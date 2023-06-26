Daxen Hall made the cuts as Higley captured the belt

WEEKLY BLOG: 6/26/23 It was the third edition of the Just Chilly Flight Club 7-on-7 passing tournament and Big Man competition out at Copper Sky Regional Park in Maricopa on Saturday night, June 17. This year, it featured a mini play-in tournament five days before the big event for the last of the coveted spots.

Other competitions during the month of June were held in the West Valley, Arizona State University (Tempe), University of Arizona (Tucson), Northern Arizona University (Flagstaff), and several other points in the state. Flight Club was one of the larger fields with 32 schools in the passing tournament and 25 in the big man challenge.

The competitions with other schools are welcomed as teams practiced just amongst themselves during Spring Ball, even if they attended one of the many showcase events in May. It's always exciting to go against someone wearing a different color jersey than yours. While scores were kept, and teams were seeded and advanced throughout the bracket, it was a chance for coaches to evaluate how their players performed when asked to compete. This tournament was put on by Arizona Varsity's own, Chilly, who invited the schools and began preparations for the event shortly after the season concluded in December. With eight fields for 7-on-7 games and an area in the middle for the big man challenge, there was a lot going on. The site worked for the amount of teams there and there were plenty of food trucks to feed the masses.

For those that may not be familiar, 7-on-7 features a quarterback, a center (who only tosses the ball to the QB and is not eligible), and five receivers. Defensively, there is no pass rush and teams can use any combination of linebackers and defensive backs (seven defenders). Games were played with a 25-minute running clock (no timeouts) and drives began at the 40-yard line. Teams had three downs to reach the 25, three downs to make it to the 10, and three downs after that to score. Touchdowns were worth six with the option for the teams to take a free point for 7 or go for two from the 5-yard line and make it an 8-point drive (missing it resulted in scoring just 6). The defense could pick up two points (and possession of the ball at the 30) with an interception. Runs, reverses, and double passes are not part of the play calling. In a Monday, four-team play-in tournament, Sierra Linda won the group and the coveted 32nd spot in the field.

Helmets and pads are still disallowed by the AIA until the end of July when schools begin their last stretch of training before the season. Because of this, tackling is not allowed. It's simply one-hand touch. Some schools use soft-shell helmets to help limit injuries. To simulate a pass rush, quarterbacks had four seconds to get a pass off, otherwise they were considered "sacked" and it was a loss of down. Teams had 30 seconds to get each play off once the ball was spotted. Defenders were allowed to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. To assist in the calling of plays, each team had a coach behind the line of scrimmage to give verbiage for what play he wanted. In addition to the coach, some teams had a couple reserve offensive players behind the line of scrimmage to make quick substitutions. The Big Man competition featured an obstacle course, a tug of war, and one-on-one battles. The one-on-ones were done bracket style and teams advanced round by round. Each school got 20 reps against one another with 10 on offense and 10 on defense. Defenders had to tag the coach while offensive linemen had to hold their ground for a few seconds and prevent them from getting there. Former Mountain Ridge head coach Doug Madoski ran the big man event. Helping out with the both the linemen and the skill players all night were some Arizona HS football alums who are current college students. Myles Amey (Higley/Arizona State), Coben Bourguet (Salpointe/Arizona State), Trenton Bourguet (Marana/Arizona State), Isaia Glass (Queen Creek/Arizona State), Stevie Rocker (Canyon del Oro/Arizona), Cruz Rushing (Salpointe/Arizona), Christian Madoski (Mountain Ridge/Arizona), and Grayson Stovall (Hamilton/Arizona) kept things running smoothly and lended their expertise to the next group of future college players.

