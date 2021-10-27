Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 8

STAT BLOG: 10/27/21

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Hunter Kronengold (Sunrise Mountain)



The 6-4, 180-pound senior had a career-high 449 yards in a Thursday game for the Mustangs. His five touchdown tosses in a 50-25 victory over Ironwood raised his season total to 11. Kronengold's accuracy was on as well in a 23-of-33 evening. It was in doubt at the half with a 22-13 SMHS lead, but three third-quarter touchdowns put it out of reach. The TD passes were caught by Micah Johnson (two), Elijah Mendez, Braden Harvey, and Gabe Kleeberger. Just last December, Sunrise defeated Ironwood for the 5A title throwing just one pass. Now, the offense goes through Kronengold as the run game posted 84 yards. The Mustangs are one of three unbeaten teams in 5A Desert West Region play. Sunrise Mountain will face one of the other ones this week.

Next Up: Sunrise Mountain (4-3) is on the road in Goodyear at Desert Edge (5-2) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Craig Montgomery (Mesa)

The 5-7, 170-pound senior had his first 100-yard game of the season as the Jackrabbits snapped a five-game losing streak. Montgomery, who also plays rugby, ran for 129 yards on 16 carries and had three touchdowns in a 56-7 win over Dobson. His three scores doubled his season total to six. Mesa High took care of business early with 28 in the first quarter and 42 at the break.

Next Up: Mesa (2-5) is home against Tucson (1-6) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Javen Jacobs (Saguaro)

The Sabercats won a big game against Horizon (48-23) last Friday and Jacobs showed off his versatility. The 5-10, 185-pound athlete (who is criminally under-recruited) caught nine passes for 192 yards (and one TD), ran for a pair of scores, and even threw a touchdown pass to Jaedon Matthews. Jacobs also showed his value in the return game with kickoff runbacks of 52 and 34 yards. He has scored 11 touchdowns this season.

Next Up: Saguaro (6-1) is home in Scottsdale against Campo Verde (3-4) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Braeden Kaczmarek (Red Mountain)

The Red Mountain defense held the opposition without a touchdown for the fourth time this season with a 47-0 blanking of Skyline. Kaczmarek, a 6-4, 235-pound junior defensive end, had five tackles and his first interception of the year, which he brought back for a touchdown. A three-sport athlete, Kaczmarek also is a center on the basketball team and plays first base/pitcher for the Lions' baseball squad.

Next Up: Red Mountain (6-1) is at home in Mesa against Queen Creek (6-1) this Friday.

LINEBACKER - Nathan Bilski (Verrado)

The 6-1, 195-pound junior leads the Vipers in tackles and had a big game against one of Verrado's region rivals. Bilski had 20 tackles and recovered a fumble in a hard-fought 19-14 win at Millennium. In seven games, VHS has allowed just 67 points all season. One of the team captains, Bilski carries a 3.7 GPA.

Next Up: Verrado (6-1) is on the road in Glendale against Ironwood (2-5) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Nick Sheiha (Tolleson)

The Wolverines have won five straight games, their longest win streak since 2002. On Friday, Tolleson defeated Westview for the first time since 1995, ending a 0-16 skid vs. the Knights. It was a complete domination with a 60-6 victory. Some of those 60 points came via the TUHS defense as Sheiha intercepted a pair of passes and bringing them back 62 and 35 yards for touchdowns. The 5-6, 160-pound defensive back is part of a Tolleson team that has started 6A Desert Southwest Region play with a 3-0 record.

Next Up: Tolleson (5-3) is idle this week. The Wolverines resume on Nov. 5 at Trevor Browne (6-1).

SPECIAL TEAMS - Bryson Wilke (Willow Canyon)

The junior scored points for the Wildcats and also did his part to prevent the opposition from catching up in a 27-6 victory at Agua Fria. Wilke was a perfect 4-for-4 in field goal attempts with a long of 42 yards. He also averaged 38.8 yards in his four punts and put three of them inside the 10-yard line. Not just limited to punting and kicking, Wilke blocked a punt, made three tackles while playing cornerback, and caught a two-point conversion. More importantly, Willow Canyon is in position to compete for its first playoff berth in 10 years.

Next Up: Willow Canyon (5-3) is idle this week. The Wildcats resume on Nov. 5 at home in Surprise against West Point (2-5).

TEAM - Desert Vista

Trailing 31-14 at the half, the Thunder seemed headed for its fourth straight defeat. Instead, Desert Vista responded and rallied for a thrilling 38-37 win over Higley. A bad snap on a punt attempt by Higley began the comeback attempt as the Thunder began in point-blank range. Christian Clark ran in a score from five yards out to bring excitement to the home crowd. Then, a Higley fumble led to a field goal by Noah Perez and the deficit was down to seven. Clark scored his third touchdown of the game later in the third quarter to tie the game. The Knights took a 37-31 lead into the fourth quarter (TD followed by a mixed extra point). The score remained that way until late in the game when junior quarterback Jackson Akins rolled out and hit Eric Miller with a short touchdown pass. Perez's extra point provided the final difference. Akins passed for a season-best 221 yards while Clark rushed for 109 yards. Tavian Dennis played offense for the first time all year and caught four passes for 104 yards plus a first-half TD.

Next Up: Desert Vista (3-4) is on the road in Mesa against Mountain View (6-1) this Friday.

