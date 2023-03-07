Gridiron Weekly: Another long playoff run for Desert Mountain
Versatility key for Wolves' powerful offense
WEEKLY BLOG: 3/7/23
Last season was the 27th in Desert Mountain's history. The Scottsdale District school had just three playoff victories in the first 25 years. However, the past two seasons have brought a rise in the program with back-to-back runs to the semifinals (and four postseason wins).
Conrad Hamilton, who had success at Chaparral first as the defensive coordinator during the Firebirds' championship run in 2009 and 2010 and then as their head coach in 2014-15, assumed that position at Desert Mountain in 2019.
His first full offseason with the team was disrupted with the COVID-19 shutdown. But, he didn't let that keep the program down.
"It started with that class of kids," Hamilton said. "They were invested with football. Our coaches having time to build into the culture with the players in the Zoom meetings. I don't know if our program would be where it's at without the COVID stoppage."
The list of players that have helped turn things around is a long one. Highlighting some of those are Caleb Taylor, an all-state linebacker who is now at Benedictine College; Nolan Clement, a senior defensive end that had 18 sacks last season and will be going to Arizona this fall; Alex Nabavi, a senior linebacker/edge rusher that had 146 tackles over the past two seasons; and Tony Cumberland, a 6-5, 250-pound freshman defensive tackle already holding six Division I offers.
Desert Mountain had 90 in the program last season and fielded just freshman and varsity teams. The numbers aren't quite high enough to add the JV. It has resulted in the coaches trying to recruit DMHS kids involved in other sports. That was the case with Matt Katergaris, a Class of '22 lineman that grew up playing hockey, took up football, and ultimately earned a spot on Arizona State's roster.
Last season's offense averaged 34.2 points per game and the Wolves posted 30 or more on nine occasions. Desert Mountain had the advantages of being versatile with its formation structures. It used a lot of shifts and motions and is big on the RPO with its running quarterback, Brady McDonough. The receiving corps is deep with Jack Freeburg, one of the better route runners, Dylan Tapley, tight end Dillon Hipp, Lucas Blumling, plus running back Max Shefrin. Those five accounted for 205 receptions last year and all of them return.
"We have a good play caller with Michael Sanders, our offensive coordinator," Hamilton said. "Good playbooks and some elite pass catchers."
McDonough and senior Drew Tapley shared the snaps behind center last season and combined for 38 touchdown passes. Each QB had more than 1,500 yards passing and 17 TDs thrown. Tapley signed with Drake University, an FCS school in Iowa. That means this fall, McDonough should have the position to himself for his senior year.
"Brady is dynamic," Hamilton said. "He can throw it or extend plays with his legs. It will be his show."
Shefrin made an impact on both sides of the ball as a junior. He led the Wolves with 815 yards rushing and six touchdowns. Shefrin made Second Team All-Northeast Valley Region at both running back and linebacker (63 tackles).
"He's smart, instinctive, and plays hard," Hamilton said of Shefrin. "He's versatile on defense and reacts in space. He's doing a great job for us and catches the ball well out of the backfield."
In the 2018-19 seasons, Desert Mountain went 6-14. The Wolves finished 4-2 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season (they were shut down for a couple weeks), which was good enough to make the eight-team playoff bracket in 5A. What has followed are a pair of trips to the semifinals and a combined record of 21-5. DMHS has made its mark as one of the top teams in the conference. Hamilton knows there are teams in his district that are top programs in the state - and have the hardware to prove it.
"We've made a lot of improvements," Hamilton said. "We can be seen as one of the best 5A teams over the last few years. In our school district, we have Saguaro and Chaparral with a storied history. We are on a rise. If we can have consistency, we are a well-coached team. The boosters and administration support us greatly. We want a championship for Desert Mountain High School. Our goal is to maximize the full potential of the roster."
Desert Mountain has made it to the semifinals three times in its history (also in 2009), but is still trying to get over that hump to a championship game. The returning players are hungry from coming so close the past two years. The Wolves are 20-4 over their past 24 games and the four losses have come by a combined 12 points (4, 3, 3, and 2). Amazingly, in Desert Mountain's last two semifinal games, it holds the advantage in turnover differential 7-0. Both teams that edged the Wolves (Horizon and Higley) went on to win state conference championships leaving DMHS to wonder what could have been.
Eighty percent of the roster will be back for the Wolves in '23, including 17 starters.
In just a couple months, it will be time for Spring Ball at Desert Mountain (May 1-19). It's a time to show the speed, strength, and conditioning from winter, build bonds with teammates, and begin the implementation of the offense and defense. All of this under the eyes of many college coaches. Expect a lot of them to check out that receiving tandem of Tapley and Freeburg.
"They complement each other very well," Hamilton said. "Dylan is a long X receiver and Jack can change with motioning."
Santana Wilson, who is highly recruited as a cornerback, should see some time at running back as a two-way player. Another to watch is Blumling, who started at tight end as a sophomore (274 receiving yards). He also plays soccer for the Wolves.
