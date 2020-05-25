Gridiron Weekly: 2020 Schedules are Up
Williams Field takes short trip to Higley to face familiar rival in Week 1
WEEKLY BLOG: 5/25/20
The unveiling of the football schedules is a little different in 2020 than in years past.
We've seen many planned games go by the wayside whether they be in the NBA, NHL, an entire Major League Baseball slate, and of course the high school spring sports. All of these were interrupted back in March with the arrival of COVID-19 into the United States.
Most states are in the process of opening things back up and some have even followed that up with news of when high school sports activities can begin. Football was affected with the loss of three weeks of Spring Ball in April and May along with a summer of 7-on-7 tournaments and Big Man challenges.
Bringing further delay to the release of schedules was a court case involving the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) and three of its member schools. Northwest Christian, Benjamin Franklin, and Round Valley fought to remain in their existing conferences, but were denied last week in an evidential trial.
So, while we wait for official word from the AIA on when workouts and practices can begin in preparation for the coming season, we do it with optimism that the games will be played.
And with that, the schedules for the 6A and 5A football teams have been posted on Arizona Varsity.
In case you want to jump over to them now (but, please come back), here are the 2020 6A schedules as well as the 2020 5A schedules. All 82 of them are there for your viewing pleasure in just two clicks (and some rolling up and down).
While these are not yet the "official" schedules as those have yet to be posted on the AIA web site, I don't anticipate too many changes. There has not been an announcement of if the Barry Sollenberger Classic will return in 2020 (it has not been played since 2017). Some dates will change as Thursday Night Football will return to the (streaming) airwaves this year and that schedule is still to come.
If you discover any errors in the schedules, please drop me a line at gridironarizona.yahoo.com.
The regular season starts on Thursday, August 20. The annual Southern Arizona Thursday-night kickoff will be a renewal of the Battle of the Boot between Marana and Mountain View. It will be the first meeting of those schools since 2014. The 11-week schedule concludes on Friday, October 30 with almost every team having a bye week at some point of the season.
There is no two-year schedule block this year. With the new realignment moving teams up and down annually, schedules are now just in one-year installments. Here's a look at what region everybody will be in for this year.
Fans in the West Valley will also be treated to the renewal of some rivalries.
The 2020 AIA football realignment has unexpectedly brought some west side rivalries back to life.
New region placements will bring us some classic rivalries & unfinished business to take the field in 2020.

The Open Division will return for another year. That will pull the top eight power point teams from the 6A, 5A, and 4A conferences into a separate tournament to determine the true state champion. Playoffs remain the same with 16 teams in each of the conference tournaments.
One thing the AIA did this year was promote more games between conferences. A total of 36 of the 4A schools will play either a 5A or 6A team in 2020. While some out-of-state games were canceled due to uncertainty with the pandemic, there are 20 contests scheduled between 6A or 5A teams with non-Arizona schools.
Taking a look at some of the out-of-state games, both Chandler and Saguaro (last year's Open finalists) will play JSerra Catholic out of California with Chandler hosting the Lions on Aug. 28 and Saguaro facing them eight days later as part of the Honor Bowl in San Diego. Pinnacle will host Desert Pines from Nevada (which went 11-1 last year) on Sept. 11 in North Phoenix. Hamilton will travel twice. The Huskies go to Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas to play Centennial (NV) in the Polynesian Classic on Sept. 11. Hamilton also goes to the San Diego area on Oct. 2 to face Helix HS.
While Chandler, Saguaro, Hamilton, and Pinnacle are used to playing out-of-state teams. This is something new for Highland, which will be crossing the northern state border to Utah to play a game on Aug. 28.
FAST FACT: Highland will play a road game this August at Lone Peak, located just south of Salt Lake City. The Knights reached the Utah 6A semifinals last year. LPHS (4-10) had 5 wins taken away due to forfeits.
The teams that met for both the 6A and 5A Conference championships will have rematches during the regular season. Liberty travels to Red Mountain on Sept. 18. They staged an epic 6A title game last December with LHS taking it in overtime, 34-28 in the battle of Lions. Williams Field is now a part of 6A, but the Black Hawks will play a game against Campo Verde at home in Gilbert on Sept. 11. WFHS shut the Coyotes out, 19-0 in the 5A championship game. If there is to be a meeting of Open finalists Chandler and Saguaro, it will have to come during playoff time in the Open Division tournament. Chandler (6A) and Saguaro (now 5A) are not scheduled to face one another during the regular season.
When we get to Week 11 on the 30th of October, it will be the resumption of many familiar rivalries. Looking for the games between Centennial-Liberty, Hamilton-Chandler, Perry-Basha, Mesa-Westwood, Desert Vista-Mountain Pointe, Gila Ridge-Cibola, O'Connor-Mountain Ridge, Maryvale-Alhambra, Verrado-Desert Edge, or Yuma-Kofa. You'll find those down at the bottom of those team's respective schedules, because those are the season enders.
As soon as the green light is given, formal team instruction on the field will begin. Until then, that August 20 date creeps ever closer (just 85 days from right now). We'll find out who's been putting that work in during the quarantine when nobody was watching.