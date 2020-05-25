WEEKLY BLOG: 5/25/20

The unveiling of the football schedules is a little different in 2020 than in years past.

We've seen many planned games go by the wayside whether they be in the NBA, NHL, an entire Major League Baseball slate, and of course the high school spring sports. All of these were interrupted back in March with the arrival of COVID-19 into the United States.

Most states are in the process of opening things back up and some have even followed that up with news of when high school sports activities can begin. Football was affected with the loss of three weeks of Spring Ball in April and May along with a summer of 7-on-7 tournaments and Big Man challenges.

Bringing further delay to the release of schedules was a court case involving the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) and three of its member schools. Northwest Christian, Benjamin Franklin, and Round Valley fought to remain in their existing conferences, but were denied last week in an evidential trial.

So, while we wait for official word from the AIA on when workouts and practices can begin in preparation for the coming season, we do it with optimism that the games will be played.

And with that, the schedules for the 6A and 5A football teams have been posted on Arizona Varsity.

In case you want to jump over to them now (but, please come back), here are the 2020 6A schedules as well as the 2020 5A schedules. All 82 of them are there for your viewing pleasure in just two clicks (and some rolling up and down).

While these are not yet the "official" schedules as those have yet to be posted on the AIA web site, I don't anticipate too many changes. There has not been an announcement of if the Barry Sollenberger Classic will return in 2020 (it has not been played since 2017). Some dates will change as Thursday Night Football will return to the (streaming) airwaves this year and that schedule is still to come.

If you discover any errors in the schedules, please drop me a line at gridironarizona.yahoo.com.



The regular season starts on Thursday, August 20. The annual Southern Arizona Thursday-night kickoff will be a renewal of the Battle of the Boot between Marana and Mountain View. It will be the first meeting of those schools since 2014. The 11-week schedule concludes on Friday, October 30 with almost every team having a bye week at some point of the season.



There is no two-year schedule block this year. With the new realignment moving teams up and down annually, schedules are now just in one-year installments. Here's a look at what region everybody will be in for this year.

Fans in the West Valley will also be treated to the renewal of some rivalries.

