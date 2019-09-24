STAT BLOG: 9/23/19

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Jake Martinelli (Horizon)



The 6-foot, 180-pound senior signal caller continued to pile up points for the Huskies both through the air and on the ground against McClintock. Martinelli completed 21-of-27 passes for 281 yards in a 52-8 victory. He threw one TD pass (to Avery Lambert) and rushed for three more touchdowns (and an even-100 yards). Martinelli spread it around with six catches and 97 yards for wide receiver Austin Alosi and tight end Jay Rudolph added seven receptions for 84 yards. On Saturday, the two-sport athlete (track) with a 4.50 GPA received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Next Up: Horizon (4-1) has a bye this week. The Huskies resume on Oct. 4 at home against North Canyon.

RUNNING BACK - Mister Chavis (Maricopa)

The 5-10, 170-pound junior had a monster game against Central. Chavis rushed for 234 yards on just 16 carries and scored five total touchdowns (three rushing). Maricopa defeated the Bobcats, 49-12. Chavis started as a sophomore on varsity for the Rams last year and brings a combo of physicality and lightning-quick speed. The schedule gets much tougher this week as 5A San Tan Region play begins.

Next Up: Maricopa (3-2) travels to Gilbert to face Higley (3-2) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Tyler Hironaka (Gilbert)

The 5-9, 165-pound senior is rapidly approaching a 1,000-yard season as the Tigers' leading receiver. Hironaka had seven catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a wild 50-47 win over Sunrise Mountain. He also ran for a two-point conversion. Gilbert has back-to-back wins and Hironaka has five straight 100-yard games with a season total of 784 yards at the midpoint. Will Plummer had five touchdown passes in the game for GHS.

Next Up: Gilbert (3-2) is on the road at Campo Verde (5-0) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Jason Harris (Higley)

The senior defensive end had seven tackles and four sacks in the Knights' 36-7 road win over previously-undefeated Millennium. The highly-recruited Harris added another offer last Thursday from Indiana. Harris (6-8, 220) announced a top six over the summer of Oregon, Colorado, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, and Texas A&M. He now has nine sacks, equaling his total for all of last year.

Next Up: Higley (3-2) is at home in Gilbert against Maricopa (3-2) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Daniel Wood (Highland)

The 5-10, 205-pound athlete had a productive game for the Hawks in a 40-7 victory over Basha. Wood had three sacks on defense, rushed for 154 yards on 11 carries, and had a long kickoff return as well. Granted, Basha was missing its quarterback, but Wood helped key a defense that forced three turnovers and held the Bears to just one long touchdown pass all night.

Next Up: Highland (4-1) is on the road in Ahwatukee at Desert Vista (3-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Dejon Packard (Camelback)

Camelback was in a defensive dogfight with Independence and Packard made the most of his two touches in the game. He intercepted a pass and brought it back the entire distance (100 yards) for a touchdown. Packard also accounted for the other Spartan TD in a 14-7 win with a 63-yard kickoff return.

Next Up: Camelback (2-3) takes a short road trip to South Mountain (2-3) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Shane Pitts (Liberty)

When the big moment is there, what will you do? For Pitts, he delivered with a 36-yard field goal in the final minute of the game to provide the winning points for the Lions in a 36-33 victory at Liberty (Nev.). This was the second straight year that Liberty defeated an out-of-state team and the first time to do so away from its familiar confines in Peoria. In addition to the late heroics, Pitts connected on both of his other FG attempts and all three extra points. But, he's not just a kicker. The 5-10, 180-pounder is the team's starting free safety and had eight tackles and forced a fumble.

Next Up: Liberty (4-1) has a bye week and will resume play on Oct. 4 at home against Mountain Ridge.

TEAM - Cesar Chavez

One of the main storylines from Week 5 was the decision by Perry to suspend more than a couple dozen players for violating a team rule. But, let's step away from that and salute what this Phoenix Union School District team called the Champions accomplished. A year after losing 70-40 to Perry, Cesar Chavez defeated the Pumas, 35-27 at home in Laveen. It was a three-headed attack that piled up 480 rushing yards for CCHS. QB Lucas Arnds (153), Tyraill Carrethers (162), and Linwood Crawford (166) each went over the 150-yard mark. Chavez grabbed a 14-7 lead after the opening quarter and held onto it throughout. This was the last real test for Cesar Chavez before the 6A playoffs begin and the Champions passed it. Losses earlier this season to Red Mountain and Queen Creek gave the players experience for what to expect against a marquee opponent. This was the first victory over an East Valley power for Cesar Chavez since 2008, when the Champions defeated Red Mountain. In a postgame interview with AZCentral, head coach Manny Alcantar said he respected Perry head coach Preston Jones' decision, but added: "We don't control who they put on the field, we just go out and play. And our boys played today."

Next Up: Cesar Chavez (3-2) is on the road at Maryvale (0-5) this Friday.

