Gridiron Weekly: Experience could help Camelback to playoffs

WEEKLY BLOG: 8/14/22

How significant of an achievement was what the Camelback Spartans accomplished in having a winning season in 2021? It's something that hadn't been done since before (over a full season) any of those that suited up for the Royal Blue & Orange last year were born.

It was back in 2002 that the Spartans posted four shutouts and finished 9-2 taking the region title. That was the last Camelback team to win a region or qualify for the playoffs.

Looking at the '21 squad, Camelback rebounded from an 0-2 start to reel off seven straight victories. The seven-game win streak was the school's longest since 1980. However, a loss to Apollo in the season finale cost the Spartans both the region title as both AHS and the Spartans entered Game 10 at 4-0 in the region, and a playoff spot in the 5A Conference as the strength of schedule component penalized CBHS and it finished No. 20 out of the 43 teams in the conference (only 16 qualify for the postseason).

While that game and the ensuing formula likely led to disappointment, the success gained during the 7-3 campaign has driven the team, which returns many starters, into the 2022 season which starts in less than three weeks. Also, not to be forgotten in all of this is Camelback played just one game in the COVID-affected 2020 season.



Over the summer, Camelback alternated 7-on-7 competition on Thursday nights in June with Tempe High. The linemen competed in a Big Man Challenge with a half dozen other schools. For the skill players, the Spartans competed at Arizona State and were invited to Chilly's Flight Club. At that event in Maricopa, Camelback faced Mountain Pointe and Higley (only falling by 10 points). Camelback registered a win over Bourgade and came up just one point short in its other game against Arizona College Prep.

"This was the best Spring Ball and summer 7x7/big man we have ever had," Camelback head coach Brandon McNutt said in an e-mail interview. "Numbers were high. Attendance was great, and full of competition."

At running back, Amos Kanoyieh Slokan put up big numbers in just his first year of playing football. He was selected as a team captain for his senior year and will play both ways, adding linebacker to his repertoire, while also returning kickoffs.

"Amos Slokan is the total package," McNutt said. "The definition of a blue-collar worker. Experience will be the key of him being one of the best backs in Arizona this year. He is getting interest from D-III and NAIA schools. I know he can play at the next level. His strengths are his speed and toughness. We leaned on him to finish games for us last year and he never backed down from the challenge - he is fearless."