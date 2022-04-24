Gridiron Weekly: 2022 Schedules are Up

WEEKLY BLOG: 4/25/22

Spring sports are wrapping up their regular seasons, some schools begin Spring Ball this week, and seniors are rapidly approaching graduation ceremonies. What does that mean for those high school football players that will be returning come the Fall of 2022?

It's time to get started!

And with that we have the annual announcement that the schedules for the 6A and 5A teams have now been posted on Arizona Varsity.

In case you want to jump over to them now (please come back and finish the article, though), here are the 2022 6A schedules as well as the 2022 5A schedules. All 82 of them are there for your viewing pleasure, and all with just two clicks.

While these are not yet the "official" schedules as they still need to be formally set by the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), I don't anticipate very many changes. These have been obtained by the teams that have posted them through social media as well as some inquiring on my end to athletic directors and varsity head coaches.

If you discover any errors in the schedules, please drop me a line at gridironarizona@yahoo.com.

Like last year, the regular season for the 6A and 5A schools begins the first week of September with 2A and 3A schools getting going two weeks earlier. Matchups for Thursday nights have not been announced by those that stream weekly games, so the schedules will be adjusted at that time. This makes the "Opening Night" as Thursday, Sept. 1. Traditionally, two Tucson schools move a game to Thursday the first week as well. It's an 11-week slate with a bye week for every team. No one will play 11 regular season games and no team has a bye for Week 1. Additionally, every team will play during Weeks 10 & 11 on the first two weeks of November. Veterans Day falls on a Friday for the first time during the regular season. Based on history when that happened in the playoffs before, I would expect the games that week to be on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Regions have changed for many teams with the annual realignment. Here's a look at what regions everyone is in for the coming season. As of now, realignment and schedules are still for just one year. However, in the most recent AIA meeting, re-implementing the two-year block was addressed. If this happens, would it change annual realignment? Teams that move up and down certainly wouldn't keep the same schedules. Something to watch for. Also, the Open is returning this year, but it remains to be seen if 4A schools will be included. A survey was sent to 4A coaches to see where they stand on the Open.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, we see many teams playing out-of-state opponents again. In 5A and 6A, a total of 19 teams will face schools from outside of Arizona. In the first weekend, Queen Creek has a neutral-site Saturday game in the Los Angeles area against San Joaquin Memorial. Saguaro (now in 6A) hosts Bergen Catholic out of New Jersey (9/2). Basha travels to Orange County to play Los Alamitos (9/3). Chandler will be in San Diego to play at Cathedral Catholic (9/2). In Week 2, Hamilton will have a rematch of last year's classic with Bishop Gorman, only this time it will be at their place in Las Vegas (9/9).

Another rematch of note will be in Week 4 on Sept. 23 when Chandler hosts Saguaro at Austin Field. Last year at Sun Devil Stadium, Saguaro dethroned the Wolves (20-15) to win its first Open Division title. Highland and Chaparral have met for the last two 6A championship games (each winning one). The Hawks and Firebirds are now in the same region and finish the regular season against one another on Nov. 10.

Some of the traditional rivalry games have been moved earlier (the Ahwatukee Bowl is Sept. 29). But, others will still finish out the year. Games like O'Connor-Mountain Ridge, Basha-Perry, Chandler-Hamilton, and Williams Field-Higley are slated for Week 11.



So, who's excited? We're just 131 days away from kickoff of those Labor Day weekend Friday games. It will likely be a long and hot summer, but the football season will be here before we know it.

Reach Chris Eaton at gridironarizona@yahoo.com or DM at @gridironarizona with story ideas.