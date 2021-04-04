ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly: Saguaro seeks 3rd trip to Open bracket

With spring ball approaching, it's competition season for Sabercats

WEEKLY BLOG: 4/4/21 With the calendar turning to April, we start to get into the high school football calendar. No, the actual games won't happen for five more months, but the end of April brings spring ball, where returning freshmen, sophomores, and juniors get a few weeks of field time to be evaluated and start learning the formations for future Fridays. While the return to a "normal" offseason will be welcomed by all, there will be a difference right off the bat from the pre-COVID spring workouts. In February, the NCAA Division I Council extended the recruiting dead period (again) through May 31. That means many of the 100 or so college programs that make the rounds through top programs in the state won't be able to see potential recruits in person.

This will be the second straight spring without D-I coaches being able to make trips to high schools in Arizona and across the country. However, teams are making plans to work on themselves during the three-week period and some coaches will be able to attend. At Saguaro, the Sabercats are flipping the script when it comes to times. SHS will run its spring program from April 26 to May 13. Workouts will be in the mornings (6:45-8:30). This runs concurrent with the football class that the schools operates from 7:45-8:45. It will also allow multi-sport athletes to take part in spring sports like baseball or track. For those that aren't, lifting activities will be done after school "There's still going to be Division II, Division III, and NAIA coaches there," Saguaro head coach Jason Mohns said. "Usually, Saguaro is a pretty popular destination during the period." When the world adjusts, you have to make your moves as well. For Saguaro in this instance, well. . . there's an app for that. The school is using the Signing Day Sports application, which is a local company. It provides a platform to host information about the kids in the program when it comes to physical attributes, work in the weight room, and measurements. College coaches can then check on the players without being able to see them in person. To get the ball rolling on it, Saguaro hosted a "Pro Day" on Friday. Video was taken of measurements, heights and weights of players can be verified as well as drills traditionally seen at NFL Pro Days (40-yard dash, agility drills, position-specific drills, etc.).



Pro Day is underway 🙌 Bigs up first 😤 pic.twitter.com/al0sIr5Wuc — Saguaro Football (@saguarofootball) April 2, 2021

The Sabercat coaches were able to have five to eight players for each position doing specific drills. Participation was voluntary.

"We rolled 75 kids through," Mohns said. "They had a blast with it. Any way I can create opportunities for kids, I like to help them keep playing." Spring ball will finish for Saguaro on Thursday, May 13 with the resumption of a showcase event. These began in 2018 with multiple schools coming to one location (but not competing against one another) in order for coaches to be able to see more than one school while making just one stop. A change for this year is an expansion of the teams in 2021. Saguaro will play host to an event which will run in two sessions. At 4: 30 p.m., Salpointe, Desert Edge, and Mountain Pointe will practice. That will be followed at 7 p.m. with Chandler, Higley, and Saguaro. The Sabercats are currently doing offseason skill development meetings in the morning twice a week. That will give them a jump when spring ball begins. It will also provide an important element that was lost due to the pandemic in 2020. "By the time we get to spring ball, we'll have had 12 practices as a team," Mohns said. "That's the thing we really missed last year - building the brotherhood." There's a lot of talent on the roster, which is no surprise. Saguaro finished 5-1 last season and made the Open Division, which was selected by a committee because of the shortened year. SHS had two games canceled (and not made up) due to opponents having COVID-related issues. In some instances, games were lined up just a day or two before Friday on reschedules. Unfortunately, the virus hit Saguaro in the days between the Sabercats' final game and the start of the playoffs causing the team to withdraw from the postseason on Thanksgiving Day. The Scottsdale school has been a powerhouse in the state for the last 15 years. Saguaro won six straight 4A titles from 2013-18. In 2019, the Open Division was created, which pulls the top eight teams in the state from the 6A, 5A, and 4A. The Sabercats were selected in '19 and made the championship game losing by just a touchdown to Chandler. Mohns joined the SHS coaching staff in 2007 and has been the head coach since 2012.

Last year, Mohns ran a two-quarterback system for the first time. Senior Xander Werner (who signed with NAU) brought a dual-threat aspect to the position and junior Ridge Docekal brought balance with his passing. Docekal played about 70 percent of the snaps and threw for 916 yards along with seven touchdowns. The plan for this year is to ride with him as the starter. "I thought Ridge clearly got better as the year went on," Mohns said. "We weren't together with all 11 guys until official practices (in August)." Mohns said Docekal, who is 6-3 and 210 pounds, has physically grown and is more comfortable. He will also benefit from spring ball as well as summer 7-on-7 reps. Saguaro is one of 32 schools scheduled to take part in Flight Club, a 7-on-7 tournament run by Arizona Varsity's Chilly, on June 12 in Maricopa.



