Last week, I interviewed Chilly for Arizona Varsity's "Five Questions" Series, and one of the questions I asked him was "if you could build an 8-team Open Division Playoff with any 8 football teams over the last 10 years, who would you put in your tournament and why?" Chilly put together his All-Decade Open Tournament, and on last week's Tuesday Two-Piece, he had Chris Eaton of Gridiron Arizona seed the tournament. Below is what the two of them came up with, and in a future article, the staff of Arizona Varsity will determine who they believe would win in this ultimate 8-team playoff.

#1 2013 Salpointe vs #8 2013 Mountain Pointe

Chilly's only stipulation was that the 2013 Mountain Pointe team be slotted at #8 to "finally give them some adversity." He believes their regular season schedule was padded by a cupcake region slate. Here's Chilly's overview of the two teams:

#1 2013 Salpointe Lancers (14-0, 5A Champions) "I thought that might be the best team that year, with do-it-all star Cameron Denson. Andrew Cota was so efficient at QB. The trenches were tough, and Jake Casteel and Taylor Powell were complete monsters on defense." #8 2013 Mountain Pointe Pride (14-0, 6A Champions) "Brandon Leonard, Wesley Payne, and Paul Lucas rushed for 35 TDs behind an OL full of D1 talent. If not for them, Timmy Hernandez, and Emmanuel Butler, who combined for 14 TDs would have probably each matched Jalen Brown's 19 TD receptions. QB Antonio Hinojosa was lights out!"

Gridiron Arizona said that if he wasn't forced to have 2013 Mountain Pointe as the 8-seed, he might have had them as high as #4, but here's what he had to say about the first round matchup between 2013's two undefeated powers: "I'm going to give you that 2013 matchup right out of the gate... Cam Denson, Kaelin DeBoskie, Andrew Cota- that team from Salpointe dominated teams every week, including a really good team from California. They won the championship game by more than three touchdowns. We all wondered... I remember at the time tweeting out or wishing we could have the teams meet in Casa Grande the next week (after their championship games). (Chilly) loves to knock that Mountain Pointe scheduling, but you can argue that Salpointe's regular season against 5A and Tucson teams wouldn't have been as difficult. What I remember about that season is it was before the AIA did all the scheduling. They let the teams do their own scheduling in 2013, and Norris Vaughan couldn't find anyone to play them. So they ended up with a schedule built for them of the closest schools. I would not have put Mountain Pointe in the 8-seed if not locked in by (Chilly), I'd probably have them in the 2-3 area."

#2 2012 Hamilton vs #7 2015 Centennial

Chilly's Take: 2012 Hamilton Huskies (12-2, 6A Champions) "Hamilton's last title team. The Sterling Brothers, Qualen Cunningham, Trevor Lane, Luke Parrish, and oh yeah- Cole Luke. That Defense was stacked! It would be hard for anyone to beat Casey Tucker, Bryce Holland and a young Caleb Peart and Garrett Rand in the trenches." 2015 Centennial Coyotes (11-3, 6A Super Division Champions) "Marshal Nathe, Steven Bailey, and Tanner Hawthorne were nasty on that offensive line. Bozston Sanders, Chris Jules, and Andrew Nichols were absolute nightmares for offenses. Captain John Rincon and his team went through wars in the absolute best and most fun year of Arizona high school football." Gridiron's Reason: "Hamilton had two losses in 2012, including a three-point loss to Mountain Pointe, who they beat in the championship game that year. I have the 2015 Centennial team at #7, and they'd have to run the gauntlet again. For people who don't know how 2015 worked, they put 17 teams in the top division... and that Centennial team, which only had a one-point loss to Long Beach Poly, a one-point loss to rival Liberty, and a 7-point loss to Hamilton, in the playoffs beat an ASU QB commit against Basha, ended Hamilton's 10-year home playoff win-streak by scoring 28 in the fourth quarter, beat an undefeated Mountain Pointe by 10, and beat Jeremy Hathcock's Desert Ridge 28-6."

#3 2020 Chandler vs #6 2021 Saguaro

Chilly's Take: 2020 Chandler Wolves (11-0, Open Division Champions) "These guys had to battle more than what was on the field. Dealing with the pandemic and stress of "will we play or won’t we play," Mikey Keene had that offense humming with Kyion Grayes, Quaron Adams, Jalen Richmond and Eli Sanders. The defense was special with Kyler Orr, Brandon Buckner and Hank Pepper, and the most slept-on secondary Travis Roberts, Frankie Morales, Alfred Smith and Devin Dunn." 2021 Saguaro Sabercats (12-1, Open Division Champions) "What a team. Devon Dampier had a special 3 game run, Javen Jacobs was a game changer, plus Joseph Clark and Jaedon Matthews showed how clutch they could be. This is one of the teams they created the Open for, and this team was ready." Gridiron's Reason: "I drug Chandler down a little bit here because that was the team that almost lost, and probably should have lost, had it not been for a gust of wind in that championship game. So I kind of have to hold that against them a little bit."

#4 2016 Williams Field vs #5 2022 Basha



Chilly's Take: 2016 Williams Field Blackhawks (14-0, 5A Champions) "Multiple D1 offensive linemen. The best kicker in the state. And offensively, Max Fine and Justis Stokes were legit, Zack Shepherd is still one of my favorite QBs, and Josh Alexander was tough on the ground. That defense though! Zane McKinney and Braden Valentine were everywhere, and a they had a healthy balance of youth and experience with Noa Pola Gates, Shavez Hawkins and Tre Bugg! Plus Tristan Joseph and Tyler Miller were solid!" 2022 Basha Bears (12-1, Open Division Champions) "Their Offensive line was stacked with Ryan Blum and James Durand. Deshaun Buchanan was elite as a runner, especially when they needed it most. Cole Martin and Miles Lockhart were incredible leaders on defense. The difference for them was QB play, and I think Demond Williams showed that he belongs amongst the best ever." Gridiron's Reason: "Williams Field didn't get to play the Chandler or Mountain Pointe's 2016 teams that met in the 6A championship, but as you mentioned, there was a lot of bigtime college talent on that Blackhawks team. I have Basha a little ahead of the 2021 Saguaro team because of the thinking that they did have a little bit of a head to head with some of Saguaro's players in the 2022 Open Division Championship."



