Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 4

STAT BLOG: 9/28/21

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Blaine Hipa (Chandler)



The 6-3, 195-pound signal caller had his most prolific game of the young season against Liberty. Hipa was 27-of-39 for for 361 yards with three touchdowns in the Wolves' 41-21 victory. Facing 4th and 28 from the Liberty 30 with just 22 seconds left in the first half, Hipa rolled left and connected with tight end Nason Coleman to tie the game at 21. With Chandler's second-half play, the Wolves extended their win streak to an even 40 straight. In three games this season, Hipa has 11 touchdown passes.

Next Up: Chandler (4-0) travels to North Phoenix to face Pinnacle (1-2) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Sinjin Schmitt (Boulder Creek)

The 6-3, 215-pound junior saw limited duty as a sophomore on a Jaguar team that won its region and played in the 6A semifinals. Now, getting his turn, Schmitt is making the most of it. At home against Higley last Friday, Schmitt had 17 carries for 179 yards and five touchdowns in the Jaguars' 56-42 win. Arizona Varsity's Cody Cameron was there and has highlights of the "German Tank" bulldozing his way to those scores. This was a much-needed win for BC heading into a bye week.

Next Up: Boulder Creek (1-3) is off this week. The Jaguars host Brophy (2-2) in Anthem on Oct. 8.

WIDE RECEIVER - Carter Allen (Central)

The 6-foot, 180-pound senior was the primary receiver for a Bobcat offense that passed for for 298 yards. Allen got the bulk of the throws from Dominik Bagchi as he hauled in eight passes for 275 yards and scored two touchdowns in Central's 30-16 win at Sierra Linda. The longest of those TDs was an 80-yard play in which Allen outran the coverage, caught the ball in stride at the 50, and went untouched the rest of the way. The Bobcats were coming off a COVID quarantine (10 days) and only practiced twice for the game.

Next Up: Central (2-0) travels to West Phoenix to take on Trevor Browne (3-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Joe Loveall (Gilbert)

The junior defensive tackle had a team-high eight tackles as the Tigers chalked up back-to-back victories. It was a struggle for the offenses in the first half as Gilbert led 7-0. The Tiger offense got going in the second 24 minutes while the defense held stout for a 42-0 victory at Nogales. Loveall (5-10, 185) had three sacks as Gilbert recorded its first shutout since 2017 (vs. Dobson). He now has eight quarterback takedowns this season.

Next Up: Gilbert (2-2) is home against Mesa (1-3) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Daniel Delponte (Millennium)

The 5-10, 190-pound junior had a game-high 15 tackles giving him double-digits in the category in all four games for the Tigers. Delponte also had a pair of sacks as Millennium improved to 3-1 with a 23-20 win over Marana Mountain View. He was on our 5A Underclassman of the Year finalists list last year and is also an Arizona Academic All-American (3.8 GPA). This week, the Tigers have a tough test against the new No. 1 team in 5A.

Next Up: Millennium (3-1) is on the road in Scottsdale against Horizon (3-0) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Davondre Bucannon (Chaparral)

Chaparral won a wild game last Friday against Saguaro, defeating their rivals for the first time since 2013. In the one-point victory, Bucannon made the play of the game as he chased down Saguaro's running back and knocked the ball free out of the end zone for a touchback. At the time, the Firebirds were trailing 20-7 and another touchdown may have been too much to come back from. The 6-2, 180-pound cornerback also had a key pass breakup in the second half and recovered an onside kick with just over two minutes remaining.

Next Up: Chaparral (3-1) is home in Scottsdale against O'Connor (1-2) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Jordan Legg (Dobson)

The 6-foot, 170-pound athlete is the Mustangs' quarterback, but it's for his feats as a kicker that we recognize him in this space. Dobson trailed North Canyon 20-10 with 10 minutes remaining in the game and rallied for a 33-32 win. Legg converted field goals of 20 and 38 yards with one of those a game-tying kick with two seconds to go in regulation. In the overtime, his extra point was the difference. In addition to his two touchbacks, he completed 17 of 33 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns.

Next Up: Dobson (2-2) stays in Mesa, but plays on the road at Mountain View (4-0) this Friday.

TEAM - Marana

Perhaps no team in the state caught us more off guard than the Marana Tigers. Nowhere to be found in the preseason State Forty Eight power rankings, the team now finds themselves in the Top 20 in the latest version. Marana is now at a perfect 4-0 after a dominating 56-7 win at Flowing Wells last week. Junior quarterback Elijah Joplin is putting up big numbers (1,021 passing yards, 10 TDs, plus 5 rushing TDs). Matthew Jensen (another junior) leads the ground game and has scored six touchdowns. Sam Brown played quarterback on varsity as a freshman in 2019, but is back to his natural position at receiver and leads MHS with 362 yards and five touchdown catches (4 against Flowing Wells). The Tigers also have Dezmen Roebuck, who is ranked as the top freshman in the state by our Just Chilly. Roebuck is making an impact at both receiver (166 yards) and as a defensive back (20 tackles). Should we have seen this coming? It's hard to say because Marana was able to play just three games in 2020 (going 1-2) and was 1-9 in 2019. The Tigers hired former Houston Cougar and NFL player Phillip Steward in April and it's been a perfect fit. There's one more non-region test before league play. If the Tigers can get through this one, the run may continue deep into the year.

Next Up: Marana (4-0) is at home against Desert View (3-0) this Friday.

