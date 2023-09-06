STAT BLOG: 9/5/23

Everyone has played two games now. There have already been some spectacular athletic feats taking place!

This is a weekly look at where we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Luke Moga (Sunnyslope)



The 6-2, 205-pound QB passed for four touchdowns for the second straight week to begin his senior year as the Vikings defeated Apollo on the road. In addition to his 245 yards through the air, Moga ran for 37 giving him 282 yards of total offense. Through two games, he is hitting on 60 percent of his attempts as Sunnyslope evened its record after a 38-33 win over the Hawks. Before he heads up to Oregon (committed to the Ducks last April), Moga wants to lead the Vikings to their first playoff win since 2015.

Next Up: Sunnyslope (1-1) stays in Phoenix but is on the road against Brophy (1-1). The game will be played at Central HS.

RUNNING BACK - Khameron Athy (Central)

The 5-9, 190-pound senior running back found the end zone twice and rolled up 234 yards as Central won again. Throw in his 38 receiving yards and Athy had 272 total yards and averaged 13.8 yards per carry. Those yards and scores helped the Bobcats pile up a 49-7 win at home against Ironwood. Athy moved to the Valley in June from Tennessee, where he had an 1,100-yard season at Northeast HS. He is well on his way to topping that as he has 356 yards in Central's first two games (178 yards per game). Bottom line, he is a home run threat any time he touches the football.

Next Up: Central (2-0) is on the road in Mesa against Dobson (1-1) this Thursday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Tyton Slade (ALA-Gilbert North)

In his third season on varsity, Slade (6-2, 185) continues to make an impact on both sides of the ball for the Eagles. In a 48-14 victory over Gilbert, Slade caught six passes and turned them into 113 yards and three touchdowns. It's the second straight week he's tallied three scores and back-to-back weeks over the century mark in yardage. Slade has scored six of ALA-Gilbert North's eight receiving TDs this season. Against Gilbert, he added seven tackles on defense.

Next Up: ALA-Gilbert North (2-0) is at home against ALA-Queen Creek (1-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Ryan Willey (Verrado)

The senior defensive end tallied three sacks for the Vipers, who scored a decisive 50-13 victory at Fairfax. Willey led the team in tackles with eight and forced a fumble. He is playing his fourth year on varsity and has 21.5 career sacks. Willey is a track athlete (discus, shot put, javelin) and also carries a 4.13 GPA.

Next Up: Verrado (1-1) is on the road in Mesa against Mountain View (1-1) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Carson Kolb (Horizon)

The 6-3, 215-pound outside linebacker had 15 tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles in a 52-0 shutout of Marana Mountain View. The Huskies had six sacks and the defense came up with three turnovers as they constantly applied pressure to the Mountain Lions' offense. Eight of Kolb's tackles were solo. Horizon has outscored its opponents this season, 118-17. It's a difficult region with Desert Mountain, Notre Dame, Higley, Cactus Shadows, and ALA-Gilbert North, but the Huskies are sending a message not just to the Northeast Valley Region, but the 5A Conference.

Next Up: Horizon (2-0) is on the road in Surprise against Willow Canyon (1-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Jack Sebald (Brophy)

The senior safety played a big role on a Brophy defense that traveled to California to represent the state in the Honor Bowl. Sebald had five tackles and intercepted two passes (both inside the Broncos' 20-yard line) to help preserve a 31-21 win over Cathedral Catholic in San Diego. Brophy also got an interception from Cree Thomas to even up its record.

Next Up: Brophy (1-1) plays at its home stadium at Central HS against Sunnyslope (1-1) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Jaci Dickerson (Saguaro)

Saguaro and Mountain View each scored touchdowns on their first possessions. The Sabercats kicked a field goal on their next one, and were holding a 16-14 lead as the Toros were attempting an FG of their own. But, Saguaro had a good rush on the try with three players in the way. The kick was blocked by Zeth Thues and bounced about 15 yards back before Dickerson scooped up the ball and went 55 yards untouched to the end zone. It gave Saguaro some breathing room at 23-14 and the 'Cats would go on to win 44-20. There's no question that the block had an energizing effect on one sideline and a demoralizing one on the other as it was a ten-point turnaround. Dickerson, a senior, had two tackles on defense as well.

Next Up: Saguaro (2-0) is at home in Scottsdale against Basha (1-1) in a rematch of last year's Open Championship game this Friday.

TEAM - Highland

Knock, knock. That's what Highland has been doing to the door to the Open Division each of the last three years. In that time, the Hawks have gone 19-9 in the regular season, but didn't do quite enough to convince a human committee (2020), or the computers (2021 & 2022). Highland not only played in the 6A tournament, it excelled, reaching the title game in '20 and claiming back-to-back gold balls the next two seasons. On Friday night, with nine seconds remaining on Basha's home field, Kody Cullimore took a direct snap and went the final yard to tie the game (the extra point gave the Hawks the lead). There was just under eight minutes remaining when Highland got the ball back, and it took almost every one of those seconds to leave Basha virtually no time to rally. Junior quarterback Kalen Fisher completed passes to Gavin Priest and Cullimore during the final drive. Highland was able to control the line of scrimmage and unleash 6-foot, 200-pound back Jay Martin to wear the Bears down. Basha played in the 2021 Open and won the '22 Open title, so the Bears were one of the teams keeping the Hawks from reaching the tournament for the elite eight teams in the state. There is still plenty of season to be played, but Highland served notice that it's hungry and wants a seat at that table.

Next Up: Highland (2-0) is at home in Gilbert against Lone Peak (1-3). It's a return trip as the Hawks went to Utah to play LPHS in '22.

