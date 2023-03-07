WEEKLY BLOG: 3/7/23

Last season was the 27th in Desert Mountain's history. The Scottsdale District school had just three playoff victories in the first 25 years. However, the past two seasons have brought a rise in the program with back-to-back runs to the semifinals (and four postseason wins).

Conrad Hamilton, who had success at Chaparral first as the defensive coordinator during the Firebirds' championship run in 2009 and 2010 and then as their head coach in 2014-15, assumed that position at Desert Mountain in 2019.

His first full offseason with the team was disrupted with the COVID-19 shutdown. But, he didn't let that keep the program down.

"It started with that class of kids," Hamilton said. "They were invested with football. Our coaches having time to build into the culture with the players in the Zoom meetings. I don't know if our program would be where it's at without the COVID stoppage."

The list of players that have helped turn things around is a long one. Highlighting some of those are Caleb Taylor, an all-state linebacker who is now at Benedictine College; Nolan Clement, a senior defensive end that had 18 sacks last season and will be going to Arizona this fall; Alex Nabavi, a senior linebacker/edge rusher that had 146 tackles over the past two seasons; and Tony Cumberland, a 6-5, 250-pound freshman defensive tackle already holding six Division I offers.

Desert Mountain had 90 in the program last season and fielded just freshman and varsity teams. The numbers aren't quite high enough to add the JV. It has resulted in the coaches trying to recruit DMHS kids involved in other sports. That was the case with Matt Katergaris, a Class of '22 lineman that grew up playing hockey, took up football, and ultimately earned a spot on Arizona State's roster.

Last season's offense averaged 34.2 points per game and the Wolves posted 30 or more on nine occasions. Desert Mountain had the advantages of being versatile with its formation structures. It used a lot of shifts and motions and is big on the RPO with its running quarterback, Brady McDonough. The receiving corps is deep with Jack Freeburg, one of the better route runners, Dylan Tapley, tight end Dillon Hipp, Lucas Blumling, plus running back Max Shefrin. Those five accounted for 205 receptions last year and all of them return.

"We have a good play caller with Michael Sanders, our offensive coordinator," Hamilton said. "Good playbooks and some elite pass catchers."

