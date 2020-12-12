ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly (5A Finals): Sunrise Mountain 42 Ironwood 20

Mustangs complete 2020 season by winning first conference title

WEEKLY BLOG: 12/11/20 Sunrise Mountain High School played its first varsity season in 1998. The game plan used to bring the Mustangs their first 5A conference championship could have come from 1908. Top-seeded Sunrise Mountain played rock 'em sock 'em physical football and rushed for 402 yards in a 42-20 win over Ironwood in a game played at North Canyon HS. The Mustangs attempted just one pass in the game (an incompletion in the second quarter). "Tommy (Arnold) and Julian (Esber) were running and the O-Line was fantastic," Sunrise Mountain head coach Steve Decker said. "So we just rode it." In its first appearance in a title game, Sunrise Mountain followed the script from last week against Campo Verde and kept it on the ground. This week, however, it was a group effort as Arnold (24 carries, 189 yards, 2 TDs) had help from Esber (14 carries, 150 yards, 2 TDs), and Brandon Bogard (7 carries, 62 yards, TD). Arnold, Esber, and Bogard are part of a large group of about 30 seniors. They played on the same Freshman team in 2017 and went undefeated. "It feels awesome," Sunrise Mountain senior center Robbie Maple said. "We have been waiting so long for this moment." It was a moment many of them weren't sure would come. With COVID-19 impacting the offseason, there was no spring ball. No summer 7-on-7's. The start of the season was delayed by six weeks. The Mustangs didn't lose the ability to play any games because of the virus and only the season finale against Cactus Shadows was a reschedule (was originally against Fairfax of the Phoenix Union District). "They're a special group," Decker said of his seniors. "Freshman year, we knew we had a good group and couldn't wait for them to get there." The Mustangs also avenged a defeat (20-11) to Ironwood from back in late October. Ironwood (7-3) was playing in its first championship game since 2002 and started it as well as it could. The Eagles converted on third-and-18 with a run from senior quarterback Will Haskell to keep the drive alive. Haskell, who was 5-for-5 passing in the series, was looking to pass, but the Mustangs didn't contain him and he escaped for a 26-yard touchdown to cap a drive that took more than six minutes. After fumbling on its initial possession, Sunrise Mountain (9-2) went 70 yards on 10 runs to even up the game. Arnold provided the last four yards up the middle.

Tommy Arnold keeps it for a 4-yard TD run. Sunrise Mountain ties it 7-7 8:23 2Q #VXLive #TeamAZV pic.twitter.com/nSENX6Sefq — Eric Newman (@enewmanwrites) December 12, 2020

Twice in the first half, Ironwood crossed into Sunrise territory, but was stopped on fourth down. On fourth-and-five, Haskell completed a pass, but the receiver was out of bounds. Knowing what was coming, the Eagles were trying to rip at the ball on most running plays. They succeeded in forcing a second fumble (recovered by Bubba Faison) midway through the second quarter.

Ironwood moved back in front after taking advantage of a pass interference penalty (on fourth down). Haskell bought time for his receivers and scrambled around defenders before hitting Junior Shima with a pass at the goal line for a 14-7 lead.



Ironwood quarterback Will Haskell delivers a pass in the 5A Championship game. He completed 22-of-37 passes for 327 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for two scores.

With just two minutes remaining in the half, SMHS went a little more hurry-up, but was sticking to the run game. Bogard ran through a big hole for a touchdown with less than 30 seconds on the clock. The Mustangs lined up to go for two with an unorthodox setup. The call was for a jet sweep. The receiver fumbled the ball, but it was a fortuitous bounce that went right to Arnold, who scooped it up, broke a tackle, and crossed the goal line to give the Mustangs a 15-14 lead. at the break.



Sunrise Mountain running back Tommy Arnold carries the ball into the end zone after scooping up a fumble during a two-point conversion attempt for the Mustangs.

After a competitive first 24 minutes, the second half was all Sunrise Mountain. The Mustangs never punted and scored touchdowns on four straight second-half possessions before taking a kneel down on their final drive. Arnold went over the century mark for the sixth time this season leading the Mustangs down the field. From the 3-yard line, quarterback Travis Ward faked the handoff and kept it himself to the right for the score. Esber capped an 83-yard drive later in the quarter with a short run to make it four different ball carriers with touchdowns. Defensively, it was a combination of pressure defense for the Mustangs (four sacks), great coverage by the secondary, and offensive miscues for IHS. There were two errant snaps in the shotgun formation and one of those was particularly costly as it backed the Eagles up from the 1 all the way to the 18-yard line. Forced to go on fourth down, a pass fell incomplete and Ironwood was stopped on downs again. "I think we left some opportunities on the board," Ironwood head coach Chris Rizzo said. "Hats off to a PUSD school. It's a battle I look forward to for years to come."

Arnold and Esber tacked on a second touchdown for each of them in the fourth quarter. Esber's was a 62-yard run after breaking loose from the defense. "It feels great, honestly," Arnold said of the win. "I'm really thankful for this team. Offensive line played very well. Defense was phenomenal."



Julian Esber delivers a stiff-arm to an Ironwood defender during a run in Friday's championship game. He ran for two scores, including one for 62 yards.

Haskell, who is expected to sign with San Diego State next week, passed for 327 yards and finished off the last drive of his high school career with a touchdown run. He went over the 4,500-yard mark for his career. Rizzo called coaching Haskell an "absolute blessing". "There's not many more kids with higher character," Rizzo said. "There's not a lot of kids that will work harder and shoulder the burden." After watching the Mustangs run the ball in 49 of 55 plays a week ago against Campo Verde, I didn't think they could duplicate that effort against an Ironwood team that boasts a strong passing game and has been believing in itself even more so after rallying from 20 points down to top Desert Mountain in the first round. But, they did it. "Our running backs did a phenomenal job," Maple said. "That just means our O-Line was killing it and able to block everybody." That offensive line consisted of Maple, tackles Mason Tamayo and Cameron Hughes plus guards Justin Firriolo and Matthew Hapner. Firriolo and Hapner are juniors. The rest are seniors.

Ward began the season as the starting quarterback, was benched during the Ironwood game in Week 5, and then was reinserted into the lineup when junior Hunter Kronengold was injured in the final week of the regular season. That meant a revamping of the offense. "I love to throw it around," Decker said. "But as a coach, you have to go with what's working. We were able to pound the ball on people, so we went with it." Rizzo just completed his second year as head coach of the Eagles and has guided them into the playoffs in successive years. Prior to 2019, Ironwood had gone seven seasons in a row without reaching the postseason. "If there's one thing I can say about this team, they never quit," Rizzo said. "From all the way back at Desert Mountain to the final buzzer here. You finished this game and this season they way that you want to in circumstances like this."



🏆 THE MOMENT 🏆



Head Coach Steve Decker and the @SMHSFootballFam celebrate the first football state championship in @SunriseMustangs history. #WestValleyPreps #azhs pic.twitter.com/vl5XrD96oL — Matt Loeschman (@MattLoeschman) December 12, 2020

Mustangs 42, Eagles 20 Ironwood 7 7

0

6

20 Sunrise Mountain

0 15 14 13 42