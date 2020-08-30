ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly: Queen Creek eager to make most of work it's put in

WEEKLY BLOG: 8/30/20

After coming up just one step short of playing on Championship Weekend, the players at Queen Creek have been putting in the work for nearly all of 2020. Now, they just hope everything remains on track for them to be able to showcase it.

Joe Germaine is in his 11th year at Queen Creek, and second stint as head coach. This has been an offseason unlike one he or anyone else has ever seen. When you are going to prepare for a football season during a pandemic, every practice has to come down to making sure all of the protocols are followed in the right way.

"It's been a real challenge," Germaine said. "I've been extremely proud of all of our players and coaches for keeping some type of normal routine."

When things were shut down back in March due to the coronavirus, the coaches put together programs tailored to each player depending on whether he had access to weights or not. Germaine said he loves the way the Queen Creek Unified District has handled everything.

On August 5, the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced its schedule for football was being pushed back three additional weeks with a planned first date for "official" practices with helmets for Sept. 7 and the first games taking place on Oct. 1-2. Last Thursday, the AIA received recommendations from the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. Those findings will be referred to the Executive Board, which is holding an emergency meeting this Wednesday. It is expected that the organization's final decision regarding the start of a season will be announced then.

Queen Creek is a full-go in preparation. The Bulldogs have progressed through all of the phases and Germaine said the kids are acclimated and ready for pads in a little over a week.

"I just hope the AIA stands up for the decision they made to start on Sept. 7 and play on Oct. 2," Germaine said. "I just hope they live up to that."

Games will certainly look different than they did in 2019, or any previous season we've watched. With social distancing measures in place, the number of buses for road games will likely be increased. Fan attendance will be determined by the districts and will certainly be reduced from the packed houses many schools are used to seeing. Masks will be worn on the sideline by coaches, players not in the game, and media. We'll have to wait until game day to find out if there will be cheerleaders and bands on our Football Fridays.

Last spring, high school athletes in baseball, softball, tennis, track, boys' volleyball, and girls' sand volleyball saw their seasons abruptly end. The QCHS baseball team played in a three-day tournament and then just three more games before its season was shut down. Now, the football players have been left waiting (the season was originally scheduled to begin on Aug. 20).

Germaine believes its important for young athletes to be able to play sports this fall.

"I think every team worries about mental health," Germaine said. "They need this camaraderie. Playing for one another is extremely important."

The Queen Creek District became the first in the state to welcome its students back for in-person learning on Aug. 17. Families that did not want to return their children to school yet were able to continue the online instruction, which started on Aug. 3. Students and faculty are required to wear a mask while on campus along with any visitors, volunteers, or other staff. In seeing his team at practice since school began, Germaine said he notices them getting back to the structure that they're familiar with.