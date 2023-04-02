With spring ball approaching, it's time to see what Eagles have

WEEKLY BLOG: 4/2/23 With the calendar turning to April, we start to get into the high school football calendar for 2023. No, the actual games won't happen for almost five more months, but the month of April brings spring ball, where returning freshmen, sophomores, and juniors get some field time to be evaluated and start learning the formations for future Fridays under the lights. Last season, Sandra Day O'Connor caught pretty much everybody (outside of its North Phoenix community) by surprise. In the preseason Ocho predictions (AIA Open) by nine members of the Arizona Varsity staff (including yours truly), a total of 13 teams received at least one vote. Not one of us had the Eagles, but there they were occupying the eighth and final spot in the prestigious tournament ranked among the toughest brackets in the nation by MaxPreps. The Eagles finished the regular season at 7-3 with all three defeats coming against other teams in the Open (Saguaro, Centennial, and Liberty). Head coach Brian Cole is entering his third season at O'Connor. He has succeeded at North Canyon, Joy Christian, Phoenix Christian, and now at SDOHS. Spring ball gives coaches an idea of what they will have for their future JV and varsity teams in the fall in terms of numbers and returners. "For us, it's just getting back on the field and doing football stuff," Cole said. "I like the guys to get away from football and do other things (after the season). It's also a time to get my guys exposure to colleges." From the 2022 team, O'Connor had three players go Division I: long snapper David Bird to Cal, wide receiver Ben Currence to Northern Arizona, and defensive end Ryan Davis to Kansas State. "Being a 6A school, I think the majority of college coaches hit the big schools," Cole said. "Having big recruits helps too." Aside from coaches dropping in on practices, social media helps players gain exposure as do the connections that Cole and his staff have from their vast years of coaching experience. Showcase events first took hold in Arizona five years ago. It gives college coaches an opportunity to see multiple schools in one place. While the high school teams are not permitted to scrimmage against one another, the hosting schools have multiple fields, which give all the squads the ability to be seen. With Pinnacle's field under construction, O'Connor will host the annual North Valley showcase, which will feature 10 schools (eight from the North Valley plus North High and Bradshaw Mountain) on Monday, May 15 starting at 4:30 p.m..



The AIA does not restrict dates for spring practices. Most schools hold them for three weeks starting the first week of May. O'Connor is spreading it out more and beginning it on April 10. Cole calls them OTA's, or Offseason Training Activities. The Eagles will go for just a couple days a week over six weeks. The thinking is there will be less burnout than going four or five days a week, plus it allows the athletes running track to focus on that activity. Not to mention, the weather is normally much nicer this month. The spring evaluation period begins on April 15, in which college coaches can watch high school players perform at their schools. While that means the first couple of practices for O'Connor will be before that can occur, it might have the team a little more sharp for when that time comes. "It's a time to just get back in the fundamentals," Cole said. "To see what we have for the passing league stuff. Define who is who in certain positions." At O'Connor, the focus during this time will once again be at quarterback. In each of the last two years, the Eagles have had a senior at the starting position. The spot is up for grabs right now with three that have played the position at lower levels (one junior and two sophomores). Helmets and pads are not allowed for spring ball. It's not normally a time to get too deep into the special teams or the run game, but it is a time to watch defensive backs and skill position players. That leads into the next transition on the calendar - late May and June for 7-on-7 tournaments and big man competitions. For sevens, Cole said the team has a busy month of tournaments planned beginning on Memorial Day weekend at the Scottsdale Sports Complex followed by Arizona Christian (May 31), one O'Connor is hosting on June 3, Cactus (June 10), and Northern Arizona (June 17). "We run our offense in 7's," Cole said. "I love throwing the ball during the season, but I go by what our personnel dictates." The passing league will also help Cole determine what type of team he'll have when it comes time for training camp and the run-up to the season. Last year's team ran the ball 64 percent of the time and senior Izik Durazo led the way with 834 rushing yards. Those numbers were consistent with 2021 also (62 percent run). But, it wasn't that way for Cole every season. In 2015, his Joy Christian team went 13-0 and won the Division V title. Those Eagles were led by Matt Mitchell, who threw for 3,023 yards and 45 touchdowns. On the offense, there are a few players back that will become three-year starters.

O'Connor running back Nathan Bayus celebrates with the school band cheering him on in the north end zone after scoring a touchdown. A multi-sport athlete, Bayus is currently hitting .356 for the O'Connor baseball team.

Fullback Nathan Bayus ran for 482 yards and six touchdowns last season. He could become a two-way player at linebacker as well. Of the 6-1, 220-pound Bayus, Cole described him as a "good kid and a hard worker". Other running backs that should see time in the backfield are current sophomore Bentley Corbin and junior Kaden Armstrong (337 rush yards last season). Aside from Bayus, the other three-year starters are offensive linemen Tyler Johnson (6-2, 250) and TJ Millsap (6-5, 250). Both will be leaders on the O-line. Cole said, "I expect great things out of them as seniors". The top four receivers for the Eagles will all be graduating next month. There are a lot of players that were on varsity, but didn't get much playing time last year. A couple that could figure into the WR spots are junior Caden Light, of whom Cole said "good slot receiver with quick good hands" and junior Blake Heller. Heller is 6-3, 180, and a long jumper that has gone 21-2 this spring.



O'Connor OL TJ Millsap

On defense, O'Connor returns seven starters, including all the defensive backs. Highlighting that defensive group are Parker Munier, Trace Teague, and Jackson Barton. Munier, a middle linebacker, started every game and had 49 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions. Teague, an inside player on the defensive line, is big (6-foot, 295) and strong (benched 365 last month). Barton, a cornerback, holds an offer from Northern Arizona and just visited SMU last week. A couple players that could surprise for SDOHS are Julian Campos and Hayden Satterlund. Campos, who will be a senior, backed up Davis at defensive end is 6-1, 205, and strong. Satterlund led the Eagles in interceptions last season with three and had 41 tackles. Cole said Satterlund is "tough and makes tackles". It's a difficult schedule that O'Connor faces this season.



O'Connor 2023 Schedule Aug. 25

at Chaparral

Sept. 1

LIBERTY Sept. 8

CACTUS Sept. 15

at ALA-Queen Creek

Sept. 22

BASHA Sept. 29

at Shadow Ridge

Oct. 6

at Boulder Creek

Oct. 13

Bye Oct. 20

at Pinnacle

Oct. 27

VALLEY VISTA

Nov. 3

MOUNTAIN RIDGE



Two years ago, O'Connor started 1-4 against a slate that included Basha, Chandler, Chaparral, and Highland. That group rebounded and went 5-0 in the region to make the 6A playoffs. This season's team may need to have that same resilience. "Our defense, early on, will have to keep us in games," Cole said. "We need guys to step up in new roles. Our three-year starters will need to be leaders on the team. Our culture is really close to where we need it. We're going to have to get lucky early on with three Open teams, the 5A runner-up, and Chaparral as the opponents. We will have to win games as a team as there are no superstars. I do believe that we have a really good senior class." Reach Chris Eaton at gridironarizona@yahoo.com or DM at @gridironarizona with story ideas.

