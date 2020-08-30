ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly: Queen Creek eager to make most of work it's put in

Gridiron Weekly: Queen Creek eager to make most of work it's put in
Bulldogs back in routine of going to school and practice
WEEKLY BLOG: 8/30/20
After coming up just one step short of playing on Championship Weekend, the players at Queen Creek have been putting in the work for nearly all of 2020. Now, they just hope everything remains on track for them to be able to showcase it.
Joe Germaine is in his 11th year at Queen Creek, and second stint as head coach. This has been an offseason unlike one he or anyone else has ever seen. When you are going to prepare for a football season during a pandemic, every practice has to come down to making sure all of the protocols are followed in the right way.
"It's been a real challenge," Germaine said. "I've been extremely proud of all of our players and coaches for keeping some type of normal routine."
When things were shut down back in March due to the coronavirus, the coaches put together programs tailored to each player depending on whether he had access to weights or not. Germaine said he loves the way the Queen Creek Unified District has handled everything.
On August 5, the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced its schedule for football was being pushed back three additional weeks with a planned first date for "official" practices with helmets for Sept. 7 and the first games taking place on Oct. 1-2. Last Thursday, the AIA received recommendations from the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. Those findings will be referred to the Executive Board, which is holding an emergency meeting this Wednesday. It is expected that the organization's final decision regarding the start of a season will be announced then.
Queen Creek is a full-go in preparation. The Bulldogs have progressed through all of the phases and Germaine said the kids are acclimated and ready for pads in a little over a week.
"I just hope the AIA stands up for the decision they made to start on Sept. 7 and play on Oct. 2," Germaine said. "I just hope they live up to that."
Games will certainly look different than they did in 2019, or any previous season we've watched. With social distancing measures in place, the number of buses for road games will likely be increased. Fan attendance will be determined by the districts and will certainly be reduced from the packed houses many schools are used to seeing. Masks will be worn on the sideline by coaches, players not in the game, and media. We'll have to wait until game day to find out if there will be cheerleaders and bands on our Football Fridays.
Last spring, high school athletes in baseball, softball, tennis, track, boys' volleyball, and girls' sand volleyball saw their seasons abruptly end. The QCHS baseball team played in a three-day tournament and then just three more games before its season was shut down. Now, the football players have been left waiting (the season was originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 20).
Germaine believes its important for young athletes to be able to play sports this fall.
"I think every team worries about mental health," Germaine said. "They need this camaraderie. Playing for one another is extremely important."
The Queen Creek District became the first in the state to welcome its students back for in-person learning on Aug. 17. Families that did not want to return their children to school yet were able to continue the online instruction, which started on Aug. 3. Students and faculty are required to wear a mask while on campus along with any visitors, volunteers, or other staff. In seeing his team at practice since school began, Germaine said he notices them getting back to the structure that they're familiar with.
The Bulldogs are tired of being locked in the kennel and we’re ready to hunt! There is smoke in the air and we’re ready for battle! @QC_football @QCHS_Athletics #Theboatsareburning #TotalCommitment pic.twitter.com/vWlbDWBRzY— QCFBStrength (@QCFBStrength) August 13, 2020
That image above looks to be more than 120 kids in the QCHS program and Germaine said he loves the team he has coming back.
"I think of all the work the kids have put into our program since January 6," Germaine said. "They deserve an opportunity to go out and compete."
In their first year at the state's highest level - 6A, the Bulldogs finished the regular season at 7-3. Postseason wins against Boulder Creek and Highland followed. Unfortunately, Queen Creek was stopped short against Red Mountain for the second year in a row. This time, it was in the semifinals.
The Bulldogs started Devin Brown at quarterback once he was eligible (in Game 6) after transferring from Casteel. In his sophomore year, he passed for 1,319 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games. In the regular season finale against Desert Vista, Brown was at his best going 15-of-24 for 241 yards and four touchdown passes. Now at 6-3, and 190 pounds, he heads into his junior campaign with eight college offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, and North Carolina State. Germaine said he's seen a ton of growth from Brown, particularly with his physicality.
"His athleticism has really improved and he has a year under his belt," Germaine, a former quarterback at Mountain View and Ohio State, said. "That will help a lot with the comfort factor."
What an offense, the Bulldogs pull two 4th down conversions to tie it 21-21. The defense then recovers a fumble for this to happen. 6:14 left in the 3rd quarter. 29-21 Queen Creek #AZReplay pic.twitter.com/p5FqLcbBci— Edith Noriega (@Noriega_Edith) November 2, 2019
Two starters return on the line, both of whom have Division I college offers. Right tackle Derrick Brown has an offer from Idaho. The left tackle is Isaia Glass, who committed to Arizona State in July. Germaine said Glass, who played tight end as a sophomore, is a leader in the locker room.
There would have been three starters back on the O-Line if not for the tragic passing of Hunter Vindiola. He started at right guard as a sophomore and was one of the state's best linemen in the 2022 class. Vindiola lost his life in a 4-wheel accident while on a family vacation in the White Mountains with his family in July.
The support was there for the team and the family from both the Queen Creek community and the Arizona high school football community. A car wash was held to raise money to help offset funeral expenses. It was a time for the team to support one another while remembering one of their friends.
"We went through our grieving process," Germaine said. "Our district and school rallied around with their coworkers and support. These are cherished times and we're lucky to be here."
At linebacker, the Bulldogs have a monster in Trey Reynolds. The Utah commit had a team-high 159 tackles and did that even while filling it at quarterback (and going 4-1) during the first five games. Germaine praised Reynolds' physicality and raw athleticism.
"He's 6-2, 235, but probably the fastest and most explosive also," Germaine said. "He plays downhill, gets side to side and drops into coverage."
Trey isn't the only Reynolds on the roster. His younger brother, Porter, started at defensive tackle as a freshman and had 53 tackles along with five sacks. At 6-foot and 225 pounds, Porter brings strength (315-pound power clean) along with some wheels.
"In the time I've been here (2010), he's the only freshman to start for us," Germaine said. "He has the athleticism and ability Trey has."
Porter will be used at defensive end this season and Germaine said he'll be a linebacker at the college level. He already has Pac-12 offers from Colorado and Washington State.
In the secondary, Queen Creek has two more players that have committed to Division I programs. Hunter Barth announced in April that he'll be heading to Cal. Just last week, Krew Jackson committed to Kansas State. Barth (21 catches, 2 TDs last year) will also play wide receiver. Barth will start at strong safety and Jackson at free safety. In nickel and dime packages, they could be used as linebackers as well.
The Bulldogs have reached the playoffs 17 consecutive seasons. That dates back to 2003, when QCHS was in the 3A conference. As recent as 2000, Queen Creek was in the 2A Conference. Now, up at the top level, the program has continued to establish itself as a contender year in and year out. The new region for the Bulldogs this year has them competing with Casteel, Desert Ridge, Red Mountain, and Williams Field.
"I'm excited about our group," Germaine said. "Excited to see them try to capitalize on all the hard work they've put in."