There were 31 different schools in the passing competition as one school fielded a second team to fill in for a late cancellation. With eight fields in use simultaneously plus the big man area, a lot is happening and it's impossible to see everything. In nearly seven hours of being out there (the champion was crowned just before midnight), I saw nine games involving 17 different teams (just over half the field), plus a couple stops in at the lineman competition. Here's a look at 11 of the schools that I saw:

Canyon View

LAST YEAR: In just its third varsity season, Canyon View made it back-to-back playoff appearances and finished 6-5. The Jaguars defense rose to the occasion with two straight shutouts (over Tolleson and Sunnyside) after an 0-2 start. Victories were needed in each of the last three regular season games to keep postseason hope alive. CVHS responded with wins over Ironwood, Goldwater, and Agua Fria. The Agua Fria game marked the team's third blanking (48-0) of the season. Canyon View finished in a three-way tie for first in the 5A Northwest Region standings at 4-1 with Willow Canyon and Apollo. Willow Canyon ended up taking the tiebreaker based on total power points. RETURNING OFFENSIVE SKILL PLAYERS: QB Beau Devens (2,500 passing yards, 21 TDs); RB Caleb Lane (342 rushing yards, 8 TDs); WR Santino Varvel (767 receiving yards, 9 TDs); WR Ayden Lange (681 receiving yards, 6 TDs). SOMETHING DIFFERENT IN 2023: More depth. More experience on the offensive side of the ball. Canyon View also changes regions, moving to the more difficult 5A Desert West Region with Cactus and Desert Edge.

TALKING TO THE COACH: Head coach Nick Gehrts returns his quarterback, two of his top three running backs, and his top two receivers from last season. The Jaguars scored 44 touchdowns last year and players that accounted for 30 of those TDs (a total of seven guys) will be back. "We bring everybody back on offense, but defensively, we've lost a lot," Gehrts said. "Really, our focus has been getting our defense where we need to be." When asked about the team's goal, it was about embracing the competitive aspect of the night. "We're almost done with the 7-on-7 season," Gehrts said. "We want to come and compete." IN THE TOURNAMENT: I saw Canyon View play in its first game of pool play at 5 p.m. Devens played well, staking the Jaguars out to an early lead and they held off Cactus Shadows, 35-28. CVHS went on to win its pool with a 3-0 record and then defeated Central in its first bracket game. The offense once again put up 35 points in the second round against Casa Grande, but it wasn't enough as the Cougars took it 42-35.



Canyon View QB Beau Devens

Tolleson

LAST YEAR: Tolleson finished 3-7 and struggled on offense for much of the season. The Wolverines averaged 11.75 points over the first eight games. Things clicked in the last two games as TUHS scored 80 in the final two, closing with a dominating 43-7 victory over Westview. The school's last playoff appearance came in 2013. RETURNING OFFENSIVE SKILL PLAYERS: WR Rico Blassingame (3 varsity games played as a freshman, now has offers from 5 Division I schools); RB Tyeshon Howard (2 varsity games played as a sophomore, they were the last two and he had a TD vs. Westview). SOMETHING DIFFERENT IN 2023: A new quarterback. Freshman Kristian Escobedo has trained under Mike Giovando and led the Tucson Turf 7-on-7 team in national tournaments. TE/DE Judah Lancaster is also a freshman and already has an offer from Arizona State. The Wolverines are a young team that will have to keep growing up every day. TALKING TO THE COACH: Head coach Rich Wellbrock said the team has been working hard, but the players are also enjoying themselves. "They're so young they don't know how not to have fun," Wellbrock said. "It's trying to find that perfect balance right now." There will be lots of teaching moments with a varsity roster that will feature some athletic players, but are still freshmen and sophomores. "We're just so young, when we pull into the weight room, there's only one car pulling up," Wellbrock said. "Everyone else is getting dropped off or walking." IN THE TOURNAMENT: I saw Tolleson in pool play against Sierra Linda. The Wolverines raced out to a 27-7 lead before holding on for a 27-21 victory. This was after beginning the evening with an impressive 21-21 tie against Desert Edge. Both Tolleson and the Scorpions ended up at 2-0-1 with Tolleson taking the pool based on point differential (+29). In the Sierra Linda game, Hamisi Juma had two interceptions. The 6-4, 185-pound sophomore transfer from Chandler stood out. "He's going to get a cup of coffee on offense, but he's primarily a defensive guy for us," Wellbrock said. "Over the past 10 days, he's figuring out where he's going and when he's going, he's pretty darn good."

