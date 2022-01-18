Gridiron Weekly: Desert Vista took a leap forward
QB Akins returns for 'Tukee Bowl champs
WEEKLY BLOG: 1/18/22
Just two months ago, Desert Vista junior linebacker Antonio Delgado wrapped up Mountain Pointe's quarterback on fourth down in overtime for the game-winning sack to preserve a 28-21 win over the Pride in the 25th edition of the Ahwatukee Bowl. The white-clad student section stormed the field. It raised the Thunder's record to 5-5 just one year after a winless COVID-shortened 2020 season (0-6).
Despite a loss the following week in the first round of the 6A playoffs against Casteel, there was optimism to be had in the first season under head coach Ty Wisdom. Order in the rivalry had been restored after Mountain Pointe had taken the trophy home the year before. Some college coaches came through in December to take a look at possible recruits. The team celebrated two seniors that signed with Division I schools. The weight room opened back up the week after Christmas.
And then last Thursday, Wisdom announced he was stepping down from his position. He thanked the players, his coaching staff, and his wife. He also proclaimed optimism for the remaining underclassmen.
In an article by Zach Alvira for the Ahwatukee Foothills News, it said the coach and the school decided to mutually part ways according to DVHS Athletic Director David Klecka.
However, later in the article, it mentioned that Wisdom reached the decision after not being able to do things that would make the Thunder an elite program. He cited people in leadership positions for being the barrier to that.
I sent an e-mail to Klecka requesting an interview and clarification on that aspect, but it was not returned.
So for the second straight offseason, Desert Vista is searching for a head coach. The school is not alone in this. Perry just hired one (Joseph Ortiz from Cactus), and positions are currently open at Skyline and Corona del Sol in the 6A Conference. The vagueness for the reason for Wisdom's departure will certainly be something that the next head coach would like cleared up. Support between a coach and the administration is crucial to moving forward in the program.
Back on the field, Desert Vista more than doubled its offensive output in 2021. The Thunder improved from 13 points per game to 27.7. Aside from the Mountain Pointe win, DVHS defeated Mesa, Corona del Sol, Higley, and Cesar Chavez. The defense allowed 29.5 ppg (down from 36 in 2020), however if you toss out the games against Open teams Basha and Hamilton, that number drops to 23.7 per game.
A total of five players, all seniors, made the First Team All-6A Central Region. Cade Colemere (DB), Jack Saron (DL), Tavian Dennis (LB), Jai Rodriquez (OL), and Hayden Engel (TE) were all recognized for their accomplishments.
Rodriquez signed with New Mexico State and four-year varsity defensive back/running back Devon Grubbs inked with Northern Arizona.
Desert Vista stood at 3-5 with two regular season games remaining. The Pride pounded Cesar Chavez 45-7 to set up the 'Tukee Bowl season-ender.
In the game against Mountain Pointe, Grubbs returned from a shoulder injury to make his first start since Week 4 and rushed for three touchdowns. The Thunder rallied from a 21-7 deficit with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns. Sophomore Braxton Thomas made just his second start for the Thunder at quarterback and had a rushing TD.
Prior to Delgado's game-winning sack, the duo of Colemere and junior Jalen Belcher broke up a pass attempt on third down.
I interviewed senior wide receiver Nicholas Lyons and asked what his favorite part was about playing football at Desert Vista. He played football all four of his years for the Thunder and currently has offers from Allegheny, Bethany College, and Puget Sound.
"The brotherhood we built throughout the years," Lyons replied in an e-mail interview. "Each and every one of us seniors cared so much about the program and for each of our teammates like family. Most of this started from (former head coach Dan) Hinds with the Big Brother program that he introduced us to during my freshman camp.
When it comes to bringing in a new head coach for the Thunder, one that can continue that brotherhood would be received best.
"Someone who not only cares about winning, but also the relationship with his players," Lyons said. "I believe that a coach who can care for each and everyone the same in that tough-love sense can help this team succeed."
Both Thomas and junior Jackson Akins return at quarterback. Akins took almost all of the snaps over the first seven weeks. In that time, he passed for 860 yards and seven touchdowns. (Desert Vista did not enter offensive stats into MaxPreps for the last four games.).
Running back Christian Clark was a Second Team All-Region selection as the Offensive Utility/Flex player. The sophomore had a 109-yard game against Higley. Lyons said "with due time, he will for sure live up to his expectations".
Regardless of which quarterback wins the starting job, there will be a pair of experienced receivers. Michael Allison and Eric Miller each averaged more than 18 yards per catch as juniors. Lyons said "both have the athleticism to change a game's momentum instantly."
Along the line, offensive guard Carson Routhier (6-3, 235) will be a big part of next season. He excels in both run and pass blocking.
On the defensive side, Delgado, who was named to the Second Team as the Defensive Utility/Flex player, returns after an 86-tackle season with 7.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. Frankie Viera, played in the second half of the season at linebacker after transferring from Cesar Chavez. He was a Second Team selection with 30 tackles in his six games.
More underclassmen that made the Second Team All-Region were safety Gavin Chavez (40 tackles), defensive lineman Fisher Hawkes (18 tackles and three sacks in six games), and punter Nikalas Theisler (40.5-yard average).
