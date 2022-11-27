Sabercats top Huskies with strong 2nd half

WEEKLY BLOG: 11/25/22 The Open Division quarterfinal between visiting Saguaro and host Hamilton Friday night in Chandler featured two lead changes in the first half and a tied score at the end of each of the first two quarters. Going into the next 24 minutes of football, the question was which side would take momentum. That was answered on the second half kickoff when Saguaro's Jaedon Matthews brought it back 77 yards to the Huskies' 18-yard line. The Sabercats cashed in on the short field with Zaccheus Cooper's second touchdown run of the game and never gave that lead up.

The Saguaro defense then stopped Hamilton at the 15-yard line and forced a field goal attempt, which was no good. With the Sabercat offense back out on the field, SHS struck with a short pass from Devon Dampier to Dajon Hinton. The sophomore outran the defense for a 70-yard touchdown and a two-score lead that Saguaro held on to for a 45-35 victory. Saguaro scored on each of its three possessions in the third quarter and then added a pick-six from JoJo Clark in the fourth quarter to seal it. Clark was also involved in the offense and caught a pass after Matthews' kick return to put the Sabercats in point-blank range. "The play we threw to JoJo to the 4-yard line, we saw they were trying to cover the tight end with a safety," Saguaro head coach Jason Mohns said of adjustments the Sabercats made in the second half. "We've got a really good coaching staff. Our staff watches a lot of film." The win was Saguaro's sixth straight and the team will take an 8-3 record into next Saturday's semifinals. The 6A Northeast Valley Region champion Sabercats will have a rematch with the last team to defeat them in top-ranked Liberty (11-0). That game will be played at Mountain Ridge HS at 6 p.m. Hamilton closed the season 8-3. The Huskies were coming off an emotional season-ending victory over rival Chandler.

Saguaro quarterback Devon Dampier looks for a receiver. He had three touchdown passes in the game and was the Sabercats' leading rusher.

Dampier does damage again, but this time through the air

A year ago, in the Open semifinals against Hamilton, Dampier rushed for 204 yards and threw just eight passes in what was his second start for the Sabercats. This time, Saguaro put it up more as Dampier completed 13 of his 22 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. Despite being the defending Open champions, the senior quarterback felt many outside the program dismissed the Sabercats with their three early losses (to Bergen Catholic, Chandler, and Liberty) while playing their most difficult schedule ever in their 6A debut. "We were wrote off again being at that five seed," Dampier said. "It's different being a senior. I'm trying to leave a mark on my teammates." Hamilton came into the game with 39 sacks on the season, but weren't able to register one against Saguaro's offensive line. Dampier had six carries for 89 yards to push him over the 1,000-yard mark on the ground for the season.

With a week off to heal up and prepare for the Huskies, this was a part of the game plan that Saguaro focused on. "Pass protection with the offensive line," Dampier said. "It's a key part of the game getting time to throw the ball." In addition to the 70-yard scoring play to Hinton, Dampier threw touchdown passes to Mason Whitaker and Chris Nimcheski. There was also a 37-yard completion to Hinton that set up the Nimcheski score. Dampier now has 17 TD throws on the year. He gave credit to those around him on the field that make those numbers possible. "The linemen were making holes and the running backs were hitting them," Dampier said. "That just opens up the pass game for our receivers."



Chris Nimcheski celebrates his fifth touchdown of the season. Nick Ingersoll (56) and Mason Whitaker (16) run over to join him.

Dajon Hinton can finally stop running as he reached the back of the end zone. This was the end of a 70-yard catch and run for the sophomore.

Clark's sensational plays on defense

Clark, a 5-11, 195-pound athlete, has offers from San Diego State and Arizona. The junior was unblocked on a play in the first half and knocked the ball loose from the quarterback. It was scooped up by John Butler and returned to the 3-yard line setting up an easy score. Trailing 38-27 with less than five minutes remaining, Hamilton was facing fourth-and-eight and needed to convert to stay in the game. Clark intercepted the pass and took it back 45 yards to put it away. "I saw the wheel," Clark said of the play. "They've been running the same play over and over on film. I read the play and I had to take it to the crib." Clark also plays on offense and caught three passes. "He's an elite athlete," Mohns said. "He plays every snap on offense. He's got a high football IQ and great feel for the game."