Saguaro quarterback Ridge Docekal gets ready to fire a pass during a home game from last year. He averaged 20 yards per completion, had 61 percent accuracy, and is a 4.0 student. (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)

One of the players who should be getting the ball often is Javen Jacobs. The 5-11, 185-pounder also plays baseball for the Sabercats. He mans the H position, which serves as a hybrid slot receiver and a running back. Jacobs' eight offers include Arizona State, Colorado, and New Mexico. Mohns said he is being offered as both a running back and a receiver at the next level. Jacobs rushed for 290 yards in 2020 and averaged more than nine yards per carry. He scored a total of six touchdowns with four receiving and one on a punt return. The staff at Arizona Varsity named Jacobs, who averaged 24.5 yards per punt return, as its 5A Return Specialist of the Year in our annual awards.



Looking at the rest of the offense, Bryan Bogardus had to sit out the first half of the year after transferring from Horizon and played in just two games. As a sophomore at Horizon in 2019, he ran for 604 yards and 10 touchdowns. With limited duty as a junior, he is ready to get loose as a senior. There could be a rotation of backs that also includes Jaedon Matthews and Jayden Staple, who will both be sophomores this fall. Wide receiver Junius Marsh had to sit much of last season after transferring from Chandler. Mohns calls him a "bigtime breakout player". Tristan Monday, regarded as a defensive player (and an Arizona commit), also played some tight end last season and could make an impact on that side of the ball as well. Jo Jo Clark, a 2024 prospect, is another that Mohns is high on. He called Clark a "rebuild of Will Shaffer" and can play a hybrid tight end or H-back. And then there's the new transfer that recently shifted from the West Valley to Saguaro. Deric English led Mountain Ridge in receiving during his sophomore year last season with 31 catches for 451 yards and seven touchdowns. He is one of the top prospects in the state and already has six Division I offers, including Arizona State, Florida State, and Michigan State. He will have to sit the first five games this fall with the transfer, but will be a weapon in the region and playoff games. The offensive line is another strength of the team as four players return that started games. Junior guard Parker Brailsford has 14 offers, including Colorado, Kansas State, and USC. Micah Lutu will get a full senior season of film after transferring from Chandler a year ago. Brailsford and Lutu may become two-way players. Other returning starters are Raul Aguilar (who is 6-3 and 320) and Leo Tuituu-Burton. In the battle for that fifth spot on the line are Amare Taase and William Garrett. Last season, Monday often lined up as a defensive end in a 4-3. The other three players on the line (Quintin Somerville, Alani Ma'afu, and Darrion Dalton) have now all signed with Division I schools. So, the Sabercats may switch to an odd front and use Monday as a "Will", or outside linebacker on the weakside. The other returning linebackers include Miles Crutchley and Cannen Siegel. Siegel competed for Sweet Feet Elite in February at Bullhead City in the 7-on-7 Pylon tournament.



Great weekend competing at @Pylon7on7 ... Here are my top 5 coverage plays at linebacker. Thanks to @SweetFeetElite for the opportunity⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FHT1yY4XFs — Cannen Siegel (@CannenSiegel) February 24, 2021

The secondary for Saguaro intercepted 11 passes in six games. Returning players there are Thomas Dechesaro, Carlos Griffin, Jordan Ginnis, Ivan Martin, Cole Shivers, and Levi Robins. One to watch is defensive back Jaci Dickerson, who got on the field for a few Friday nights as a freshman and already has an offer from Arizona State. Schedules for the 2021 season have not been released yet. Saguaro will once again play in the 5A San Tan Region with Campo Verde, Notre Dame, Horizon, Gilbert, and Maricopa. The Sabercats missed Notre Dame and Campo Verde last year due to COVID cancellations. Last year's non-region slate consisted of Brophy, Casteel, and Hamilton (all 6A teams). It promises to be another difficult early-season schedule and it will start off with a trip to San Diego to once again compete in the Honor Bowl. Saguaro will take on Sierra Canyon out of the Los Angeles area. The Trailblazers went 14-2 in 2019 and are currently 3-1 in their spring season and ranked No. 3 in the state of California. The game against SCHS is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. Part of the preseason training will include an emphasis on getting off to a good start while the team waits for transfers to become eligible. Last year, a committee was used to determine the Open Division teams due to some schools only playing five or six games. If things revert back to 2019 and a formula is used, early losses could keep Saguaro out of the Open. Had a formula been used in 2020, Saguaro would have been the top seed in the 5A tournament. "We need to hit our stride a little earlier," Mohns said. "Sometimes, we start slower than we'd like to. When you play teams like (Sierra Canyon) early, you've got to be sharp."

