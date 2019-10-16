STAT BLOG: 10/15/19

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Jalan Early (Millennium)



The 6-3, 205-pound senior had his best game of the season for the Tigers. On the season, Early has 13 touchdown passes in Millennium's five victories with three of those coming against Verrado in a 28-25 victory. He threw for 255 yards and also rushed for an even 100 yards (1 TD). Early's TD tosses went to three different receivers - Larry Craft, Kyle St. Pierre, and Treydan Stukes. Millennium has won both of its 5A Desert West Region games and is ranked at No. 6 in the 5A Conference by the AIA.

Next Up: Millennium (5-2) is on the road in Avondale against Agua Fria (5-2) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Earnest Greenwood/Jaidren Williams (Goldwater)

We slide an extra player into our 8 Shining Stars this week as this duo shared in the heavy workload during a 74-33 win over Independence. Greenwood, a 5-6, 145-pound junior, rushed for 232 yards on 26 carries. Williams, a 5-9, 170-pound senior, also went over the 200-yard mark with 12 carries for 218 yards. Each player scored two touchdowns as the Bulldogs set a school record for points in a game. Last season, BGHS had its first winning season since 2004. The Dawgs are two wins away from making it back-to-back plus-.500 campaigns. With wins in all three, the team may close in on its first playoff berth since 2007.

Next Up: Goldwater (4-3) is at home in North Phoenix against Willow Canyon (3-4) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Tommy Christakos (Chaparral)

The 6-4, 210-pound Cal commit helped rally the Firebirds in the fourth quarter against O'Connor. Trailing 24-15, CHS outscored the Eagles, 20-7 in the game's last 12 minutes. Jack Miller had three touchdown passes, and each landed in the arms of Christakos. The last of those came with less than three minutes remaining and held up as the game winner (35-31). Christakos had six catches for 129 yards. Since losing to Saguaro, the Firebirds have rolled off three straight wins.

Next Up: Chaparral (5-2) is on the road in Ahwatukee against Mountain Pointe (1-6) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Brandon Buckner (Chandler)

The 6-2, 235-pound junior defensive end was a beast as the Wolves ran their record to a perfect 7-0. Buckner posted nine tackles and had five sacks in a 49-0 shutout of Brophy. This was just his third game of the season for the Wolves after recovering from an ankle injury. Buckner holds offers from four schools in the Pac-12, both Arizona schools and both from the state of Oregon. His father, Brentson, played 12 years in the NFL and is the current defensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders.

Next Up: Chandler (7-0) is on the road, but stays in the city limits as it goes to Basha (4-3) this Friday.



LINEBACKER - Ryan Alsup (Horizon)

The 6-2, 185-pound linebacker (and free safety) was instrumental in one of the biggest games in the state Friday night. The Huskies toppled Notre Dame from the unbeaten ranks with a 35-34 double-overtime victory. Alsup had a team-high 10 tackles (eight of them solo) in the win. In addition to football, he also wrestles at HHS.

Next Up: Horizon (6-1) is at home in Northeast Phoenix against Cactus Shadows (4-3) this Friday.



DEFENSIVE BACK - Trevor Crawford (Pinnacle)

The Pioneers keep rolling towards a possible berth in the first Open Division tournament with their third shutout of the year. Crawford, a 6-foot, 175-pound safety, intercepted two passes during a 60-0 victory over Mountain Ridge. Pinnacle has 19 takeaways this season and Crawford leads the team with four of them. An excellent student, the senior carries a 4.2 GPA.

Next Up: Pinnacle (6-1) is on the road in Peoria against Liberty (5-2) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Eric Haney (Centennial)

In a performance that brought back memories of last year's 5A state title game, Haney scored in a trio of ways. First, the 5-10, 180-pound athlete brought the opening kick back 80 yards for a touchdown. He later scored on an 8-yard run, had a touchdown reception, and intercepted a pass. It was difficult to find a place to put him in the shining stars, so we'll settle for where he started his big night in a 48-0 whitewashing of Sunnyslope. Since its lone defeat against top-ranked (nationally) Mater Dei, the Coyotes have outscored their opposition, 209-28.

Next Up: Centennial (6-1) is at home in Peoria against Ironwood (5-2) this Friday.

TEAM - Westview

Some may have written off the Knights after a 1-4 start, but when it comes to region time, there may be none better. Westview won its 48th consecutive region game (dating back to 2010), 37-27 against a Shadow Ridge team that entered at 5-1. Nico Vasko was a wrecking crew with 240 passing yards (2 TDs) along with 21 carries for 213 yards (and another TD). That's 453 total yards for the junior. Isac Hall was his main receiver, pulling down five catches for 162 yards and a score. Vidal Wilson contributed with a touchdown rushing and another one receiving. On defense, junior linebacker Cam'Ron Granado had a team-high 14 tackles and brought pressure. Another junior, Alejandro Barba, had a pair of sacks. Finally, D'Hayven Valentine (yes, another junior) picked off two passes, forced a fumble, and ran for a touchdown. Westview is making a run at the 6A playoffs as the Knights are ranked No. 22 (with three currently slated to go to the Open).

Next Up: Westview (3-4) is at home in Avondale against Copper Canyon (1-6) this Friday.