Bracket play created a rematch with Sierra Linda and Tolleson with the Bulldogs scoring on the last play of regulation. Tolleson moved on with a double-overtime victory with both teams scoring in the 40's. Perry eliminated TUHS in the second round with the Wolverines battling in a 28-23 loss.



Tolleson S Hamisi Juma

Shadow Ridge

LAST YEAR: Shadow Ridge had a record of 4-6 in 2022, but the Stallions finished strong. SRHS closed out the year with four wins in its last five games and had a chance to win the region in its final game. In each of the four wins, Shadow Ridge broke the 40-point mark. RETURNING OFFENSIVE SKILL PLAYERS: QB Jaden Pico (2,011 passing yards, 18 TDs on varsity as a freshman); WR Chase Whitley (50 catches, 739 yards, 5 TDs). SOMETHING DIFFERENT IN 2023: Experience on offensive line. Two young defensive ends, including Tyler Burnstein. He's a sophomore (6-4, 215) that has already landed an offer from Arizona State. TALKING TO THE COACH: I popped in on the Big Man competition to see Shadow Ridge. They were competing in a relay obstacle course. Earlier this month, the Stallions came in 2nd (to Liberty) at the White Tanks Mountains Big Man competition. "We are working real hard in the weight room and on the field," defensive coordinator Tyler Burnstein said. "It's showing up in these events. The kids love to compete." Shadow Ridge's freshman team went undefeated (9-0) last season and nine players are expected to be playing on this year's varsity squad. Burnstein also said the linemen are really good friends that are close and communicate well. He said it reminded him of the Arizona State team that he played on. That group played in one of the greatest Rose Bowls ever in 1997 against Ohio State. The Sun Devils went into that game undefeated, but lost when future Mountain View head coach Joe Germaine threw a touchdown pass to David Boston with 19 seconds remaining. ASU ended up No. 4 in the final AP poll.

Among the linemen to watch at Shadow Ridge are senior OT Dylan Escalante, senior OL Christian Hunter, junior DE Peter Aguilar, senior center Westlee McLeod, sophomore OL Drew Coronado, and junior DT Camden LaMar Brown. IN THE TOURNAMENT: The 7-on-7 team for Shadow Ridge began the night with a 21-16 win over North Canyon and played Basha tough in a 21-14 loss. The Stallions were 1-2 after pool play and were then defeated by Centennial in the first round of the bracket.



Shadow Ridge C WestLee McLeod

Chaparral

LAST YEAR: Chaparral, coming off back-to-back trips to the 6A Conference championship game, started off 2-1, but then found the going tough. The Firebirds went 1-3 in their next four games dropping all three by less than a touchdown. Chaparral ended up at 3-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 1996. Head coach Brent Barnes moved back to Oklahoma after the season. RETURNING OFFENSIVE SKILL PLAYERS: WR Plas Johnson (88 catches, 1,157 yards, 8 TDs); WR Gavin Mesa (46 catches, 706 yards, 6 TDs). SOMETHING DIFFERENT IN 2023: For starters, it's a new head coach. Doug Nisenson was hired in March and comes to the Firebirds from Colorado, where he coached at ThunderRidge HS. Nisenson was in the Valley for spring ball and returned for good at the end of May. Chaparral will have an infusion of young players from an undefeated freshman team last season. That group includes QB Marcel Jones and WR Tristan Armstrong. Jones has an offer from Arizona State and Armstrong has received one from UNLV. TALKING TO THE COACH: A decision hasn't been reached on QB1 yet between Jones and junior Bryce Herges. Jones played the position for the Firebirds' first pool play game that I saw. "The kid's got a really strong arm," Nisenson said of Jones. "I've been impressed with how quickly he's grasped all the changes we've gone through and the positive attitude he brings us every day." With the limited time Nisenson had to acquaint himself with the team, the Firebirds had only done 7-on-7 competitions against themselves and once versus Horizon prior to this tournament. He is well familiar with the amazing tradition and seven state championships that the Chaparral program has. "The expectations are always high at Chaparral," Nisenson said. "We've got a great group of seniors. It's a smaller group, but a lot of talent that will have to show that leadership for our younger guys." IN THE TOURNAMENT: Chaparral started off with a 23-21 win over Mesa. An interception by Jordan Williams proved to be the difference. The Firebirds were 2-1 in pool play and squared off against their biggest rivals in the first round of the bracket - Saguaro. The Sabercats took this round in a tight 23-22 game. CHS will get its next crack at the 'Cats on Oct. 6 at Saguaro.



