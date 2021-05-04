ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly: 2021 Schedules are Up

WEEKLY BLOG: 5/4/21

The unveiling of the football schedules for 2021 hopefully is another of the ways we are beginning the return to normal.

Unlike 2020, most teams are now enjoying spring practices and by the end of the month, we'll have 7-on-7 tournaments and big man competitions. If we can continue to keep the numbers going the right direction (get vaccinated people!) this fall will bring all the fans, bands, cheerleaders, and student sections back to the stadiums on Friday nights.

First off, there were no realignment changes for '21 even though the original plan was to go with annual realignment. Due to some districts (Tucson and Phoenix Union) only playing a few games and others (Tolleson Union) not playing any, it really didn't seem like a fair year to force some up and some down. The only region change is the switching of Higley and Casteel. Higley joins the 6A Fiesta where it will see its district rival Williams Field (in Week 1) while Casteel becomes the fourth Chandler District team in the 6A Premier Region. That means the Colts will play Chandler, Hamilton, and Perry in region games.

For those who may remember the original schedules that came out in May of 2020, these are very similar to those (with the sites reversed). Of course, those schedules became null and void when the season was reduced to eight games. New slates were drawn up and then in many cases, were splintered as schools had to shut down from one to three weeks due to COVID-19. This caused those unaffected to often find games on the fly.

And with all those details out of the way, the 2021 schedules for the 6A and 5A football teams have been posted on Arizona Varsity.

If you want to jump over to those now (but, please come back), here are the 2021 6A schedules as well as the 2021 5A schedules. They are up for all 82 schools for your viewing pleasure in just two clicks (and some rolling up and down).

While these are not yet the "official" schedules as those have yet to be posted on the AIA web site, I don't anticipate too many changes and many of mine have come directly from the team sites, athletic directors, or coaches. There has not been an announcement on if the Barry Sollenberger Classic will return in 2021 (it has not been played since 2017). Some dates could change if Thursday Night Football returns to the (streaming) airwaves this year.

If you discover any errors in the schedules, please drop me a line at gridironarizona.yahoo.com.

The 2A and 3A schools will begin on the familiar late August date (Aug. 27) while 4A, 5A, and 6A have been pushed back a week to the first Friday of September. We will be back to an 11-week schedule (with one bye week) going from Sept. 3 to Nov. 12. While postseason plans have not been announced yet, a four-week (16-team) playoff could begin on Nov. 19 and conclude on Dec. 11, which would be the same Saturday we finished up on in 2020. If the Open returns, a three-week slate could either begin on Nov. 26 or start on Nov. 19 and take Thanksgiving weekend off before the semis on Dec. 4.

Here's a look at what the region standings looked like for 2020. Since the Phoenix Union, Tucson, and Tolleson Union teams weren't included in there, here's what the region alignments are (with the exception of the Casteel/Higley switch).

Team AZV is diving in with looks at a few team schedules each week. Here's the inaugural one breaking down Chandler, Basha, and Cactus with Cody Cameron and Jordan Hamm.

