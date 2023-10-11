STAT BLOG: 10/10/23

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Dominic Norris (Ironwood Ridge)



In just his second year of playing competitive football, Norris set the all-time Southern Arizona single-game record for passing yards in a game. Against Tucson, he was 23-of-41 for 502 yards and threw four touchdown passes in a 37-22 win. Juniors Aiden Norris (Dominic's younger brother) and Matthew Kroner each caught a pair of TD passes. Norris (6-1, 175) was the starting QB last season when the Nighthawks went 1-9. This year, he is averaging 221 passing yards per game and Ironwood Ridge is 6-1 and is ranked 9th in the 5A Conference.

Next Up: Ironwood Ridge (6-1) is on its bye this week. The Nighthawks are on the road at Nogales (0-6) on Oct. 20.

RUNNING BACK - Jordan Blake (Skyline)

The 5-7, 180-pound back is the focal point of the Coyotes' offense. In a game that was tied after a quarter against Dobson last Thursday, Blake put three touchdowns on the board over the next two quarters to break the game open. Skyline went on to win, 35-22, and Blake even added a fourth TD in the final quarter. It was the third time this season, and seventh time in Blake's career, that he's posted four rushing touchdowns in a game. He's also gone over 100 yards in every contest for the Coyotes and had 259 on 25 carries against the Mustangs.

Next Up: Skyline (4-3) is on its bye this week. The Coyotes are on the road in Gilbert at Campo Verde on Oct. 20.

WIDE RECEIVER - Elantae Fleming (Paradise Valley)

Fleming had a breakout game against Westview Friday night. The 5-10, 160-pound junior had a season-best 13 catches for 231 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 49-34 victory. The Trojans have put up three straight wins after an 0-4 start. Last week's passes came from the arm of Charlie LeVinus, who was playing his second game for Paradise Valley after transferring from Brophy. After a week off, the Trojans have a chance to take control of the 5A Central Valley Region.

Next Up: Paradise Valley (3-4) is on its bye this week. The Trojans resume at home in North Phoenix against Kellis (6-1) on Thursday, Oct. 19.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Keleb Gibson (Mesa Mountain View)

The junior defensive tackle got to live out a lineman's dream last Thursday in the Toros' 35-15 win over longtime-rival Mesa. The 6-3, 350-pounder scooped up a fumble, which was forced from a vicious tackle by Tavita Ta'ase, at the Toro 21-yard line and the big man rumbled. Seventy-eight yards to the end zone and used his last energy to dive across the goal line. The victory was the third in a row for Mountain View.

Next Up: Mountain View (5-2) is on its bye this week. The Toros resume at home in Mesa against Tolleson on Oct. 20.

LINEBACKER - Brogen Mathis (Mountain Ridge)

The 6-foot, 205-pound senior had seven tackles, a sack, and an interception as the Mountain Lions finally broke into the win column with a 35-9 victory at Valley Vista. The interception came at the Valley Vista 22-yard line and Mathis brought it back for a touchdown.

Next Up: Mountain Ridge (1-6) is on its bye week. The Mountain Lions resume at home in Glendale against Shadow Ridge on Oct. 20.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Andrew Zubey (Higley)

In 2022, Higley took home the 5A championship trophy. After seven weeks, the Knights are currently the top seed in the 5A bracket (if the playoffs began today). Higley's secondary faced a challenge with an ALA-Gilbert North team that likes to throw the ball. Zubey, a 6-3, 185-pound safety, intercepted three passes as the Knights won, 49-29. With a game remaining against Desert Mountain, the Open Division is in play for Higley as well.

Next Up: Higley (5-1) is on the road at Notre Dame (3-3) this Friday in Scottsdale.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Samuel Hunsaker (ALA-Queen Creek)

This season, despite being moved up for a second straight year, ALA-Queen Creek has been the total package. The offense has accounted for 21 touchdown passes. The defense has 14 sacks and blanked Mountain Pointe a couple weeks ago. Of course, the special teams are solid also. That unit features Hunsaker, the Patriots' kicker. In a tight defensive battle against Red Mountain, he made good on all three of his field goal attempts. The third of those was dramatic as Hunsaker booted a 27-yarder as time expired to give the Patriots their sixth straight victory, 17-14. For the season, Hunsaker is 7-of-8 in field goals with a long of 44 yards.

Next Up: ALA-Queen Creek (6-1) is on its bye week. The Patriots resume on the road in Gilbert at Highland (4-2) on Oct. 20.

TEAM - Boulder Creek

At 0-3 following a 44-point loss to Hamilton, the Jaguars didn't look like a team that would win its region. But, coming off a big offensive performance against Mountain Ridge (58-37 win), Boulder Creek played a hard-nosed defensive game against O'Connor. After a tight first half (7-7), the Jags ended up pulling out a 17-14 win over the Eagles, who played in last year's Open Division. Safety/WR Jacob Owens took home the Fiesta Bowl Superstar of the Game belt with 10 tackles on defense and 56 yards receiving. Sophomore quarterback Everett Stano threw a TD pass to Brennan Curtin and another sophomore, Duke Milacek, had a rushing touchdown. Senior cornerback Conor Smith intercepted a pass and forced a fumble. Kicker Evan Greenspan's 31-yard field goal ended up providing the difference. BCHS is 2-0 in region play and with just two more wins, can seal that up.

Next Up: Boulder Creek (3-4) is on its bye week. The Jaguars resume on the road in Surprise at Valley Vista on Oct. 20.