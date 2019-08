Kevin Derryberry and Chris Eaton return for another year of the Gridiron Scroll Podcast!

In this episode, ArizonaVarsity.com publisher Ralph Amsden joins in for a preview of the 2019 5A season. The guys break down each region, touch base on all 43 teams, and interview Higley Head Coach Eddy Zubey.

To listen, you can download the show directly from Soundcloud, or click play below.