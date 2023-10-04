STAT BLOG: 10/3/23

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Jason Wood (Marana)



The 6-1, 180-pound senior signal caller had another big game and this one likely turned around the Tigers' season. Wood posted his highest QB rating of the year (152.9) in a 55-0 shutout of previously-unbeaten Marana. How do you get one that high? Complete 84 percent of your passes (27-of-32), throw for 378 yards, have a trio of touchdown passes, and zero interceptions. Wood spread it around to eight different receivers with Dezmen Roebuck (two) and JM Eggers (one) pulling in the TDs. The Tigers were reeling at 1-4 after facing a first-half schedule that included Salpointe, Higley, and Canyon del Oro. Now, they're 1-0 in 5A Southern Region play.

Next Up: Marana (2-4) is on the road in South Tucson at Sunnyside (2-3) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Breylon Blount (Hamilton)

The 5-7, 165-pound senior was a big part of the Huskies' offense that piled up 549 total yards of offense. Hamilton extended its win streak to five and has scored at least 42 points in each of them. Blount had 22 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He was also on the receiving end of a 59 yard touchdown play. Add in 25 kick return yards and Blount tallied 233 all-purpose yards in the Huskies' 59-34 win at Perry. For the season, he is averaging more than nine yards per attempt.

Next Up: Hamilton (5-1) is at home in Chandler against Basha (5-1) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Jayden Williams (ALA-Queen Creek)

The 5-10, 160-pound receiver put on for the Patriots in a big statement game at Mountain Pointe. First, it was a quick catch (6 yards) and run (70 yards) that resulted in the only touchdown of the first half for ALA-Queen Creek. Then, in the second half, Enoch Watson went deep to his senior WR and Williams pulled it down at the 5-yard line, turned and tumbled into the end zone for a second touchdown in the Patriots, 28-0 victory over the Pride. Williams had just four catches, but his total yardage for the night ended up at 173. After an opening night loss to Saguaro, ALA-Queen Creek has reeled off five straight wins and placed itself in Open Division discussion (again).

Next Up: ALA-Queen Creek (5-1) is home against Red Mountain (4-2) this Thursday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Elijah Rushing (Salpointe)

The senior defensive end registered three sacks and forced a fumble in the Lancers' 34-24 win over Desert Vista. Rushing now has 25 varsity sacks in his career (six this season). Salpointe is out to a 5-0 start, but it's bigger power point games are still coming up on the schedule. A five-star recruit with an 81-inch wingspan, offenses have to account for where Rushing is on the D-Line.

Next Up: Salpointe (5-0) is at home in Tucson against Corona del Sol (2-3) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Bryce Bacon (Kellis)

The 5-8, 195-pound senior helped the Cougars pick up another win last week. Kellis shut West Point out in the first half and went on to a 32-7 victory. Bacon had a game-high 14 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, and recorded a safety. Kellis is ranked No. 11 in 5A in the initial AIA rankings, so a home playoff game could be in the Cougars' future.

Next Up: Kellis (5-1) is at home in Glendale against North Canyon (1-5) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Kenny Campbell (Casa Grande)

The Cougars started region play with a 50-6 victory at Desert View. Campbell, a senior, made seven tackles and picked off a pass, which he brought back for a touchdown. It was one of two interceptions for Casa Grande, which held the Jaguars to just 48 passing yards. Campbell (5-9, 160) plays safety for the Cougars, who continue 5A Southern Region play this week.

Next Up: Casa Grande (4-2) is at home against Cienega (3-2) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Jeramicheal Hernandez (Valley Vista)

Valley Vista got into a 14-0 hole against Surprise-rival Willow Canyon last week. But, the Monsoon battled back and a 60-yard punt return from Hernandez tied the game early in the second quarter. He fielded it on a bounce, broke two tackles, avoided stepping out of bounds on the right sideline, and then cut across the field left for the touchdown. Hernandez later added two receiving TDs in a 41-14 win. It was the 12th consecutive win over WCHS for the Monsoon, who retained the traveling trophy.

Next Up: Valley Vista (1-5) is at home in Surprise against Mountain Ridge (0-6) this Friday.

TEAM - Canyon View



The Jaguars found themselves trailing 28-14 on the road at Cactus after three quarters. But, the Canyon View offense is built for a comeback. Behind quarterback Beau Devens, the Jags battled back. A long pass (45 yards in the air) after a scramble resulted in a completion to a wide open Daniel Jaramillo. He ran it in the remaining 45 yards for an 80-yard play to tie the game up with less than five minutes to play. The last of Devens' four TD passes went to the left corner of the end zone on a fade to Santino Varvel, who stayed in bounds and pulled it in with just over a minute to go to take a 35-28 lead. Cactus rallied, but a receiver was tackled at the 1-yard line by Kaleel Galloway and Bryson Weitzel as time expired. Devens ended up with 456 yards on 25-of-45 passing. Three receivers went over 100 yards with Varvel, Jaramillo, and Jermaine Patterson. The Jaguars even pulled off a fake punt with Justin Clark completing a 35-yard pass to Jaramillo. After a tough, one-point loss the week before, it was a much needed victory.

Next Up: Canyon View (3-3) is at home in Waddell against Millennium (3-3) this Friday.

