WEEKLY BLOG: 4/10/23

Maricopa head coach Tevin Rutherford brings almost a decade of coaching experience into his second year (and first full offseason) with the Rams. The former offensive lineman, who played collegiately at Emporia State in Kansas, coached at Yuma High and Arizona Compass (8-man) before moving to Maricopa three years ago. There, he was the offensive line coach at MHS before being promoted in April of 2022.

Maricopa High School opened in 1955 with a freshman class of 35 students. It was a slow growth as the Rams still played 1A football as recently as 1988. Now, the school has just over 2,600 students and the district has just opened a second high school (Desert Sunrise).

The past season was an unfortunate one at the varsity level as Maricopa recorded an 0-10 season, it's first winless year since 1996.

"We faced some challenges last year," Rutherford said. "Any program that faces a rebuild is going to have that. I think last year's seniors inspired the buy-in for the younger players into the new system. Those guys have been working hard. They've been exemplifying these characteristics in the offseason."

Many of those younger players were a part of the 2022 Freshman team (which went 6-1) or the 2022 JV team (which went 4-0).

One unexpected piece to replace is at quarterback. Last year's starter was sophomore Robert Knorr, who has transferred to Mountain Pointe. A pair of athletes that will vie for the position are Caden Osselaer (last year's JV quarterback) and Jose Cardona Jr. (last year's freshman quarterback). Both players are athletes. Osselaer can also play wide receiver and Cardona Jr. will also battle for the kicker spot.



Maricopa is located 35 miles south of Phoenix and 85 miles northwest of Tucson. The new realignment brings the Rams new region opponents and it's the ones down south in the 5A Sonoran Region. Rutherford likes the matchups with the new teams, but isn't counting anything for certain yet.

"We can't take anybody for granted," Rutherford said. "We can compete with a lot of these teams."

Non-region games include McClintock, who the Rams lost a close 21-12 game to, Mesquite, a game that was 7-0 at halftime before the Rams dropped a 21-7 contest, and a matchup with Pinal County neighbors Casa Grande.

