Gridiron Weekly: North Canyon makes coaching change

WEEKLY BLOG: 4/2/22

Earlier this week at the Tolleson Union High School District board meeting, Adam Beene was officially named head coach at La Joya Community High School. That created a new vacancy, which made North Canyon the 48th varsity football program in the state (by my count) that will have a different head coach in 2022.

North Canyon Athletic Director Jacob Kluch said La Joya offered up a teaching schedule and had great resources which made for an opportunity that Beene, who held the same position at NCHS for three seasons, could not pass up.

Of the other 47 coaching vacancies that were created this offseason, 36 have been filled. Kluch recognized that it's late in the game as spring ball begins later this month. So, for the 2022 season, the interim tag has been placed on Jeremy Dieck, who was already an assistant on the staff.

"It was the best option to allow our students to continue to move forward in a positive way and not wait for the hiring process to carry out," Kluch said in an e-mail interview. "We are extremely excited for Coach Dieck to showcase his skills for our student-athletes."

North Canyon is unique in that it is the Title I high school for the Paradise Valley District. Title I refers to schools that serve a high percentage of students from low-income families. Title I was first enacted in 1965 (28 years before NCHS existed) and is the federal government's primary aid program for disadvantaged students.

Because of this, Kluch wants a coach that can relate to what the student athletes there go through on a day-to-day basis.

"We face challenges that are unique at NCHS," Kluch said. "We are looking for someone that has the patience to understand these challenges and still give these athletes a great experience. Finally, we needed a coach that can coach athletes of all skill types and experiences and give them a chance to grow into successful adults."

Last season's roster for the Rattlers had 45 players on the varsity. The school has not fielded a JV team since 2018, but does have a Freshman/Sophomore squad. Kluch said the expectations for the football program are to grow the numbers of the program. He also wants to further school engagement by bringing the marching band, dance line, and cheer team in correlation with the football team for games. Other goals include increasing parental engagement, raising funding for the program, and boosting community engagement through fans, sponsorships, and partnerships.



