ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly: Getting back to football with Chandler

Wolves return plenty of weapons on offense in pursuit of another title

WEEKLY BLOG: 5/31/20 The Chandler Wolves, winners of four straight championships at the state's highest level, first climbed to the top in 2014 and have remained there while fending off all comers. We would normally be reporting on their top athletes from the Spring Showcase events, 7-on-7 tournaments, and big man challenges. But this offseason has been anything but routine. With the closure of schools back in March due to COVID-19, it also halted weight training and speed workouts. It put an end to those multi-sport athletes' track seasons. There was no on-field spring ball and summertime competitions with other schools were shelved. "We haven't seen our kids in three months," Chandler head coach Rick Garretson said. "The kids look to us for leadership." During the pandemic, Chandler's coaches have been meeting virtually with their players. It's been twice a week online for the past six weeks. Offensive linemen, offensive skill position players, and the defense have each had their own one-hour meetings to cover installs of what their assignments will be in the game plan for the 2020 season. Last week, the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) announced the return of high school athletics. With the virus still prevalent in the communities, guidelines were established to help limit the spread of the disease. Schools are following the protocols of their districts, which are putting out their own recommendations. These are broken down into phases that gradually go from individual workouts to the return of full-team contact scrimmages. In the case of the Wolves, the Chandler Unified School District has stated that schools can begin the first phase on June 8. The details of the guidelines for the CUSD should be made available the first week of June, but if they are similar to the AIA ones, it will include holding small group activities (10 people or less) from the start, screening players and coaches for symptoms including daily temperature checks, and disinfecting all personal equipment before and after practice. Garretson said the CUSD will have three phases, which will each last for nine days. By June 29 (the fourth week), players will be able to throw and hand off footballs. "The number one priority is safety with the boys and the coaches," Garretson said. Within those first three weeks, players will be required to have attended 10 practices each in order to be able to use a football the week of June 29. If not, those student-athletes would need to continue individualized practices until they reach that number.

Of course, these new rules will be taking place for every team in the state. One advantage the Wolves have is experience on both the coaching staff and with returning players. There are many schools in which the new head coaches have yet to meet face-to-face with their team. "Our football IQ will improve," Garretson said of the virtual work that has been done. "You have some time to mentally focus on the new installs. I'm excited to see how that sticks." One concern many people had as the delays continued and the weeks and months rolled off the calendar was whether teams would have time to properly get their players conditioned for a season. By starting on June 8, Chandler will have seven weeks of practices prior to July 27, when official practices can begin. That is the week that helmets and pads can be introduced. The season is scheduled to start on August 21 for the Wolves when they travel to Peoria to face Centennial, a team that played in the Open Division tournament last year. "I have very highly competitive kids," Garretson said. "A big plus in our program has been the offseason weight training." Garretson played the game at Servite HS in Anaheim, and later at San Diego State. Putting himself into the position of his players that are about to be seniors, he said what has happened in the world would definitely be a concern. "As a senior it should be your greatest year of high school football," Garretson said. "To have that potentially taken away would be a huge thing." After the initial shock of the disruption of school after Spring Break, coaches across the state had to learn the new ways of communicating with their teams. That meant learning platforms like Zoom, GoToMeeting, or Microsoft Teams. Coaches have a lot of football lingo that they're familiar with. Those three phrases weren't necessarily part of the lexicon. "The virtual world was stressful," Garretson said. "Once you got it down, it ended up being pretty simple." It's important that coaches and administrators throughout the state follow the new guidelines, promote behaviors that reduce the spread of the illness, and maintain healthy environments. At any given moment, if the numbers start going the wrong way, the governor could reinvoke the stay at home order and everything goes back to square one. Many of the football players saw their friends lose their senior baseball, softball, boy's volleyball, and track seasons abruptly. While that's a concern, the plan has to be to get prepared for a season. "I just take the attitude that all we can worry about is what we have control of," Garretson said. "We're just going to do everything we can to get ready." Following the Centennial game, Chandler is scheduled to host JSerra Catholic of Orange County, Calif. The Lions are a national power that play in the Trinity League, arguably the toughest region anywhere in the country. JSerra is coached by Pat Harlow, a former offensive tackle for the Patriots and Raiders. Garretson's kids grew up with Harlow's and the two have had a long-time relationship. As for now, that game on Aug. 28 at Austin Field is still on. In addition to that, Harlow is planning to bring all three levels to Arizona to stage Freshman and JV games during the week. From a recruiting standpoint, the loss of spring football doesn't appear to have had an effect with Chandler's players. A total of 18 seniors and three juniors (for the upcoming season) have received offers. You can make the argument that college coaches have had more time to watch film of prospective recruits. During last year's perfect 13-0 season, Chandler averaged 50 points per game. It was a balanced offense that put up 263 rushing and 213 passing yards a game. The scary thing for opponents is a lot of that talent returns. Quarterback Mikey Keene, who holds 16 Division I offers, returns for his senior year. In his first season as the starter, he completed 73 percent of his passes for 2,835 yards and 23 touchdowns. His top two receivers are back with junior Kyion Grayes and senior Jalen Richmond. Grayes, who has seven Power 5 offers, had 48 catches for 883 yards and six TDs. Richmond has 15 Division I offers and was a big-play receiver. He had 725 yards receiving and caught nine TDs. Another junior, Quaron Adams, missed nine games with a broken collar bone, but came back for the playoffs and reeled off a 55-yard run against Chaparral in the Open quarterfinals. Adams was the state champ in both the 100-meters in his freshman year. He holds Pac-12 offers from ASU, Oregon, and Cal. "We have the top receiving corps in the state," Garretson said. "(Junior) Nason Coleman is a multi-Power 5 guy. He's 6-3, 230 pounds, can block, and has speed."

