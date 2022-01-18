Gridiron Weekly: Desert Vista took a leap forward

WEEKLY BLOG: 1/18/22

Just two months ago, Desert Vista junior linebacker Antonio Delgado wrapped up Mountain Pointe's quarterback on fourth down in overtime for the game-winning sack to preserve a 28-21 win over the Pride in the 25th edition of the Ahwatukee Bowl. The white-clad student section stormed the field. It raised the Thunder's record to 5-5 just one year after a winless COVID-shortened 2020 season (0-6).

Despite a loss the following week in the first round of the 6A playoffs against Casteel, there was optimism to be had in the first season under head coach Ty Wisdom. Order in the rivalry had been restored after Mountain Pointe had taken the trophy home the year before. Some college coaches came through in December to take a look at possible recruits. The team celebrated two seniors that signed with Division I schools. The weight room opened back up the week after Christmas.

And then last Thursday, Wisdom announced he was stepping down from his position. He thanked the players, his coaching staff, and his wife. He also proclaimed optimism for the remaining underclassmen.

In an article by Zach Alvira for the Ahwatukee Foothills News, it said the coach and the school decided to mutually part ways according to DVHS Athletic Director David Klecka.



However, later in the article, it mentioned that Wisdom reached the decision after not being able to do things that would make the Thunder an elite program. He cited people in leadership positions for being the barrier to that.

I sent an e-mail to Klecka requesting an interview and clarification on that aspect, but it was not returned.

So for the second straight offseason, Desert Vista is searching for a head coach. The school is not alone in this. Perry just hired one (Joseph Ortiz from Cactus), and positions are currently open at Skyline and Corona del Sol in the 6A Conference. The vagueness for the reason for Wisdom's departure will certainly be something that the next head coach would like cleared up. Support between a coach and the administration is crucial to moving forward in the program.



Back on the field, Desert Vista more than doubled its offensive output in 2021. The Thunder improved from 13 points per game to 27.7. Aside from the Mountain Pointe win, DVHS defeated Mesa, Corona del Sol, Higley, and Cesar Chavez. The defense allowed 29.5 ppg (down from 36 in 2020), however if you toss out the games against Open teams Basha and Hamilton, that number drops to 23.7 per game.

A total of five players, all seniors, made the First Team All-6A Central Region. Cade Colemere (DB), Jack Saron (DL), Tavian Dennis (LB), Jai Rodriquez (OL), and Hayden Engel (TE) were all recognized for their accomplishments.

