Gridiron Weekly: Experience could help Camelback to playoffs

How significant of an achievement was what the Camelback Spartans accomplished in having a winning season in 2021? It's something that hadn't been done since before (over a full season) any of those that suited up for the Royal Blue & Orange last year were born.
It was back in 2002 that the Spartans posted four shutouts and finished 9-2 taking the region title. That was the last Camelback team to win a region or qualify for the playoffs.
Looking at the '21 squad, Camelback rebounded from an 0-2 start to reel off seven straight victories. The seven-game win streak was the school's longest since 1980. However, a loss to Apollo in the season finale cost the Spartans both the region title as both AHS and the Spartans entered Game 10 at 4-0 in the region, and a playoff spot in the 5A Conference as the strength of schedule component penalized CBHS and it finished No. 20 out of the 43 teams in the conference (only 16 qualify for the postseason).
While that game and the ensuing formula likely led to disappointment, the success gained during the 7-3 campaign has driven the team, which returns many starters, into the 2022 season which starts in less than three weeks. Also, not to be forgotten in all of this is Camelback played just one game in the COVID-affected 2020 season.
Over the summer, Camelback alternated 7-on-7 competition on Thursday nights in June with Tempe High. The linemen competed in a Big Man Challenge with a half dozen other schools. For the skill players, the Spartans competed at Arizona State and were invited to Chilly's Flight Club. At that event in Maricopa, Camelback faced Mountain Pointe and Higley (only falling by 10 points). Camelback registered a win over Bourgade and came up just one point short in its other game against Arizona College Prep.
"This was the best Spring Ball and summer 7x7/big man we have ever had," Camelback head coach Brandon McNutt said in an e-mail interview. "Numbers were high. Attendance was great, and full of competition."
At running back, Amos Kanoyieh Slokan put up big numbers in just his first year of playing football. He was selected as a team captain for his senior year and will play both ways, adding linebacker to his repertoire, while also returning kickoffs.
"Amos Slokan is the total package," McNutt said. "The definition of a blue-collar worker. Experience will be the key of him being one of the best backs in Arizona this year. He is getting interest from D-III and NAIA schools. I know he can play at the next level. His strengths are his speed and toughness. We leaned on him to finish games for us last year and he never backed down from the challenge - he is fearless."
While there is experience on the ground, the real show promises to be the aerial attack. Word is the playbook will open way up from a team that threw for 187 yards per game last season.
At the controls is Max Martin. Martin transferred from Liberty in the summer of 2021 and had to sit the first five games per AIA transfer rules. Once Game 6 came, the team rolled, scoring more than 50 points on three occasions. Martin (6-2, 210) threw for 1,098 yards and had 13 touchdowns in his five games. He is also a team captain.
"Max Martin is an elite QB in the state of Arizona," McNutt said. "He's had several private workouts with D-I schools at Camelback. He has a great work ethic and football IQ and is an unselfish team player always trying to make the players around him better."
If you can play, McNutt has no problem getting you on the varsity field early. Kemahn Knight tied for the team lead in receptions as a freshman last year with 30. He turned those into 454 yards. Knight was busy during the offseason training, attending camps, and working on his timing with Martin.
"KK is a special player," McNutt said. "Mature beyond his years. The biggest thing he learned was the work it will take and exposure to get on to the elite level."
A couple other receivers to watch for worked on their speed last spring during track season. That's juniors Jaylin Gillis and Shawn Pereira. In addition, Camelback received a pair of transfers (something usually unheard of for a PXU school). Junior tight end Nate Wingfield comes over from Notre Dame Prep and sophomore Taleyjo Scott transferred from Centennial.
On the defense, the Spartans run a 4-3. Senior linebacker Julian Karim and senior defensive end Eddie Cortez were both First Team All-5A Metro Region performers last year. Linebacker Daviyon Day made Second Team as a freshman. Another freshman that played last year was defensive lineman Tyler Warchol. Defensive statistics were not available from MaxPreps.
Camelback was established in 1954 and the school has a rich history both in academics and athletics. McNutt is entering his fourth year has head coach of the Spartans in this run and ninth overall. He also has roots in the district as he played for Central and has also coached at Carl Hayden. His father is a Camelback alum. With the turnaround season last year (the Spartans were 4-6 in 2019), expectations increase.
"Our goal is to bring prominence and respect back to Camelback and PXU as a whole, year in and year out," McNutt said. "As a program, we want to compete for region and playoff spots annually. We are not taking any steps back. We are, and will continue to, move forward."
Camelback remains in the 5A Metro Region, but Apollo is no longer there. Joining the Spartans this year are PXU schools Fairfax, Central, and South Mountain. Maricopa and McClintock round out the group. Looking at the schedule, Desert Mountain is the lone school that made the playoffs in 2021. That likely means it will take an 8-2 record to crack the top 16 in the 47-school makeup of the 5A Conference to make the playoffs.
People are taking notice. In the AZPreps365 Sollenberger's annual prep magazine, the Spartans are ranked No. 10 in the 5A. Nine starters return on offense with eight on defense. The opener will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 in the Skydome at Northern Arizona against Flagstaff. A check of the schedule will have to be done for Spartan fans weekly as it is made up of six Fridays, three Thursdays, and the aforementioned Saturday game. McNutt and his team plan to just go one game at a time and not look too far ahead.
"Our major emphasis in practice has been communication and correcting the finer details of our offense and defense," McNutt said. "We have a strong, but small senior class that have been great leaders and role models. We started nine freshmen last year and have a larger sophomore class that is loaded along with a frosh class coming that will have a few on varsity."
