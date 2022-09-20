STAT BLOG: 9/20/22

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Wyatt Horton (Pinnacle)



The 5-11, 160-pounder had a bounceback game for the Pioneers in a home contest against Queen Creek. Horton, a sophomore, completed 16-of-18 passes for 335 yards and five touchdowns in a 39-13 victory. A pair of Pinnacle receivers went over 100 yards with Duce Robinson (139 and 3 touchdowns) and Myles Libman (101 yards & 1 TD) breaking both the century mark and the goal line. The other scoring pass went to junior Mac Richards. Queen Creek came in having allowed just 20 total points in its first two games. Through three games, Horton is slinging it having completed 71 percent of his passes, averaging 217 yards per game, and throwing eight touchdowns.

Next Up: Pinnacle (2-1) is on its bye this week. The Pioneers resume play on Sept. 30 at home in North Phoenix against rival Horizon (1-1).

RUNNING BACK - Daxen Hall (Higley)

The 5-8, 165-pound junior running back was a big part of an electric offensive display as Higley rolled up 679 yards of total offense at Sunnyslope. Hall did his part with 224 yards on just 12 carries with three touchdowns. But that wasn't all. He caught eight passes for 105 yards and two more TDs. It was his third straight game going over the 100-yard mark and produced career highs for both yardage and touchdowns. Higley has not only started the season at 3-0, the Knights have scored at least 49 points in each game.

Next Up: Higley (3-0) is on its bye this week. The Knights resume play on Sept. 30 on the road at Casa Grande (3-0).

WIDE RECEIVER - Nikko Boncore-Montoya (Cactus)

The 6-foot, 160-pound athlete has been playing defensive back for the Cobras, but made an offensive impact for the first time this year at receiver. It was a breakout game with seven catches for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Cactus' 47-6 win over Mesquite. It was a much-needed victory for CHS after starting 0-2 against a pair of difficult opponents. Boncore-Montoya, a sophomore, caught his TD passes from Braiden Lagafuaina. This week brings a road trip to Arizona's White Mountains.

Next Up: Cactus (1-2) is on the road at Snowflake (3-0) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Josh Dweh (Trevor Browne)

The senior nose guard tallied four sacks and had seven tackles for the Bruins, as they posted a shutout at West Point, 14-0. Dweh (5-11, 240) was part of a Trevor Browne defense that held the Dragons to 89 total yards of offense (zero rushing). TGBHS is allowing just 9 points per game. The Bruins are 3-0 for the second straight year. The last time they started 4-0, you have to go back to 1995.

Next Up: Trevor Browne (3-0) is on the road in Glendale against Copper Canyon (1-2) this Thursday.

LINEBACKER - Taye Brown (Hamilton)

The 6-2, 220-pound senior was making plays all over the field after the Huskies fell behind early. Hamilton trailed on the road at Mountain Ridge, 21-7, but made stops the rest of the way and outscored the Mountain Lions 45-3 the rest of the way for a 52-24 win. Brown tied for the team lead with 12 tackles and added two sacks in the win. Brown has 10 Division I offers so far, including Kansas State, where he plans to visit in a couple weeks.

Next Up: Hamilton (2-1) is at home in Chandler against Horizon (1-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Santana Wilson (Desert Mountain)

Desert Mountain kept its undefeated record intact with a 34-29 win at Mountain View. Wilson, a 6-foot, 170-pound junior, intercepted a pass off of a tip by Nolan Clement, and brought it back 55 yards to give the Wolves a 21-9 lead at the time. He also had five tackles. In three games, DMHS has seven interceptions and 11 sacks.

Next Up: Desert Mountain (3-0) stays in Scottsdale, but is on the road at Chaparral (2-1) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Malachi Eafon (Cholla)

The 5-7, 160-pound running back scored a handful of touchdowns (that's five) in a few different ways. Eafon rushed for 185 yards on 14 carries and scored twice. He caught two passes for 57 yards with one TD. And finally, he makes this space for kickoff returns of 99 and 92 yards (both touchdowns) in the Chargers' game against Douglas (which they lost in a wild one, 56-49). Eafon is built for speed and ran a personal best 10.86 in the 100-meters at last spring's state meet.

Next Up: Cholla (1-2) is on the road in Sierra Vista against Buena (2-1) this Friday.

TEAM - Millennium

Last Friday, the Tigers hopped on the bus for the 150-mile journey from Goodyear to Vail (just south of Tucson). Millennium faced what has traditionally been Tucson's best public school team (and were ranked #5 in 5A by Arizona Varsity) - Cienega. MHS was ready for the challenge and lit up the scoreboard for a 35-0 halftime lead en route to a 42-14 victory. As expected, junior running back Zues Pindernation played well with 115 yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Derek Berry had a TD pass to Kyan Fields and the defense made its imprint on the game as well. The Tigers had four sacks on the night (two by defensive end Jax Adair). Late in the first quarter senior Shahid Wilson intercepted a pass and brought it back 24 yards untouched and the route was on. Linebacker Daniel Delponte had a team-high 14 tackles. This week, the Tigers look for revenge against a team that edged them 13-12 a year ago.

Next Up: Millennium (3-0) is at home in Goodyear against Centennial (2-1) this Friday.

