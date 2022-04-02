Gridiron Weekly: North Canyon makes coaching change
Interim coach Jeremy Dieck ready to move forward with Rattlers
WEEKLY BLOG: 4/2/22
Earlier this week at the Tolleson Union High School District board meeting, Adam Beene was officially named head coach at La Joya Community High School. That created a new vacancy, which made North Canyon the 48th varsity football program in the state (by my count) that will have a different head coach in 2022.
North Canyon Athletic Director Jacob Kluch said La Joya offered up a teaching schedule and had great resources which made for an opportunity that Beene, who held the same position at NCHS for three seasons, could not pass up.
Of the other 47 coaching vacancies that were created this offseason, 36 have been filled. Kluch recognized that it's late in the game as spring ball begins later this month. So, for the 2022 season, the interim tag has been placed on Jeremy Dieck, who was already an assistant on the staff.
"It was the best option to allow our students to continue to move forward in a positive way and not wait for the hiring process to carry out," Kluch said in an e-mail interview. "We are extremely excited for Coach Dieck to showcase his skills for our student-athletes."
North Canyon is unique in that it is the Title I high school for the Paradise Valley District. Title I refers to schools that serve a high percentage of students from low-income families. Title I was first enacted in 1965 (28 years before NCHS existed) and is the federal government's primary aid program for disadvantaged students.
Because of this, Kluch wants a coach that can relate to what the student athletes there go through on a day-to-day basis.
"We face challenges that are unique at NCHS," Kluch said. "We are looking for someone that has the patience to understand these challenges and still give these athletes a great experience. Finally, we needed a coach that can coach athletes of all skill types and experiences and give them a chance to grow into successful adults."
Last season's roster for the Rattlers had 45 players on the varsity. The school has not fielded a JV team since 2018, but does have a Freshman/Sophomore squad. Kluch said the expectations for the football program are to grow the numbers of the program. He also wants to further school engagement by bringing the marching band, dance line, and cheer team in correlation with the football team for games. Other goals include increasing parental engagement, raising funding for the program, and boosting community engagement through fans, sponsorships, and partnerships.
Under head coach Brian Cole (now at O'Connor), North Canyon won the 2005 Class 5A-II state championship. That began a run of seven straight years of making the playoffs - a streak that finished with Conrad Hamilton (now at Desert Mountain) getting the Rattlers into the Division I postseason in 2011. Since 2012, North Canyon has finished with a winning record just once in those 10 seasons and hasn't appeared in the playoffs. More alarming, Dieck will be the sixth different coach in 11 years.
Kluch said the school needs to get back to the basics of building the program, which was moved back down to 5A in 2016, from the ground up. That is essential for long-term stability.
"This means bringing back a middle school program," Kluch said. "Getting into the middle schools to build up the future frosh/soph team, getting the numbers to recreate a JV to increase playing time, and then having a strong support for the varsity program."
North Canyon finished 3-7 last year in the 5A Metro Region. The new realignment has the Rattlers in the 5A Central Valley Region with district member Paradise Valley and four schools from the West Valley. It should provide for some competitive Friday nights and the potential for great games in the back half of the regular season. The Rattlers' five region foes combined for a 13-37 mark last season with no playoff appearances. Only Kellis (6-4) had a winning record.
"At the end of the day, we want to play a schedule that is competitive and creates strong competition," Kluch said. "This happened last year and it was a great vibe to have games close through the end. We love keeping our rival game with PVHS and see us matching up well with the new schools!"
In Metro Region play last season, North Canyon had exciting, high-scoring games against Camelback (53-44) and Central (33-30). These new matchups in the Central Valley could produce similar results. Senior Night will be Nov. 4 against La Joya (and Coach Beene).
By the numbers, North Canyon averaged 37.9 points per game last season. This was boosted by lopsided wins over Shadow Mountain (58-6), Alhambra (56-6), and Maryvale (73-0). The offense was balanced averaging 208 yards on the ground and 195 through the air.
There will need to be some rebuild with the offense as quarterback Amari William Harrison was a senior as were the top four running backs, including 1,000-yard rusher Brock Biley. Carlos Mellin (339 yards, 3 TDs as a junior) is the top returning receiver. Makhi Golston (Class of '24) is an athlete that will see action somewhere in the offense. He scored eight two-point conversions last season (five rushing and three receiving).
Defensively, North Canyon allowed 34.3 points per game. A couple sophomores who started as sophomores, and will bring back experience, are linebacker Josh Jaffe (34 tackles) and defensive end Adrian Montgomery (29 tackles, 2.5 sacks).
Reach Chris Eaton at gridironarizona@yahoo.com or DM at @gridironarizona with story ideas.
|
9/2
|
SKYLINE
|
9/9
|
CENTRAL
|
9/16
|
at Westview
|
9/23
|
LEE WILLIAMS
|
9/30
|
at Goldwater
|
10/7
|
at West Point
|
10/14
|
Bye
|
10/21
|
KELLIS
|
10/28
|
at Copper Canyon
|
11/4
|
LA JOYA
|
11/10
|
at Paradise Valley
