STAT BLOG: 9/16/19

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Will Plummer (Gilbert)



The 6-2, 210-pound signal caller had his most prolific game of the young season against Goldwater. Plummer was 15-of-24 for 249 yards with five touchdowns. But that wasn't all! The Arizona commit also rushed for 133 yards on 13 carries and had 2 TDs in the Tigers' 62-22 victory. Leading the way in receiving for GHS was Tyler Hironaka (5 receptions, 163 yards, 2 TDs). Plummer surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in the win.

Next Up: Gilbert (2-2) is at home against Sunrise Mountain (2-1) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Isaiah Eastman (Higley)

The 5-10, 185-pound senior did most of his damage from the wide receiver position last season, but he's coming out of the backfield for the first part of this year. Up in Washington against Rainier Beach last Friday, Eastman had 21 carries for 225 yards and three touchdowns. He also showed that pass-catching ability with five receptions for 135 yards and a TD in the Knights' 57-30 win. Eastman is averaging 163 rushing yards per game. The spread attack for Higley created gapping lanes for him to run through and he took full advantage. After an 0-2 start, the Knights have won on back-to-back weeks.

Next Up: Higley (2-2) travels to Goodyear to face Millennium (3-0) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Caleb Diaz (Paradise Valley)

The 5-11, 160-pound senior was the primary receiver for a Trojan offense that posted its most points since 2015 with a 70-27 victory over Shadow Mountain. Diaz had 253 yards receiving with four touchdowns. He also tacked on a fifth TD with a one-yard run. Paradise Valley scored early and often in the first half and enjoyed a 56-14 lead at the break. The longest reception for Diaz from the arm of North Carolina State commit Ben Finley was 77 yards.

Next Up: Paradise Valley (3-0) is home in North Phoenix against Flowing Wells (0-4) this Friday.



DEFENSIVE LINE - Dalton Card (Casteel)

The senior defensive end had a game-high 14 tackles to extend the Colts' win streak to three. It was a struggle for the offenses in the first half as Casteel was knotted up with Marana Mountain View at 6-6. The Colts held the Mountain Lions to just one second-half touchdown in a 25-13 win. In addition to the tackles, Card (6-0, 220) had two sacks and forced a fumble. This is his fourth year playing on the varsity.

Next Up: Casteel (3-1) is on the road in Glendale against Kellis (0-3) this Friday.



LINEBACKER - Michael Thomas (Desert Vista)

The 6-1, 195-pound junior had a game-high 14 tackles in his season debut with the Thunder. With his team leading 20-7 early in the fourth quarter, Thomas picked off a pass deep in Valley Vista territory and ran it in to put the game out of reach. Desert Vista went on to win the game 41-7. After giving up 34 or more points in its first two games, the Thunder limited the Monsoon to 58 passing yards and a single touchdown.

Next Up: Desert Vista (2-1) is home in Ahwatukee against North (0-4) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Shane Pitts (Liberty)

Liberty won a wild game on Friday the 13th against Desert Ridge. In a 30-28 victory for the Lions, Pitts tallied a team-high 11 tackles from his safety position. With three minutes remaining, Desert Ridge threatened to take the lead, but Pitts punched the ball loose at the 3-yard line. Collin Lupinacci recovered the fumble for the Lions, who later won on a bad snap as the Jaguars attempted a game-winning field goal. In addition to his work on defense, Pitts is also the team's kicker. The junior converted a 21-yard field goal along with three extra points.

Next Up: Liberty (3-1) travels to Henderson, Nev. to face another Liberty (0-4) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Gunner Maldonado (Chandler)

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior had punt returns of 73 and 53 yards (scoring one touchdown) in a 56-0 win in California over Capital Christian of Sacramento. In addition to those, the Northwestern commit had a 70-yard return called back due to penalty. Maldonado also plays safety and was part of a Wolves' defense that shut down the Cougars, holding them to 42 rushing yards. The Chandler defense has posted back-to-back shutouts and allowed just 24 points all season.

Next Up: Chandler (4-0) has a bye this week. The Wolves resume play at home on Sept. 27 against Desert Ridge.

TEAM - Shadow Ridge

It's been six years since the Stallions have had a winning season or made the playoffs. For the second year in a row, Shadow Ridge finds itself at 3-1. And this year, it just seems different for SRHS. On Friday, at home in Surprise, Shadow turned back Willow Canyon, one of its city rivals, 43-14. It was a closely contested first half (13-8) before the Stallions ran wild in the second. Doing most of that running was Michael Clark, who finished with 261 yards on 32 carries and four touchdowns. Also scoring on offense was junior running back Jacob Thurman. Perhaps most impressive, was the job Shadow Ridge did against Willow running back Darvon Hubbard. The Division I prospect, who had a six-touchdown game on Aug. 30 against Dysart, was limited to 26 rushing yards on 15 carries. Hubbard did get a receiving TD, but it wasn't nearly enough. Jayden Jackson (10 tackles) applied the pressure to the Wildcats' backfield. Another defensive standout was DE Dylan Jones, who had a strip sack and fumble recovery that was returned for a touchdown. Josh Cano intercepted a pass, booted five extra points, and caught a 25-yard pass on offense. The Stallions' defense also recorded a safety in the game. It's a wide open 6A Southwest Region this year, and Shadow Ridge is certainly in the mix!

Next Up: Shadow Ridge (3-1) has a bye this week. The Stallions resume play at home on Sept. 27 against Tolleson.