Chaparral QB Marcel Jones

Hamilton

LAST YEAR: Hamilton made its fourth straight trip to the Open Division playoffs (all four years the Open has been around). The Huskies finished the regular season at 8-2 after defeating rival-Chandler for the second straight season (19-17). For the second straight year, Saguaro ended Hamilton's season. This time it was in the quarterfinals by a 45-35 score. RETURNING OFFENSIVE SKILL PLAYERS: QB Beckham Pellant (1,533 yards, 13 TDs; 366 rush yards, 5 rush TDs); RB Breylon Blount (341 yards, 3 TDs); WR Legend Bernard (244 yards, 1 TD). SOMETHING DIFFERENT IN 2023: About nine new players on the defense. Head coach Mike Zdebski was working the computer to keep the scores on the app updated so quarterback coach/offensive coordinator Jeremy Kitamura was leading the team on Saturday night. He said a lot less of the players were looking past their high school seasons. "Sometimes when you get kids that get offers, they look ahead," Kitamura said. "This group has done a good job of focusing in. There's a lot more of 'This is my time right now.' I always preached Live in the moment you're in." TALKING TO THE COACH: Kitamura said the leadership has been great. "Our captains got voted in," he said. "They had 86 percent of the vote." IN THE TOURNAMENT: I watched Hamilton get its first win of the night in pool play against Paradise Honors, 28-16. The Huskies were 1-2 after their three games, including a 28-7 loss to Centennial. That seeded HHS at 25th and they rose to the occasion at the start of bracket play with a 32-21 win over #8 Desert Edge. That set up a rematch with Centennial. Unfortunately, an altercation between players escalated as parents and other fans got involved. Ultimately, the game was called and both teams were disqualified from the remainder of the tournament.

Hamilton QB Beckham Pellant

Basha

LAST YEAR: Basha lost just once, in the middle of the season against Liberty, and then ran the table in the Premier Region (Hamilton, Chandler, Casteel, and Perry). That gave the Bears the No. 2 seed in the Open Division bracket. From there, Basha defeated ALA-Queen Creek, Chandler, and Saguaro to claim its first state title. RETURNING OFFENSIVE SKILL PLAYERS: QB Demond Williams Jr. (2,339 passing yards, 23 TDs; 764 rushing yards, 5 rush TDs); RB Corey Chisley (411 yards, 7 TDs); WR Darron Dodd (424 yards, 2 TDs); WR Mason Arhin (244 yards, 2 TDs). SOMETHING DIFFERENT IN 2023: Having the target of defending champion on its back. The Bears lose RB Deshaun Buchanan, who rushed for 1,500 yards and 20 TDs. TALKING TO A PLAYER: Offensive lineman Samuel Garcia was named the MVP in the Big Man competition. The 6-5, 320-pounder holds an offer from Arizona. When asked what he does in practice that helps him in these competitions, Garcia said "Just to keep moving my feet and having the mindset to keep that person in front of me.". His favorite event was the Fireman carry, where linemen had to move heavy weights. Garcia though his toughest event was the tug of war competition. Basha will still be among the top of the crop of schools in the running to take state in '23. Garcia gave us a few reasons to look out for the Bears. "We're returning a bunch of skill players," Garcia said. "Our offensive line and defensive line are looking a lot bigger this year and we've got some studs coming in." IN THE COMPETITION: Williams was fresh off competing in California in the Elite 11 Finals, but wasn't going to miss Chilly's event. The Bears won their pool with wins over Perry, Shadow Ridge, and North Canyon. Basha was seeded third and opened tourney play with a resounding 46-0 win over Cactus Shadows. The Bears made it all the way to the championship game before falling to Higley. Williams, in his third year at Flight Club, has a record of 19-2 in 7-on-7 games at this event.