In the backfield, Chandler has Eli Sanders, who had to sit the first five games last season after transferring from Mountain Pointe, and Nicolas Nesbitt. Both will be seniors this year. The Wolves like to use a two-back rotation to keep fresh legs. In the postseason, they have shown a tendency to ride the starter longer. In last year's championship game victory over Saguaro, Dae Dae Hunter (who signed with Hawaii) had 24 carries for 279 yards. During the regular season, Hunter had more than 17 carries just once. On the defensive side, it's the line that must be feared. Chandler racked up 62 sacks, which was a dozen more than the next closest team. Believe it or not, that number could go up even higher this year as the Wolves return players that posted 49 of those quarterback takedowns. Leading the way is Brandon Buckner, who just committed to Oregon this past week. He is joined by Zion Magalei and Jeremiah Tyler. Each can also drop into coverage and will likely be recruited as linebackers at the next level. Garretson praised the athleticism of the group and also said they are hard to block. Others to watch on the defense are linebacker Kyler Orr and safety Kentrell Williams Jr. When you put up 84 points in one game, like the Wolves did against Perry, the offense is going to get a lot of headlines. But the defense held eight of its 13 opponents to 14 or fewer points and posted five shutouts. "You're only going to go as far as your defense takes you," Garretson said.

Garretson, who has been on staff since 2012, said it was easier to climb to the top then it is to stay at the top. There are no soft spots on the schedule, which also includes Queen Creek, Liberty, Notre Dame Prep, and Desert Vista. That's aside from Region 2 play, which consists of Perry, Higley, Highland, and Hamilton. While the team has been waiting in limbo, it's progress to see that preparation for the schedule is close to getting underway. "Getting the season started," Garretson said when asked what he was looking forward to in this 2020 campaign. "It's a great schedule. Every team we play has very good coaching and very good players."



Chandler takes the field at Sun Devil Stadium for last year's Open Divison state championship game. The Wolves jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first six minutes and went on to defeat Saguaro, 42-35. (Photo by Ralph Amsden)