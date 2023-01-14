WEEKLY BLOG: 1/14/23

Following a 2-8 season in 2021, Higley lost assistant coach Brandon Large (hired as Westwood's head coach) and had just two coaches remaining as the new year hit - head coach Eddy Zubey and Rand Baker, who was promoted to defensive coordinator. The players that would become the next senior class for the Knights had won a total of six games in the program, three on the freshman team in '19, one on the JV squad in '20, and two on varsity the following year.

The strength and conditioning program would be changing. It was up to Zubey to get the 30 returning varsity players to buy into the formula for what it would take to turn things around.

"I had to go into the weight room and sell them a dream," Zubey said. "Everyone agreed they would stick together."

In this age of instant gratification, it may be a mild surprise to report that zero of those players transferred out of the high school in Gilbert.

A few more coaches were brought in (although Higley only has seven at the moment). The Knights successfully petitioned to move down from 6A, where they were placed due to a few strong seasons in 2017-2019, when they were in 4A and 5A. That made the schedule more navigable. And when September rolled around, the team started winning games. Higley began the season 4-0 with wins over Poston Butte, Marana Mountain View, Sunnyslope, and Casa Grande.

There were just two stumbles along the way, both by a touchdown or less, and the Knights finished the year at 8-2 and ranked No. 3 in the 5A bracket. The playoff run started with a decisive win over Canyon View. That was followed by dramatic high-scoring victories over Desert Edge (45-42) and Desert Mountain (35-33). Higley fell behind Cactus, 21-6 in the second quarter before rallying for a 41-21 win to claim its first Gold Ball.

It's early in the offseason as games are still more than seven months away. The blueprint was made last year and now that the Knights have had a taste of success, the drive to continue it must come from within.

"The buy-in of the culture and the family atmosphere," Zubey said of the message for this offseason. "Keep that momentum going that they had last year."

Jamar Malone took over as the starter in Game 4 of his freshman year. He put together, statistically, one of the best sophomore campaigns Arizona has ever seen in 2022. The 6-3, 205-pound quarterback passed for 4,017 yards and 44 touchdowns. A dual-threat, Malone also ran for 937 yards and 12 TDs. He completed 66 percent of his throws.

"Good kid, very humble," Zubey said. "He understands his job is to get everybody involved."

Higley had a solid 1-2 punch at receiver with seniors Carter Hancock (106 catches) and Dom Esposito (97 catches). Each of them had at least 1,300 yards and they combined for 3,108 yards and 35 touchdowns. With two top-flight pass catchers, defenses couldn't double and had to respect both of them.

Zubey said the success in the passing game was about being selfless within the offense.



"It's understanding that sometimes, you're the primary lead on the route, and sometimes, you're a decoy Leroy," Zubey said.