Basha OL Samuel Garcia with Maria and David Hinojosa of AALL Insurance

ALA-Queen Creek

LAST YEAR: ALA-Queen Creek was moved up from 4A to 5A, but returned to the Open Division playoffs after a 9-1 regular season. The Patriots defeated both teams that played for the 5A title (Higley and Cactus) during the season, but found themselves in the Open bracket instead of possible rematches with those teams. The offense was lethal as ALAQC scored 40 or more points in all nine of its victories. The Patriots gave Basha a battle in the quarterfinals, before falling 31-25. RETURNING OFFENSIVE SKILL PLAYERS: WR Jayden Williams (42 catches, 627 yards, 7 TDs). SOMETHING DIFFERENT IN 2023: ALA-Queen Creek was moved up again. This time to the 6A Conference (and the East Valley Region with Red Mountain, Highland, Williams Field, and Queen Creek). QB Enoch Watson, a BYU commit, has transferred in from Coconino. TALKING TO THE COACH: ALA-Queen Creek won the big man competition, so I spoke with defensive line coach Travis Scott. "They're working their butts off," he said. "But, there's never enough time that we can put in. We always have to keep going." With an enrollment of 1,105, ALA-Queen Creek is now the smallest 6A school. They brought 11 linemen to the competition. As for what they worked on in practice to prepare, Scott said, "Hands, hips, feet, and compete.". Of the events that are the most meaningful in a football game, Scott said the 1-on-1's are the closest, but when you don't have pads on, it's not the same. Just four years ago, the Patriots were the 3A champions and now they will be in 6A. Scott said the team has to deal with the stigma of having a size disadvantage against bigger schools. "We're always the smallest," Scott said. "Every week we're the smallest. But, we have some good coaches that come up with some great game plans. We do our best to implement that game plan each week." IN THE TOURNAMENT: ALA-Queen Creek went 3-0 in pool play and racked up 124 points against Snowflake, Walden Grove, and Casa Grande. With a point differential of +68, the Patriots were the top seed in bracket play. They defeated Walden Grove (again) and then knocked off McClintock before getting a walkover due to the Centennial-Hamilton disqualification. The Patriots' perfect night ended against Higley in the semifinals.



ALA-Queen Creek linemen pose with the championship belt after winning the big man competition. They are flanked by Maria and David Hinojosa from AALL Insurance.

Mountain View

LAST YEAR: Mountain View was 2-3 after a victory over Chaparral to end September, but injuries did the Toros in, particularly on offense. MVHS scored just 41 total points in its last five games and finished the year at 2-8. RETURNING OFFENSIVE SKILL PLAYERS: QB Jack Germaine (1,503 yards, 10 TDs in 6 games); WR Mikey Sumko (231 yards, 1 TD). SOMETHING DIFFERENT IN 2023: Head coach Joe Germaine likes the chemistry in this year's team. "What we're trying to build is a group of individuals that are a part of something bigger than they are." TALKING TO THE COACH: Germaine said the enthusiasm in spring and summer practices has been positive. "We've had good energy," he said. "We have guys who like to be around one another. These times when we're competing and trying to improve, I think our guys look forward to that." The team will be going to camp in Joseph City in July. Jack Germaine, Joe's son, suffered his third ACL tear last season in Week 6. He is doing good, but not cleared yet (but expected to be before the season). Joe said "that's a lot of adversity for a young person to go through. I don't think there's a more mental tough young man that I know of than Jack." IN THE TOURNAMENT: Mountain View won pool play games against Marcos de Niza, Basha's B team, and Central to go 3-0. The Toros allowed just 43 points in those games. In the first round of bracket play, I watched MVHS crank up the offense in a 51-14 win over North Canyon. Porter Wilhelm caught a pair of touchdowns and sophomore Brady Goodman ran the offense. Goodman started the last game of the regular season as a freshman and had two TD passes in a 21-14 loss to Red Mountain. Germaine said Goodman is a star and one to watch for future Toro seasons (and beyond HS). Cactus handed Mountain View its first loss in the second round in a tight 37-35 game.



