STAT BLOG: 9/26/23

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Demond Williams Jr. (Basha)



The 5-11, 180-pound senior signal caller continued to pile up yards through the air and points on the scoreboard for the Bears against O'Connor. Williams Jr. completed 15-of-16 passes for 356 yards in a 48-14 victory. He threw six touchdown passes with Mason Arhin and Javery Mayberry each pulling down a pair of them. The defending 6A Premier Region Player of the Year surpassed 8,000 yards for his career in the game. Williams, and Arizona commit, is putting up ridiculous numbers. To wit, he has completed 86 percent of his passes through five games on 77-for-90 passing. That's just 13 incompletions. He has 17 TD passes! Last Friday, Williams ran for 54 yards and a score as well. He has accounted for 104 touchdowns in his career at Basha (76 passing and 28 rushing).

Next Up: Basha (4-1) is at home in Chandler against Brophy (4-1) this Thursday.

RUNNING BACK - Bodie Zamorano (Horizon)

The 5-11, 175-pound sophomore had another big game against Millennium. Zamorano rushed for 167 yards on 23 carries and scored four touchdowns. Horizon was in control throughout and defeated the Tigers, 43-13. It was ground and pound as quarterback Jase Ashley also went over the 100-yard mark. The Huskies finished with 323 yards on the ground as a team. Zamorano has run for at least 160 yards in three games this year.

Next Up: Horizon (4-1) stays in Scottsdale, but travels up to Desert Mountain (5-0) to face the Wolves this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Elijah Beamon (Casteel)

The 6-foot, 170-pound junior is rapidly approaching a 1,000-yard season as the Colts' leading receiver. Beamon had six catches for 212 yards and a touchdown in a 52-15 win over Valley Vista. This was the third 100-yard game of his career and he has 442 yards at the midpoint of the regular season. So far, Beamon has an offer from Northern Arizona. Casteel begins 6A Premier Region play this week.

Next Up: Casteel (4-1) is on the road at Chandler (4-1) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Deshawn Warner (Desert Edge)

The senior defensive end had seven tackles a sack, and two forced fumbles in the Scorpions' 21-7 road victory over Sunnyslope. Warner (6-4, 225) ranks second in 5A for the season with eight sacks and has forced five fumbles for the Scorpions. It's hard to believe, but he originally came up to varsity as a wide receiver and was then moved to defense due to injuries. He finally got to play that old position last week and caught his first career pass (13-yard touchdown). Desert Edge has Open Division aspirations if it can win out.

Next Up: Desert Edge (4-1) is at home in Goodyear against Millennium (3-2) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Kody Thorley (ALA-Gilbert North)

Thorley (6-foot, 200) was making stops all over the field for the Eagles. During a 42-20 road win at Skyline, he made 16 tackles and had three sacks. Thorley can power clean 240 pounds and was part of a 4A Conference championship team at ALAGN last year. The Eagles have handled the transition to 5A well as the Eagles will take a rest and then roll into Northeast Valley Region play with a pretty nice record.

Next Up: ALA-Gilbert North (4-1) has its bye this week. The Eagles resume play on Oct. 6 at Higley (3-1).

DEFENSIVE BACK - Brandon Holmes (Corona del Sol)

After a losing streak against a grueling schedule, Corona del Sol's defense held Marcos de Niza to just a single touchdown during a 56-7 victory. The Aztecs forced three turnovers in the game and two of them were interceptions by Holmes. On one of them, the 6-foot, 170-pound senior grabbed the ball after it was tipped by the receiver. Holmes then went down the left sideline with two of his teammates alongside of him and went 67 yards untouched for a touchdown. He also forced a fumble as Corona del Sol got back on the winning side of the ledger.

Next Up: Corona del Sol (2-3) has its bye this week. The Aztecs resume play on Oct. 6 at Salpointe (4-0).

SPECIAL TEAMS - Deriese Brown (Verrado)

The Vipers have won back-to-back games after turning in an all-around performance against Ironwood last Thursday. One of the highlights of a 54-7 win was a 72-yard punt return from Brown. The junior avoided one tackle right after catching it, then stiff-armed another defender and cut to the right side of the field. Brown broke another tackle, picked up speed and with a caravan of five blockers, cruised the last 50 yards down the sideline. He is averaging 40.6 yards on his five punt returns for Verrado this season.

Next Up: Verrado (3-2) is at home in Buckeye against Sunrise Mountain (2-3) this Friday.

TEAM - ALA-Queen Creek

Each week, the Patriots continue to amaze. After back-to-back Open Division appearances, we probably shouldn't be surprised. Friday night, ALA-Queen Creek trailed an undefeated Pinnacle team 28-9 after three quarters and then rallied in improbable fashion. First it was Enoch Watson completing an 18-yard pass to Jayden Williams to close the gap to 28-15 (try for two failed). The Pioneers then crossed midfield, but fumbled. Defensive end Corde Nunnery recovered it for ALA. Bobby Nesbit had a long run that set up a TD pass from Watson to Kingston McCabe and it was 28-22 midway through the quarter. Pinnacle then went backwards as Brody Michael had a sack, which forced a punt from the 4-yard line. The Patriots had it at the Pinnacle 39-yard line with less than three minutes to go. With 13 seconds left, Watson got hit as he was throwing the ball. It caromed off a lineman. . . . and back into the arms of Watson, who alertly eluded defenders and made his way 20 yards into the end zone to tie the game. Samuel Hunsaker added the extra point and ALA-Queen Creek had its fourth win of the season. The Patriots had to replace 19 starters from last year's team and play a 6A schedule and have done so with flying colors.

Next Up: ALA-Queen Creek (4-1) travels to Ahwatukee for a marquee matchup with Mountain Pointe (4-1) this Friday.