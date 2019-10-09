STAT BLOG: 10/9/19

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Miguel Valdovinos (La Joya)



Quick, who leads the 6A in touchdown passes? It's this signal caller at La Joya. In his second year as a starter, Valdovinos has 26 touchdown passes in six games. Four of those came last Friday at Valley Vista. Valdovinos was 22-of-34 for 342 yards and also ran for a TD in a 48-7 win. He spread the ball around as seven players caught passes and the touchdowns came to the hands of four different receivers - Carlos Fernandez, Alfred Jordan, Israel Yturralde, and Nathaniel Gomez. It was a tumultuous week for the Fighting Lobos as head coach Devin Dourisseau stepped down on Monday, but rejoined the team on Thursday. LJCHS, which missed the postseason at 7-3 last year, is in position to make in this time around.

Next Up: La Joya (4-2) is home in Avondale against Kofa (0-6) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Dae Dae Hunter (Chandler)

The 5-10, 195-pound senior keeps on rolling week after week. Hunter rushed for 263 yards on just 13 carries with four touchdowns. In a game that saw the scoreboard rolling like a pinball machine, the Wolves defeated Perry, 84-49. Hunter had his longest run of the season (71 yards) and is averaging 12 yards per carry all season. He transferred to CHS in the offseason from Denver. In five games against Arizona teams, no school has come to within 35 points of Chandler.

Next Up: Chandler (6-0) is on the road at Phoenix College against Brophy (7-0) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Tanner Johnson (Mountain View)

Johnson had a breakout game against Westwood Friday night. The 5-11, 150-pound receiver entered the game with four catches all season. Against the Warriors, the junior grabbed seven passes for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 49-0 victory. The Toros have put together back-to-back wins after a difficult non-region slate. Up next, is a chance to take control of the 6A East Valley Region.

Next Up: Mountain View (3-4) is off this week. The Toros resume on Oct. 18 at Red Mountain.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Cris Carrillo (Central)

The senior defensive end had eight tackles (three for a loss), 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Carrillo took that fumble back 60 yards for a touchdown as the Bobcats won their first game of the season. Central rallied from a 12-point deficit in the game's last eight minutes for a 34-32 win. Carrillo leads CHS in tackles (68) and sacks (5.5).

Next Up: Central (1-5) is off this week. The Bobcats resume on Oct. 18 at home against Carl Hayden.

LINEBACKER - Mac Franklin (Pinnacle)

The 6-2, 190-pound senior had three sacks and intercepted two passes as the Pioneers rallied from a 22-17 halftime deficit to top O'Connor, 50-28. Franklin leads Pinnacle in tackles with 36 and the Pioneers currently find themselves among the top eight in the Open rankings.

Next Up: Pinnacle (5-1) is at home in North Phoenix against Mountain Ridge (5-2) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Taj Hughes (Brophy)

Brophy had some questioning its schedule, but the Broncos continued to play lights out defense in a battle of unbeatens last Friday at Hamilton. Of course, it was that side of the ball that had star power as Hughes, a 5-7, 160-pound sophomore safety intercepted a pass and took it back 47 yards for a score to put the Broncos ahead 17-7. BCP went on to a 27-14 win. Brophy has allowed just 36 points all season. What's up for this week? Just another matchup of undefeated teams. Ah, life in the 6A Premier Region.

Next Up: Brophy (7-0) will play a home game at Phoenix College against Chandler (6-0) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Griffen Chewning (Notre Dame)

The 5-10, 185-pound athlete plays safety and had four tackles as the Saints shut McClintock out over the last three quarters of a 30-7 victory over the Chargers. All of that is nice, but let's get to the special teams part. Chewning booted all four extra points for Notre Dame and averaged 52 yards in his two punts on the evening. But, it was the trick play that merits him consideration here. From their own 39-yard line in a 14-7 game late in the third quarter, head coach George Prelock called for the fake punt. Chewning not only gained the first down, he took it 61 yards for a touchdown. A win this week, and the Saints get closer to punching that Open ticket.

Next Up: Notre Dame (7-0) is at home in Scottsdale against Horizon (5-1) this Friday.

TEAM - Mountain Ridge

The Mountain Lions have been collecting wins all season, which is a big first step after an 0-10 season in 2018. But on Friday night, I think The Ridge got everyone's attention. Liberty, a team that was predicted as a team to make the Open by some this year, was the biggest victory for MRHS yet. And it didn't come easy. First, Mountain Ridge had to erase a 23-7 second-quarter deficit. Then, it took a field goal from junior Blake Comstock with one second remaining to knot the game at 26 and send it to overtime. Each team scored touchdowns in the first period and they went to double OT. The Mountain Lions recovered a fumble on Liberty's possession and quarterback Keegan Stancato ran the game-winner in from four yards out in a 39-33 victory. Stancato passed for 307 yards and two touchdowns. His twin brother, Kyler, was the team's leading receiver with 126 yards (1 TD). Linebacker Tommy Ellis had a team-high eight tackles and forced two fumbles. The MRHS defense held Liberty to just 81 passing yards. Head coach Doug Madoski, who was formerly at Scottsdale Community College, has engineered the most impressive turnaround in the state.

Next Up: Mountain Ridge (5-2) is on the road at Pinnacle (5-1) this Friday in North Phoenix.