Mountain View QB Brady Goodman

Red Mountain

LAST YEAR: Red Mountain won region games against Salpointe and Queen Creek to set up the Battle of Brown Road finale against Mountain View. By beating the Toros (21-14), the Lions won the 6A East Valley Region. RMHS made it back to the semifinals in the 6A bracket for the second straight year, where it was also taken out by Highland for the second straight year. Red Mountain finished the season at 8-5. RETURNING OFFENSIVE SKILL PLAYERS: WR Gunner Moore (452 yards, 3 TDs); WR Bode Wagner (374 yards, 5 TDs). SOMETHING DIFFERENT IN 2023: The Lions don't have Jakobi Lane (now at USC) and Lenox Lawson (now at ASU) to lean on. New players will have to step into leadership roles. TALKING TO THE COACH: Red Mountain head coach Kyle Enders said the Lions don't typically do as well in 7's as they did on this night. "I just like to see our guys compete," he said. "We run our offense and our defense that we will on Friday nights. We don't budge on what we do and that is going to make us better for the season." Enders said Red Mountain struggled in the first tournament it competed in this summer and they have a lot of sophomores playing. IN THE TOURNAMENT: Red Mountain won its pool going 3-0 against Cactus, Chaparral, and Mesa. The matchup in the bracket gave the Lions Paradise Honors and RMHS won it by 4. That gave Red Mountain another small-school potential giant killer in Valley Christian. The Trojans played Red Mountain even for most of the way as it was tied at 21 late. A touchdown and ensuing two-point conversion gave Red Mountain a second-round win. Kyle Heap, who wasn't the starter last season but had pass attempts in nine games, was the starter on Saturday night. Junior Simon Lopez also played a couple of series. Junior receiver Taveon Sueing was impressive and scored on a long touchdown play against VCHS. Red Mountain's unbeaten streak ended in the quarterfinals against Higley.



Red Mountain players leave the field after their second-round win over Valley Christian.

Cactus

LAST YEAR: After an 0-2 start in its first season in the 5A Conference, Cactus got on a roll and finished 7-3. That included a 4-0 record in league play and a 5A Desert West Region title. The Cobras were 3-0 in games decided by a touchdown or less. That trend continued into the playoffs where Cactus won three more games by one score or less against Willow Canyon, Horizon, and Notre Dame Prep to reach the 5A Conference championship game against Higley. In that one, a 21-6 second-quarter lead got away and CHS was the runner up. RETURNING OFFENSIVE SKILL PLAYERS: QB Braiden Lagafuaina (1,078 yards, 9 TDs taking about half the snaps); WR Nikko Boncore-Montoya (62 catches, 1,207 yards, 9 TDs). SOMETHING DIFFERENT IN 2023: It's a young team for this year. Head coach Brian Belles said some of his guys have to step up and become leaders. "It's a long process," he said. "But, we're working through that." TALKING TO THE COACH: Boncore-Montoya only played in the Cobras' first tournament this summer (has been out with an injury after that). But, the team has shown some depth. "We've been pretty successful," Belles said. "We went to the semis in the Gotta Believe Tournament. We went to the semis at Arizona Christian and went to the championship at Northern Arizona." One of the keys has been good participation by the players in practices. "Everybody's been there who's supposed to be," Belles said. "We're Cactus. We don't have large numbers, but the kids we have out there are working and are fighting." IN THE TOURNAMENT: It was another successful tournament run for Cactus as I watched them win a defensive slugfest against Perry in the quarterfinals, 11-8. After winning just one of its three pool play games (against Mesa), the Cobras (seeded #18) won three straight games against higher seeds with wins over Basha's B team, Mountain View, and the Perry game. One Cactus player that stood out to me was junior Julian "JuJu" Stubblefield. The transfer from Ironwood played wide receiver and showed quick feet. CHS gave Basha's A team a run in the semis, but fell 28-23.



