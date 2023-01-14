Gridiron Weekly: Checking in on the 5A Champs
Higley returns plenty of talent from team that claimed school's first title
Following a 2-8 season in 2021, Higley lost assistant coach Brandon Large (hired as Westwood's head coach) and had just two coaches remaining as the new year hit - head coach Eddy Zubey and Rand Baker, who was promoted to defensive coordinator. The players that would become the next senior class for the Knights had won a total of six games in the program, three on the freshman team in '19, one on the JV squad in '20, and two on varsity the following year.
The strength and conditioning program would be changing. It was up to Zubey to get the 30 returning varsity players to buy into the formula for what it would take to turn things around.
"I had to go into the weight room and sell them a dream," Zubey said. "Everyone agreed they would stick together."
In this age of instant gratification, it may be a mild surprise to report that zero of those players transferred out of the high school in Gilbert.
A few more coaches were brought in (although Higley only has seven at the moment). The Knights successfully petitioned to move down from 6A, where they were placed due to a few strong seasons in 2017-2019, when they were in 4A and 5A. That made the schedule more navigable. And when September rolled around, the team started winning games. Higley began the season 4-0 with wins over Poston Butte, Marana Mountain View, Sunnyslope, and Casa Grande.
There were just two stumbles along the way, both by a touchdown or less, and the Knights finished the year at 8-2 and ranked No. 3 in the 5A bracket. The playoff run started with a decisive win over Canyon View. That was followed by dramatic high-scoring victories over Desert Edge (45-42) and Desert Mountain (35-33). Higley fell behind Cactus, 21-6 in the second quarter before rallying for a 41-21 win to claim its first Gold Ball.
It's early in the offseason as games are still more than seven months away. The blueprint was made last year and now that the Knights have had a taste of success, the drive to continue it must come from within.
"The buy-in of the culture and the family atmosphere," Zubey said of the message for this offseason. "Keep that momentum going that they had last year."
Jamar Malone took over as the starter in Game 4 of his freshman year. He put together, statistically, one of the best sophomore campaigns Arizona has ever seen in 2022. The 6-3, 205-pound quarterback passed for 4,017 yards and 44 touchdowns. A dual-threat, Malone also ran for 937 yards and 12 TDs. He completed 66 percent of his throws.
"Good kid, very humble," Zubey said. "He understands his job is to get everybody involved."
Higley had a solid 1-2 punch at receiver with seniors Carter Hancock (106 catches) and Dom Esposito (97 catches). Each of them had at least 1,300 yards and they combined for 3,108 yards and 35 touchdowns. With two top-flight pass catchers, defenses couldn't double and had to respect both of them.
Zubey said the success in the passing game was about being selfless within the offense.
"It's understanding that sometimes, you're the primary lead on the route, and sometimes, you're a decoy Leroy," Zubey said.
When the Knights weren't utilizing that passing game, they were handing it to Dax Hall. The 5-8, 170-pound junior, in his first year as a starter, rushed for 1,524 yards and 20 touchdowns. Hall had seven games with over 100 yards, including each of his last two playoff games (193 in semis against Desert Mountain). He reached paydirt in each of his last nine games.
After all of the numbers were crunched up, Higley put 6,768 yards of offense on the board. That works itself out to 483 yards per game.
In the annual Arizona Varsity Awards, Malone was the 5A Player of the Year, Hall was the Co-Offensive Breakout Player of the Year, and Hancock was the Wide Receiver of the Year.
Heading into 2023, Higley has a pair of returners with Malone and Hall. There will be some new targets at wide receiver.
Sophomore Jaden Taylor played in eight games at outside receiver (178 yards, three TDs). He's in a position where he could have a breakout junior season.
"He's going to be moving into the slot role," Zubey said. "That will be something to look at."
Another looking forward to getting back after it is Chansyn Mapa. The receiver was injured during a 7-on-7 competition over the summer and was lost for the season. He is coming along well in his rehab and should be ready to go as a senior.
The big change with last year's offseason training was in making the strength and conditioning program more speed oriented. It resulted in players covering ground and flying to the ball. Higley allowed 42.5 points in 2021 and practically cut that in half to 21.7 last season.
"We wanted to be the fastest team on the field in every game we played," Zubey said.
All four defensive backs come back, including Nijrell Eason II and Donovan Aidoo. Both Eason and Aidoo had four interceptions last season. Two linebackers are back, including Kamarion Peete. The newcomers will be on the defensive line, where no starters return.
Two linebackers to watch are Jacob Pitts (117 tackles in '22) and Boston Tilton. Tilton, a 6-1, 230-pound sophomore, was injured last season.
Those that waited for the opportunity and will soon be getting their turn for the Knights will be guided by those returning players. Those lessons and camaraderie stem from the film room, to practice, to Friday nights.
"Having them see the success of the guys in front of them," Zubey said of the best way to get buy-in from the new starters. "Having the older guys build them up if mistakes were made."
Because the formula for moving teams into different conferences stems from the win-loss records over the previous three seasons, the 2-8 record from 2021 kept Higley from being forced to move up again as it was in 2018 and 2020. Zubey said the Knights were going to play at whatever level the AIA put them at. Because of that, if Higley is not selected for the Open Division in 2023, it could have a shot to defend its 5A title. Regions for the upcoming season have not been set yet. ALA-Queen Creek was selected to move up (they are appealing it) and Mesquite will be moving down to 4A. That should lead to at least a couple new region opponents for the Knights.
Higley has a class (the last one of the day) for its football players. In that, they lift three times a week, have one day of speed training, and practice yoga the other day. The team won't pick up a football until the last week of March, when it has a preseason camp.
Another thing the school has promoted successfully is the multi-sport athlete. A total of 36 players throughout the program are playing another sport this winter (basketball, wrestling, soccer). That includes 19 from the varsity team.
The first day of the contact period for recruiting in 2023 brought a few Division I offers. Malone received an offer from Miami (Fla.), where he plans to visit next weekend. Aidoo got an offer from Marshall (W. Va.), and Peete got his first from Arizona State.
"We've hit the ground running," Zubey said of the offseason. "To get there is one thing. It's even harder to sustain."
