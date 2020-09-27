ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly: Mountain Pointe launching new era with return of Lauer

WEEKLY BLOG: 9/27/20

Let's face it, this offseason has seemed longer than most.

For starters, it really has been longer by the calendar as the 2020 season is set to start this Friday, six weeks later than it originally was. But, we have also experienced a worldwide pandemic, a change from in-person to virtual school, a shortened track season, a quarantine, the disappearance of spring ball and summer 7's, the announcement of a schedule, two separate delays of three weeks each (which prompted a new schedule), reminders of racial inequities in this country, and a heated upcoming presidential election.

At Mountain Pointe, it was even longer than most years as the Pride saw a 10-year playoff streak end in 2019. In that 10-year run, MPHS had played in 30 postseason games (going 21-9 with one state title). The Pride's last football game was a double-overtime, one-point loss at Corona del Sol, 34-33, back on November 1.

Just four days after the season, head coach Rich Wellbrock resigned. The Pride were just 1-9 last year and the program was rocked with the revelation that a former assistant sent game plays and strategy to opponents over a three-year period. The assistant, Justin Hager, was fired after admitting to these actions.

In early December, Eric Lauer was hired. He came over from within the Tempe Union District having coached at Marcos de Niza the past two seasons. Last year, the Padres upset Canyon del Oro in the first round of the 4A Conference playoffs as the No. 15 seed.

Lauer is very familiar with the Mountain Pointe program having been an assistant for 12 seasons under three different head coaches for the Pride. He was on staff during the undefeated 2013 season.



Of course, what happened last spring made everything unfamiliar when it came to getting acquainted with the team and getting them ready for the season.

Lauer likes the work the team has put in thus far. He said things have been getting better and better each day.

It's been a different summer with masks, check-in procedures, and other protocols. It's something both players and coaches have had to get used to.

"We are, for the most part, in that routine," Lauer said in an e-mail interview. "It's kind of the norm now."

Overall, Lauer said he's had less contact with parents than in prior years. With practices limited to players only, you don't have parents visiting and checking in on their children.

On the field, a pair of quarterbacks from South Mountain transferred to the Ahwatukee campus in the offseason. Junior Amier Boyd was the Jaguars' starter last season (1,835 yards, 25 TD, 4 INT) and will be immediately eligible. Sophomore Chris Arviso II will have to sit the first four games. The roster shows three more quarterbacks. Lauer has not named a starter yet for the opener this Friday at home against Higley. He said the team will wait until game week to name their guy.

The Pride bring back just one player that had carries last season and that was just 10 for 27 yards. Another transfer that should make an immediate impact in the second half of the year is sophomore Robert Moore III, who comes over from Chandler. He already has the GPA (4.2) and is working to get bigger, stronger, and faster. Lauer said there is still a battle for the spots in the backfield as well.

