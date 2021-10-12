Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 6

STAT BLOG: 10/12/21

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Corbyn Vasily (Cactus Shadows)



The 6-2, 185-pound senior signal caller had a third strong performance as the Falcons have come all the way back to .500 after an 0-3 start. Vasily had a season-high five touchdown passes as Cactus Shadows defeated McClintock, 41-12. He spread the ball around distributing his 18 completions to six different receivers. Tate Andrus and Bryer Bennett both had over 90 yards in receptions and caught three of the five TDs. In addition to that duo, Logan Foster and Brayden Hasher grabbed touchdown passes. In last year's playoff season, Cactus Shadows put together a four-game win streak. This year's team can equal that this Friday.

Next Up: Cactus Shadows (3-3) travels to North Phoenix to take on Sunnyslope (3-2) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Colton Allen (Higley)

The 5-11, 190-pound senior came up big as the Knights finally got into the win column. Allen racked up 245 yards and scored three touchdowns in Higley's 44-29 victory at Desert Ridge. This was the fourth 100-yard game in Allen's varsity career and the first where he went over two bills. He gets the week off to rest after laboring with 29 carries last Friday.

Next Up: Higley (1-5) is on the bye this week. The Knights return on Oct. 22 at Desert Vista (2-3).

WIDE RECEIVER - Jakobi Lane (Red Mountain)

The 6-5, 175-pound athlete kept moving the chains with big plays during the Mountain Lions' 20-3 win over rival Mountain View. Lane caught eight passes for 116 yards with two of those resulting in touchdowns. He has developed a solid chemistry with new starting quarterback Carter Crispin and leads the team with 33 receptions, 617 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Lane has caught a TD in five of Red Mountain's games and is averaging more than 18 yards per reception.

Next Up: Red Mountain (5-1) stays in Mesa, but is on the road at Desert Ridge (3-3) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Jacob Reynolds (Mountain Ridge)

The junior defensive end had a team-high seven tackles in a 76-12 road win over La Joya. Reynolds (6-0, 210) was part of a shutdown defense that constantly gave the ball back to the powerful Mountain Lion offense. MRHS had nine sacks in the game (three by Reynolds) and recovered four fumbles (two forced by Reynolds). Mountain Ridge has almost guaranteed itself its first winning season since 2010 as the team is now just one win away.

Next Up: Mountain Ridge (5-1) is home in Glendale against Boulder Creek (1-4) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Sam MacDonald (Sunnyslope)

The 6-foot, 185-pound senior helped keep the Vikings rolling with a second straight win to get over the .500 mark. In a 48-14 victory over Paradise Valley, MacDonald had a team-high six tackles, forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble. He ranks second on Sunnyslope with 29 tackles. The Vikings continue 5A Northeast Region play this week and they've already started out at 2-0.

Next Up: Sunnyslope (3-2) is home in North Phoenix against Cactus Shadows (3-3) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Juan Virgen Jr. (Verrado)

The Viper defense didn't allow any points in a win at Central last week. Virgen, a junior, plays in the Verrado secondary and intercepted two passes (giving him four on the year). During the offseason, Virgen (5-7, 175) worked on his strength and squatted 365 pounds. Through five games this year, VHS has allowed just 47 points (9.4 points ppg). Over the past 12 quarters, Verrado has given up just 13 points (6 on defense).

Next Up: Verrado (4-1) is home in Buckeye against Fairfax (1-5) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Carston Kieffer (Corona del Sol)

Corona del Sol got into the win column for this first time this year with a 45-0 shutout over Skyline. Kieffer, the Aztecs' kicker, made for long fields for the Coyotes with four touchbacks. The junior was a perfect 6-of-6 on extra points and boomed a 54-yard field goal as well. That distance put him in the record books for the longest kick in CdS history. Kieffer is rated a five-star kicker by National Kicking Ratings (NKR).

Next Up: Corona del Sol (1-4) is home in Tempe against Mesa (1-4) this Friday.

TEAM - Canyon View

Everyone was back for the Jaguars this year as the school has its first senior class. Tough non-region games against Shadow Ridge and Desert Edge got Canyon View ready for 5A Northwest Region play and the Jags have responded with a 2-0 start in league play following a 27-14 home win against Willow Canyon last Friday. In that game, senior running back Matthew Flores rushed for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Junior linebacker Keegan Landis led the defense with a season-best 16 tackles. Senior defensive end Ethan Jewell contributed with a pair of sacks. After a long road trip this week, the last three are at home in Waddell. If CVHS can run the table, it will capture the region title and likely make the 5A playoffs (which it's currently on the outside looking into).

Next Up: Canyon View (3-3) is on the road in Yuma at Kofa (0-5) this Friday.

