle caught a 3-yard TD pass from running back Jeramicheal Hernandez!

Next Up: Valley Vista (2-8) has completed its season.

RUNNING BACK - Dylan Lee (Williams Field)

The 6-1, 200-pound senior keeps on rolling week after week. Lee rushed for 417 yards and five touchdowns as the Black Hawks went right down to the wire with Higley before falling 36-35 at the end. It was the sixth time he's gone over the century mark. Lee has crossed the goal line 18 times this season. The Iowa State commit is ready for a playoff run before he moves on to college.

Next Up: Williams Field (5-5) is home in Gilbert against Boulder Creek (6-4) this Thursday in a first-round 6A playoff game.

WIDE RECEIVER - Braylon Gardner (Liberty)

The Lions finished their regular season by going 9-0 against Arizona teams and Gardner was a big factor in the much-anticipated finishing game. The 6-3, 210-pound senior made the most of his six catches with 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 36-17 win over Centennial in a battle of national Top 25 teams. Liberty moved up to #22 in this week's MaxPreps rankings and is the favorite to take their first Open Division championship.

Next Up: Liberty (9-1) gets this week off and will host Hamilton in Peoria in the Open quarterfinals on Nov. 17.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Mardale Rowe (Brophy)

Brophy claimed the 6A Central Region (its first since 2008) with a hard-fought 14-12 victory over Salpointe to go 4-0 in league play. Rowe, a 6-2, 235-pound edge rusher, had eight tackles and 2.5 sacks in the win. The BCP defense has only allowed a total of 46 points in its current four-game winning streak. Rowe, who is a senior, has 15.5 sacks in his three-year varsity career.

Next Up: Brophy (8-2) is on its home field at Central HS in Phoenix against Mesa (6-4) this Thursday in a first-round 6A playoff game.

LINEBACKER - Riggs Metcalf (Mesa Mountain View)

The 6-2, 185-pound junior has been part of the Toros' defense that rolls into the playoffs on a six-game winning streak. Mountain View battled with its rival to take the Battle of Brown Road over Red Mountain, 28-21. In the contest, Metcalf broke a 14-14 tie early in the fourth quarter with a 22-yard pick-six. He also made nine tackles and had a sack. If the Toros are to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019, they will have to pull it off again.

Next Up: Mountain View (8-2) is at home in Mesa against Red Mountain (4-6) this Thursday in a first-round 6A playoff game.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Orion Kupu (Chandler)

For the first time since 2020, the Wolves took the Battle for Arizona Avenue. The play of the Chandler defense was a big reason why. Hamilton ran for just 37 yards (1.9 yards per carry) as the Wolves won 49-13. Kupu had five tackles and an interception. The pick was actually a strip of the ball right after a receiver appeared to pull it in. Kupu then ran it back 38 yards to set CHS up for more points. Chandler's win earned them the #4 seed in the Open Division, a place the Wolves have been in all five installments of the elite tournament.

Next Up: Chandler (8-2) gets this week off before playing a home game against Highland (8-2) on Nov. 17 in the Open quarterfinals.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Noah Chanez (Tucson)

The sophomore, who also plays receiver, did work as a kick and punt returner Friday night as the Badgers ran up the bill in an 81-0 victory over Nogales. Chanez returned a kickoff for a touchdown and ended up with 265 return yards. He had 119 in the two kickoffs (there was a safety in the game) and 146 yards on four punt returns. Tucson High finished with a four-game win streak and its highest win total since 2018.

Next Up: Tucson (5-5) has completed its season. Chanez will be a junior in 2024.

TEAM - Camelback

The season may not have gone the way the Spartans would have liked, but they made a major statement in Game 10. They took an early 21-7 lead at home on Senior Night against Central and went out the right way with a resounding 48-20 win. All week, the talk was of a possible injustice if the Bobcats went 9-1 and didn't qualify for the 5A playoffs. But Camelback put an end to that with its pass defense. The Spartans held Central to just five completed passes (out of 17) and intercepted three passes. Tyler Warchol set Camelback up with one in the first half and in the second, Dontre Gammage and Kemahn Knight each had pick-sixes. Offensively, Shawn Pereira had a 42-yard touchdown run and caught another scoring pass from Rocco Mortensen. Mortensen had a second TD toss to Jaylen Gillis. Camelback players finished the season with 16 interceptions. 13 were by defensive backs and four of those were brought back for touchdowns.

Next Up: Camelback (5-5) has completed its season. The Spartans finished in a three-way tie for first in the 5A Metro Region.

