STAT BLOG: 9/19/23

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Beckham Pellant (Hamilton)



The 6-foot, 195-pound signal caller had his most prolific game of the young season against Desert Vista. Pellant was 18-of-21for 350 yards and five touchdowns. The Illinois State commit did all of that in the first half of a 70-7 victory. Leading the way in receiving for Hamilton was Legend Bernard (9 receptions, 128, 1 touchdown) and Dylan Lord (6 catches, 110 yards, 2 TDs). Pellant surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in the win.

Next Up: Hamilton (3-1) is at home in Chandler against Mesa (3-1) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Lucas George (Queen Creek)

The 6-foot, 195-pound junior had a monster game out of the backfield as the Bulldogs got into the win column. Against Canyon View, George had 33 carries for 385 yards and three touchdowns. It was his second 100-yard game of the year and he had to keep piling up the yardage as Queen Creek battled to keep pace with the Jaguars in a wild 71-60 win. As a team, QCHS ran for a whopping 609 yards and nine TDs. Quarterback Tait Reynolds also rushed for 180 yards and five scores.

Next Up: Queen Creek (1-3) is at home against Mountain Ridge (0-4) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Isaac Massey (ALA-Gilbert North)

The 5-10, 150-pound freshman is getting his share of catches on an Eagle team that returned a pair of 1,000-yard receivers from last year. ALA-Gilbert North scored at least 55 points for the fifth time since 2022 as it defeated Paradise Valley, 56-0. Massey had five catches for 106 yards and caught a pair of touchdowns. The Eagles scored early and often in the first half and had 42 at the break. The longest reception for Massey from the arm of Conner White was 73 yards.

Next Up: ALA-Gilbert North (3-1) travels to East Mesa to face Skyline (3-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Damien Khaivilay (Apollo)

The senior defensive end had six tackles and a pair of sacks to give the Hawks back-to-back wins. Apollo's defense came through with a shutout in a 48-0 win at West Point. Khaivilay (5-10, 200) is in his third year on varsity and already has four sacks this season. In their three wins, the Hawks have only allowed 16 total points.

Next Up: Apollo (3-1) is home in Glendale against North (1-3) this Thursday.

LINEBACKER - Isaac Huerigo (Millennium)

The 5-9, 190-pound senior had a game-high 12 tackles for the Tigers. In a 55-0 shutout of Willow Canyon, Millennium's second blanking of the season, Huerigo also intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. He has played on the MHS varsity squad since his freshman year.

Next Up: Millennium (3-1) is home in Goodyear against Horizon (3-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Drey'lan Dobbin (Desert Edge)

When Dobbin picked off a pass and brought it back 74 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, it gave the Scorpions an 18-0 lead over Higley. The Knights battled back and the game eventually went to double-overtime, where Desert Edge prevailed, 38-32. In addition to the interception, Dobbin made eight tackles and broke up two passes. Dobbin (6-1, 195) is a senior and plays safety. The scoring play was the second of his career and also his second varsity interception. After losing in the first week to Centennial, the Scorpions haven't lost and look to be rolling into a possible Open Division bid.



Next Up: Desert Edge (3-1) travels to North Phoenix to face Sunnyslope (1-3) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Connor Furey (Brophy)

Brophy scored in every quarter of a 37-20 victory over Chaparral on Thursday, and so did Furey. The senior kicker was 4-of-4 in extra points and also went a perfect 3-for-3 in field goals (long of 46). Furey is also the Broncos' punter and boomed one 52 yards as Brophy won its third in a row. In just four weeks, he has booted six field goals.

Next Up: Brophy (3-1) travels to Scottsdale to face Notre Dame (3-1) this Friday.

TEAM - Marana Mountain View

They say you can throw the records out the window when you face your rival, and that's a good thing for the Mountain Lions as they entered Friday's game against Marana at 0-3 and off of a 53-14 loss to Sunrise Mountain. Down to its third-string quarterback coming in, the plan for MVHS was to run as much as possible. That worked to perfection as the Lions put up 387 yards on the ground (while throwing just two passes) and scoring six touchdowns in a 42-35 win the Battle of the Boot and take back the traveling trophy. Marana had won the previous two meetings in the series, which resumed in 2021 after a six-year hiatus. Justin Holguin, normally a receiver and safety, started the game behind center and ran the ball eight times for 215 yards and scored three touchdowns. Nicholas Horrocks had 95 rushing yards and a pair of TDs, including the game-winner. Mountain View will play its next four at home, so we'll see if the rivalry win sparks a turnaround in its season.

Next Up: Mountain View (1-3) is home in Marana against Walden Grove (1-2) this Friday.