Even with the defense giving up 20 in the first half, the message for the Sabercat players was to stay true to their defense and stay locked up. "We've just been taking it one week at a time," Clark said. "Count on each other as brothers and keep going."



Video Highlight

It came on Saguaro's first play from scrimmage at the Hamilton 32. Matthews took the handoff, looked like he was going down in the backfield, but the defense didn't wrap up and the junior cut to the right side for the game's first points.



Big Numbers for Hamilton's passing game

This was the third straight year I've attended an Open Division first-round game at Hamilton. The makeup of the offense was completely different in this one. In games against Corona del Sol (2020) and ALA-Queen Creek (2021), the Huskies pounded the football on the ground to the tune of 338 and 331 rushing yards, respectively. Against Saguaro, the Huskies ran it just 18 times for 93 yards. Much of that was due to the success Hamilton was enjoying through the air. Junior quarterback Beckham Pellant became the starter midway through the Huskies' fifth game when Roch Cholowsky went down with an injury. During the season, the most passes Pellant had thrown in a game was 28 and his high game was against Casteel when he threw for 269 yards. He was getting close to that number by halftime and ended up completing 34 of 58 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns. While Cholowsky didn't return for anymore football games, he was just cleared by doctors this week and should be ready to go for the Huskies' baseball team this spring. Cholowsky signed a letter of intent to UCLA for that sport, although he could go early in the MLB Draft next June as well.

Seniors Jaxon Haynes and Tre Spivey have filled in well this season replacing Christian Anaya at the receiver positions. Both had big games and finished with 11 catches. Haynes had 156 yards and two first-half touchdowns while Spivey totaled 177 yards and two second-half TDs. "He's going to be a good quarterback," Hamilton head coach Mike Zdebski said of Pellant. "Our kids played hard. Our kids fought to the end." Hamilton wasn't eligible for this playoff game until three days before the season started. In late August, the AIA rescinded the probation it had previously placed on the Huskies for a recruiting violation involving an assistant coach. The defensive coordinator was removed from the HHS staff prior to the start of the season as corrective action. "They put so much into it," Zdebski said of the Hamilton seniors. "That's why they're a good group of kids, because it does mean so much. They did a great job with the adversity of focusing what they could control and just play the game." Hamilton has made the Open Division bracket in all four years since it began in 2019. In three of those seasons, Saguaro has eliminated the Huskies. The exception was in 2020 when HHS faced Chandler for the title. It's worth noting that Saguaro had to withdraw from that tournament due to COVID-19 issues on the team. The Sabercats likely would have faced Hamilton in the semis that year.



Hamilton quarterback Beckham Pellant passed for 424 yards and four touchdowns for the Huskies. Each team scored in every quarter.

Upcoming opponent

Saguaro will face a Liberty team it saw earlier this season. The Lions have won their 11 games by an average of 34 points, but the Sabercats played them closer than any team did all season. Liberty passed for 257 yards in a 26-17 victory. "Great football team," Mohns said of Liberty. "Complete team top to bottom, both sides of the ball and special teams. That was a 19-17 game in the third quarter before they went on a 19-play drive (scoring midway through the fourth quarter)."



Sabercats 45, Huskies 35 Saguaro 7 13 18 7 45 Hamilton 7 13 7

8 35

First Quarter:

Sag - Jaedon Matthews 32 yard run (James Hall kick), 10:30

Ham - Jaxon Haynes 56 yard pass from Beckham Pellant (Matthew Krneta kick), 10:06

Second Quarter:

Ham - Krneta 30 yard FG, 11:46

Sag - Mason Whitaker 38 yard pass from Devon Dampier (kick failed), 8:54

Sag - Zaccheus Cooper 3 yard run (Hall kick), 7:59

Ham - Haynes 27 yard pass from Pellant (Krneta kick), 5:40

Ham- Krneta 36 yard FG, 0:45

Third Quarter:

Sag - Cooper 4 yard run (kick blocked), 11:40

Sag - Dajon Hinton 70 yard pass from Dampier (kick blocked), 4:42

Ham - Tre Spivey 12 yard pass from Pellant (Krneta kick), 2:14

Sag - Chris Nimcheski 25 yard pass from Dampier (kick failed), 0:15

Fourth Quarter:

Sag - JoJo Clark 45 yard interception return (Hall kick), 4:19

Ham - Spivey 23 yard pass from Pellant (Taye Brown pass from Pellant), 1:24