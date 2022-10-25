STAT BLOG: 10/25/22

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

QUARTERBACK - Noah Trigueros (Notre Dame)



The 6-2, 185-pound senior had his fourth game with at least four touchdown passes this season for the Saints. His four TD tosses in a 44-23 victory over Sunnyslope put Trigueros at 18 for the year. He was very accurate at 15-of-18 for an even 250 yards. NDP led 20-13 midway through the fourth quarter before pulling away late. With just one loss on the season to top-ranked Chandler, Notre Dame still has a shot at an appearance in the Open, but most likely will be the top seed in the 5A tournament.

Next Up: Notre Dame (6-1) is on the road in East Mesa against Skyline (5-2) this Friday.

RUNNING BACK - Junior Saint-Cyr (Mesa)

The 6-foot, 210-pound junior had a breakout performance against rival Westwood. Saint-Cyr rushed for 207 yards on a season-high 26 carries and scored four touchdowns in a 64-14 win. It was his fifth straight game with a touchdown, but first over 100 yards. Saint-Cyr has crossed the goal line 11 times this year. Friday was certainly a memorable 17th birthday for him.

Next Up: Mesa (4-3) is on the road in Phoenix against North (1-6) this Friday.

WIDE RECEIVER - Ja'Kobi Lane (Red Mountain)

The Mountain Lions began 6A Fiesta Region after their bye on Oct. 7 and have come up with a pair of region wins. The latest came against Queen Creek (24-6) and Lane played a large role in making that happen. The senior had the most productive night of his HS career with 153 yards on eight catches. Lane also caught a touchdown to begin the scoring in the back of the end zone. The 6-4, 175-pound USC commit snagged the ball at its highest point and got both feet in bounds. Lane is now over the 1,500-yard mark for his time on Red Mountain's varsity (1+ seasons).

Next Up: Red Mountain (5-2) is on the road in Gilbert at Williams Field (3-4) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE LINE - Brady Ponce (Pinnacle)

Pinnacle kept its win streak going (five games now), but it wasn't easy. The Pioneers fell behind Brophy 14-0 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter. While the offense made its comeback (for an 18-14 victory), the defense had to come up with the stops to get the offense the ball back. Ponce, a 6-2, 215-pound defensive end, had 11 tackles and two sacks for PHS. He is now at eight sacks and the senior, who also plays soccer, carries a 4.2 GPA. With three games remaining, Pinnacle is trying to hang on for its first Open Division spot since 2019.

Next Up: Pinnacle (6-1) is at home in North Phoenix against Highland (4-3) this Thursday.

LINEBACKER - Anthony Ruiz (Liberty)

The 6-foot, 225-pound senior leads the undefeated Lions in sacks with 8.5. He's been a big part of a Liberty defense which has allowed just 48 points all season (6.9 ppg). Last Friday, the Lions had their second shutout of the year (42-0) at Mountain Ridge. Ruiz had a game-high 11 tackles and two sacks. In addition to the sacks, he added four quarterback pressures forcing a pass attempt before the offense would like.

Next Up: Liberty (7-0) is at home in Peoria against O'Connor (5-2) this Friday.

DEFENSIVE BACK - Bryson Ballard (Central)

The Bobcats are just three wins away from making the playoffs for the first time since 2009. The play of its defense, including Ballard, is a key to making the postseason at Central. Ballard (5-11, 175) made a game-high 10 tackles, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and intercepted two passes during a win over Fairfax, 27-20. One of those two passes was brought back 76 yards for a touchdown. In all, CHS forced four turnovers, with Ballard ending up with the ball in three of them.

Next Up: Central (6-1) is on the road at Maricopa (0-7) this Friday.

SPECIAL TEAMS - Timothy Tynan (Basha)

With 11 minutes remaining in Basha's game last Thursday against Hamilton, the only points the Bears had to show were three Tynan field goals (32, 33, and 42 yards) and they trailed 23-9. The offense fought back with a pair of touchdowns. Then, the Bears got in range for a field goal as time wound down. Tynan connected on a 40-yarder for the walkoff 26-23 victory propelling BHS to No. 3 in the new Open Division rankings. Tynan, a junior, is ranked in the top 40 for his class nationally by Chris Sailer Kicking.

Next Up: Basha (6-1) is on the road at Chandler (7-0) in a nationally televised game (ESPNU) this Friday.

TEAM - Gilbert

When one state publication predicted the Tigers to finish sixth (or dead last) in the 5A Northeast Valley Region, the Gilbert players took it personally. GHS won't finish in that spot because on Friday, it traveled to Cave Creek and defeated Cactus Shadows 56-13 to start off region play at 2-0. A balanced Gilbert offense totaled 478 yards of offense. Seven of the eight touchdowns came on the ground with a pair each by QB Danny Hesse, Cooper Zellner, and Stephen Schenk. Hesse also threw for 213 yards on just nine completions (23.7 yards per catch). Zellner and Schenk also play defense and combined for 16 tackles. Defensive end Parker Bryce had two of the Tigers' five sacks. Schenk and Bryce each recovered a fumble as well. Gilbert still has a pair of really tough games left (against the top two teams in 5A), but it already has its first five-win season since 2015.

Next Up: Gilbert (5-2) is at home against Desert Mountain (6-1) this Friday.