Cactus WR Julian "JuJu" Stubblefield

Higley

LAST YEAR: Higley claimed its first state championship in school history (22nd varsity season) by winning the 5A Conference title. The Knights started the season going 4-0 and scoring at least 35 points in each game. There were setbacks against Horizon (by 3) and ALA-Queen Creek (by 7) during an 8-2 season. The regular season was capped by the school's first-ever win over rival Williams Field (ending an 0-12 drought). HHS was seeded No. 3 in the 5A bracket and opened with a win over Canyon View. A pair of close victories followed against Desert Edge (by 3) and Desert Mountain (by 2). The Knights rallied from a 21-6 deficit against Cactus in the championship game to take home the gold ball. RETURNING OFFENSIVE SKILL PLAYERS: RB Daxen Hall (1,524 yards, 20 TDs rushing plus 4 receiving TDs). SOMETHING DIFFERENT IN 2023: QB Jamar Malone has left for IMG Academy. Luke Haugo has transferred in from North, but won't be able to play until Game 6. The Knights also graduated two 1,000-yard receivers. Head coach Eddy Zubey said "We're not close to where we were last year. It's about bonding at this point." Something unique about Higley is the Knights return their entire secondary with a twist. Chansyn Mapa played as a sophomore in 2021 (16 tackles, 1 INT) and was slated to be the starter last year, but he suffered a torn ACL in last year's edition of Flight Club. He's back at the corner position along with Nijrell Eason (42 tackles, 4 INTs). Both safeties return with Donovan Aidoo (99 tackles, 4 INTs) and Andrew Zubey (75 tackles). All four players are seniors.



Higley CB Chansyn Mapa, who was named MVP of this year's Just Chilly Flight Club

TALKING TO THE MVP: Mapa was cleared to play again just before spring ball started in May. There were some demons to exorcise before playing on the Copper Sky Park grass again. "I just wanted to come out, try not to play scared, try to come out and do my game." Mapa did his game with an interception early in the championship game against Basha. He is finding areas in which he's improved since before the injury. "I became faster," Mapa said. "I can trust myself to come out faster out of my breaks." There is always the talk about 7-on-7 not being "real football". With the corner position that Mapa plays, the summer game replicates Friday nights in the fall pretty well. "For defense, it's way more realistic because you're guarding your man the entire time," he said. The defense and run game may need to keep Higley afloat during the first five games before Haugo is eligible. The Knights will enter the season with a confidence factor. Not just from what happened in Maricopa on a Saturday night, but from what the team accomplished last year. "We've got that target on our back," Mapa said. "We're not going to run from it. We're going to come and we're going to play." TALKING TO THE COACH: Zubey likes what he has seen out of Haugo since he came over to replace Malone. "He has really good poise and takes care of the ball," Zubey said. "He didn't throw an interception the entire spring ball for us." He said there has been a great vibe during practices this spring and summer. "We have a lot of returning starters," Zubey said. "It's about teaching the younger guys what our culture is about and how we practice and getting them reps and used to the tempo." IN THE TOURNAMENT: When I was on the 2-piece with Chilly the Tuesday before the tournament when the ping pong balls were drawn and the groups were created, we instantly named Pool G as the "Group of Death". You had last year's giant killers in Paradise Honors along with perennial Open Division teams Centennial and Hamilton plus the defending 5A champions. Higley managed its way through that gauntlet with a 3-0 mark and was the No. 5 seed for the bracket. The Knights defeated Mesa and then ratcheted up the offense with 50, 44, and 39 points in elimination wins over Snowflake, Red Mountain, and ALA-Queen Creek, respectively. That only left the defending Flight Club champions and the Knights never trailed in a 30-27 victory over Basha to take the championship belt back to Gilbert. Reach Chris Eaton at gridironarizona@yahoo.com or DM at @gridironarizona with story ideas.