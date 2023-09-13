STAT BLOG: 9/12/23

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Enoch Watson (ALA-Queen Creek)



The 6-3, 200-pounder has been flourishing in the passing offense led by head coach Ty Detmer and offensive coordinator Max Hall. After being behind center in a predominantly rushing attack at Coconino last season, Watson has thrown the ball 102 times in three games. All three contests have featured at least 290 yards and four touchdown passes. Against ALA-Gilbert North, Watson was right at those numbers as he went 27-of-33 (82 percent) for 292 yards and four TD passes (no interceptions) in a 49-28 win over the fellow American Leadership charter school. The Patriots trailed 21-7 late in the second quarter before making a comeback. Watson, a BYU commit, has 948 yards and 13 TD passes this season.

Next Up: ALA-Queen Creek (2-1) is at home against O'Connor (2-1) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Nathan Bayus (O'Connor)

The 6-1, 220-pound fullback was big part of a three-headed ground game that was simply electric as O'Connor rolled up 541 rushing yards on 50 carries against Cactus. Bayus did his part with 214 yards on 20 attempts while scoring six touchdowns in the Eagles' 55-21 victory. In his third year on varsity, this was a career-best game for Bayus. After getting shut down the week prior by top-ranked Liberty, this was a bounceback effort and it stemmed from the running backs. Bentley Corbin and Kaden Armstrong each had 100-yard efforts as well.

Next Up: O'Connor (2-1) is on the road at ALA-Queen Creek (2-1) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Jermaine Patterson (Canyon View)

The 6-foot, 160-pound athlete turned in his second straight 100-yard game with seven catches for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns. That helped the Jaguars put together back-to-back wins with a 41-13 victory over Gilbert. Canyon View played both of its quarterbacks (Beau Devens and Justin Clark) in the win and that duo combined for five TD passes.



Next Up: Canyon View (2-1) is on the road at Queen Creek (0-3) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Andrew Steiner (Mesa)



The junior defensive end tallied 2.5 sacks and had seven tackles for the Jackrabbits, as they defeated Skyline, 49-28. Mesa's defense forced three fumbles in the game. Steiner (6-1, 210) forced a fumble and also recovered one. After dropping its opener, Mesa has won two straight games.

Next Up: Mesa (2-1) stays in the city, but is on the road at Dobson (1-2) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Boston Tilton (Higley)

The 6-1, 235-pound inside linebacker was making plays all over the field as the Knights rallied in the second half. Higley trailed Marana, 24-15 at the break before making stops the rest of the way and outscoring the Tigers 14-0 over the last two quarters. Tilton had eight tackles (five for a loss) and registered four sacks. Through three games, he has 30 tackles for the Knights, who extended their winning streak to nine games.

Next Up: Higley (3-0) is on the road in Goodyear against Desert Edge (2-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Jayden Forrest (Williams Field)

Williams Field kept its undefeated record intact with a 48-23 win against Mountain Ridge. Forrest, a junior safety, intercepted two passes, taking one back for a 40-yard touchdown. The Black Hawks continue non-region play this week with another home game.

Next Up: Williams Field (3-0) is at home in Gilbert against Desert Ridge (1-2) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Nathan Spivey (Salpointe)

The 6-1, 205-pound wide receiver and safety extended the Lancers' lead to 20-0 in the second quarter with a 67-yard punt return. In addition to the score, Spivey caught five passes for 87 yards, made six tackles on defense, and forced a pair of fumbles. Salpointe went on to win 48-24 on the road at Shadow Ridge.



Next Up: Salpointe (3-0) is at home in Tucson against Valley Vista (0-3) this Friday.

TEAM - Chandler

We've become accustomed to seeing the Wolves among the national rankings. While Chandler started a little lower based on last year's Open semifinal appearance (instead of playing for the championship) and some graduation and transfer losses, it only took three games to get back up there. For the eighth year in a row, CHS is making an appearance in the MaxPreps Top 25 (at No. 20) following a 35-10 home win over Orange Lutheran. Orange entered the game ranked No. 20 in last week's rankings. Orange Lutheran is part of the Trinity League, regarded as the top high school region in the country. Offensively, quarterback Blake Heffron and running back Ca'lil Valentine (an Illinois commit) each ran for two touchdowns. The Wolves opened up a 14-0 first quarter lead after a pick-six from safety Scooby Bradley. Chandler's defense forced two more turnovers in the game, which was a close battle at 14-10 after three quarters. After the game, tight end Kaden Anderson announced his commitment to Boise State. In a wide open Open Division race, Chandler is among the contenders for this year's crown.

Next Up: Chandler (3-0) is on the road in Tempe against Corona del Sol (1-2) this Friday.