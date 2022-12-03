Hawks advance to return to the 6A Championship Game

As the clock hit zeroes, the jubilant student section at Highland High School in Gilbert rushed the field to celebrate with the players. While the 35-21 victory marked the third straight year the Hawks will play in the 6A Conference title game, the excitement of the fans in the Nest was as palpable as if it was the very first time. Heading into the playoffs, Highland, at 7-3 was regarded as one of the top teams in the state. The computers left the Hawks just outside of the Open Division and placed them as the No. 2 seed in the 6A bracket. While some thought they would just take vengeance on every foe they encountered, the past two games have been tight ones. The semifinal home game came together with a mixture of smart offensive decisions and, maybe most importantly, a stout defense that slammed the door on crucial plays and forced turnovers. Red Mountain (8-5) is well known for its group of seniors it has at the skill positions, but the Hawks were able to withstand an early challenge, keep the damage to a minimum, and force the Mountain Lions into uncomfortable situations. The visiting Lions from East Mesa grabbed the early momentum with a 79-yard burst through the middle by Lenox Lawson. The Central Michigan commit scored his 10th rushing touchdown of the season.



Red Mountain running back Lenox Lawson broke through the line for a 79-yard touchdown. He finished the night with 156 yards on 20 carries.

The Hawks were quick to respond on their next possession when sophomore quarterback Kalen Fisher completed passes of 38 and 28 yards to get close before Kody Cullimore took a direct snap and made a 5-yard run to the end zone to tie the game. Lawson gained 123 of his 156 yards in the first quarter and the Lions kept the ball to start the second quarter. Senior quarterback Carter Crispin hit Gunner Moore streaking towards the middle of the end zone with his 25th touchdown pass of the season to build the Red Mountain lead to 14-7. "That was the plan, to get him going," Red Mountain head coach Kyle Enders said. "We couldn't get our offense on the field in the second quarter." Once again, Highland (10-3) didn't waste time getting even. Starting at midfield, it only took two plays for Fisher to find Greg Toler Jr. open on the left side of the field. Toler put a juke move on the defender to finish the catch with a touchdown.

Highland sophomore QB Kalen Fisher gets blocking from his offensive linemen to deliver a pass in Friday's semifinal. (Photo by JDigos Photography)

The Highland defense came into the game allowing just 11.2 points per game. Cole Crandall gave the offense a short field with his fifth interception of the season. Aided by a pair of pass interference penalties, the offense got inside the 5-yard line as time wound down in the half. Once again, Cullimore took the direct snap out of shotgun and ran it in. The score was his 10th TD of the season and gave the Hawks a 21-14 lead at the break. After the Red Mountain touchdown with 10:15 to go in the second quarter, the Lions ran just six plays from scrimmage in the half.

Fisher completed 6-of-10 passes in the first half for 130 yards. All of them went for more than 15 yards. "We want to take what you are going to give us," Highland head coach Brock Farrel said. "They were giving us some big plays and we were able to capitalize." In the first half, Highland led in the turnover department 2-0. One of those led to a touchdown. Red Mountain capitalized on a turnover to draw even once again. A fumble recovery by Braeden Kaczmarek gave the Mountain Lions the ball at Highland's 38-yard line (the only drive that began on that side of the field). Crispin, playing with a brace on his knee which will require surgery (torn meniscus), tied it up with a QB sneak up the middle. The turnovers became even at two later in the quarter as Xavier Sanchez made a recovery following a long completed pass at the RMHS 9-yard line. However, Red Mountain was stopped on downs at the Highland 33-yard line following a pass breakup by Kash Cullimore. From the 33, it was number 33 for Highland that moved the chains with runs of 11 and 31 yards. On the first of those, the referees did not blow their whistles and the pile continued to move junior Eli Kerby forward. "That's all to my offensive line," Kerby said. "Once I got stopped, I had a little momentum and my offensive line came and pushed me. I'm just excited." Kerby is one of three running backs that the Hawks rotated into the backfield. Kerby, Kody Cullimore, and Jay Martin each had at least eight carries and they combined for 159 rushing yards. "Once you go hard, you can get taken out," Kerby said. "And then you can go hard the next time." Going to the championship is a new experience for Kerby. He played on the JV team last year. Highland went the first 61 yards of its go-ahead drive with runs. The final six came on a pass from Fisher to the back corner of the end zone for Kody Cullimore (his third TD). Red Mountain, now trailing 28-21, took over at its own 27-yard line. The Lions had a favorable second-and-three, but three consecutive offensive penalties placed them in a second-and-18 situation. From there, the Highland D-Line pinned its ears back and set sight on the quarterback. After a sack from Cooper Scott (his third of the game), Red Mountain had a seemingly-impossible fourth-and-24 with just under three minutes remaining. "You get behind the sticks on them, and they know that it's a passing down, it's hard to block them," Enders said. "That's what that defense is built for."



Highland defensive end Cooper Scott makes a sack during the second half for the Hawks.

Cooper, who has 17.5 sacks, played his sophomore year at Perry in 2020 and went 0-8. After sitting for the first half in 2021, he's going to his second 6A championship game. "I noticed they were wide step," Cooper said. "I played it patiently. We finished the game strong. We trust everyone no matter what. It all comes down to finishing games." That set up the final dramatics. On fourth and really long, the Red Mountain pass was intercepted by Joseph Allen and taken back 55 yards for a touchdown to seal the victory.



"I got back, I know I trusted my safety, Cole Crandall, my corner, and they all pushed me forward," Allen said. "It doesn't get better than this." Allen is one of nine seniors on the Hawks starting defense. It's a group that plays physical. Three corners were used on Red Mountain star receiver Ja'Kobi Lane - Kody Cullimore, Cecily Tuipulotu, and Cole McCleve. They made contact with Lane nearly every play off the line of scrimmage and held him to three catches for 31 yards. Red Mountain's season ended in the same round in the same stadium as 2021. This time, it was the end of Enders' first season as head coach. Enders noted how close this group of seniors were. "They're always going to be a special group going back to the youth days," Enders said. "These kids didn't just start showing up and playing with each other. They've been doing it together since elementary school. To think this is it for them, it hurts a lot." This was Red Mountain's fifth trip to the semifinals in the past seven years. Highland had to regain its motivation after being snubbed from the Open Division, a place it badly wanted to go. Offensive problems in games against Lone Peak (13-0 loss), Hamilton (10-8 loss), and Saguaro (27-10 loss) revealed the growing pains the Hawks had in the first six weeks of the season. The week after Saguaro, Highland shut out Pinnacle, 25-0. That will be the opponent for the Hawks next Saturday afternoon (1 p.m.) at Sun Devil Stadium. In the past six games (all wins), Highland is averaging 31.7 points per game. In the first seven (4-3 record), that number was 17.6. "We used our emotions of being upset to focus," Farrel said. "We had no one to blame but ourselves. So, we needed to go fix it and take care of business."



Highland running back Jay Martin gains yards on a running play. (Photo by JDigos Photography)

Hawks 35, Mountain Lions 21 Red Mountain

7 7

7 0

21 Highland 7 14 0 14 35