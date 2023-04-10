Gridiron Weekly: Lower level success could spark Maricopa
Rams stayed positive and ready to play despite winless year
WEEKLY BLOG: 4/10/23
Maricopa head coach Tevin Rutherford brings almost a decade of coaching experience into his second year (and first full offseason) with the Rams. The former offensive lineman, who played collegiately at Emporia State in Kansas, coached at Yuma High and Arizona Compass (8-man) before moving to Maricopa three years ago. There, he was the offensive line coach at MHS before being promoted in April of 2022.
Maricopa High School opened in 1955 with a freshman class of 35 students. It was a slow growth as the Rams still played 1A football as recently as 1988. Now, the school has just over 2,600 students and the district has just opened a second high school (Desert Sunrise).
The past season was an unfortunate one at the varsity level as Maricopa recorded an 0-10 season, it's first winless year since 1996.
"We faced some challenges last year," Rutherford said. "Any program that faces a rebuild is going to have that. I think last year's seniors inspired the buy-in for the younger players into the new system. Those guys have been working hard. They've been exemplifying these characteristics in the offseason."
Many of those younger players were a part of the 2022 Freshman team (which went 6-1) or the 2022 JV team (which went 4-0).
One unexpected piece to replace is at quarterback. Last year's starter was sophomore Robert Knorr, who has transferred to Mountain Pointe. A pair of athletes that will vie for the position are Caden Osselaer (last year's JV quarterback) and Jose Cardona Jr. (last year's freshman quarterback). Both players are athletes. Osselaer can also play wide receiver and Cardona Jr. will also battle for the kicker spot.
Maricopa is located 35 miles south of Phoenix and 85 miles northwest of Tucson. The new realignment brings the Rams new region opponents and it's the ones down south in the 5A Sonoran Region. Rutherford likes the matchups with the new teams, but isn't counting anything for certain yet.
"We can't take anybody for granted," Rutherford said. "We can compete with a lot of these teams."
Non-region games include McClintock, who the Rams lost a close 21-12 game to, Mesquite, a game that was 7-0 at halftime before the Rams dropped a 21-7 contest, and a matchup with Pinal County neighbors Casa Grande.
|
Aug. 25
|
McCLINTOCK
|
Sept. 1
|
TREVOR BROWNE
|
Sept. 8
|
at Sahuarita
|
Sept. 15
|
at Casa Grande
|
Sept. 22
|
at Mesquite
|
Sept. 29
|
Bye
|
Oct. 6
|
NOGALES
|
Oct. 13
|
TUCSON
|
Oct. 20
|
at Marana Mountain View
|
Oct. 27
|
IRONWOOD RIDGE
|
Nov. 3
|
at Flowing Wells
Nate Barlow led Maricopa in rushing last season with 404 yards and scored six touchdowns as a junior. He's versatile, played on the Rams basketball team, and on defense for the football squad. Barlow made the best out of a tough situation up front.
"Nate is a special player," Rutherford said. "Only one lineman started all 10 games due to injuries or illness. Our backfield responded. They put shoulder pads on and got the work. Nate has a ton of potential. I'm excited he'll be back next season."
The defense is where Maricopa will suffer its biggest void coming into this year. The Rams will graduate Ian Palm, who led the team in tackles each of the last two seasons. The 6-3, 220-pound middle linebacker had 118 tackles last year (the next closest player had 33) along with 10 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and three blocked kicks. He was the 5A Metro Region Defensive Player of the Year.
"We definitely have some big shoes to fill," Rutherford said. "Some of our younger guys are doing good work to fill them."
Among the returners on the team are linebacker Colton Richardson, Barlow (at safety), linebacker Anthony Ruiz, cornerback Dakauri "DK" Shelby, safety Izaac Lopez, and outside linebacker Max Gambino. Lopez and Gambino are sophomores and also play receiver. Richardson, Barlow, Ruiz, and Shelby will be seniors this fall.
In late June, Maricopa will head up north to Show Low High School for its team camp. It will be a chance to experience some camaraderie, see nature, and get some practices in.
The Rams finished last season with 52 on the varsity team. A few quit during the year as there was new leadership in the program with new expectations. The goal is to have 10 to 15 percent growth and have about 65-70 players. The coaches are trying to make it fun for the kids while also teaching the right things to do on and off the field. The hope is to have around 35 on the JV team and 40-45 at the freshman level for 140-150 in the entire program.
"I'm excited," Rutherford said. "Football is in my blood. It's a passion of mine. It's a passion in my family."
Reach Chris Eaton at gridironarizona@yahoo.com or DM at @gridironarizona with story ideas.
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!
Twitter (Main)
Twitter (Preps)
Support our sponsor: