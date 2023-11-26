Knights advance to return to the 5A Championship Game

WEEKLY BLOG: 11/24/23 5A No. 1-seed Higley is one win away from repeating as conference champion. This after the Knights put forth simply a flawless performance on Friday night in all phases of the game and defeated No. 5-seed Apollo 78-14 in a semifinal at home in Gilbert. With the win, Higley (11-2) advances to the 5A Conference title game to play for a championship once again. The Knights defeated Cactus in the 2022 final, 41-21. Higley had nine full possessions (one was interrupted by halftime) and scored nine touchdowns. The Knights added two more trips to the end zone with a pick-six (one of five interceptions) and a punt return. The game was billed as a battle between two of the state's top running backs. Apollo's Adam Mohammed (2,045 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns) against Higley's Daxen Hall (1,881 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns). But the Knights weren't having the game be decided with that showdown. Mohammed was limited to just one carry over 10 yards (a 12-yard run) and was held to 89 yards in his 20 carries. Meanwhile, Higley's up-tempo, no-huddle offense proved to have too much speed and precision to be stopped. "We knew Adam Mohammed is a really, really good running back and we feel we have the best running back in the state and we put that challenge out to our offense," Higley head coach Eddy Zubey said. "On the defensive side, it was to not allow Adam to get going." Early on, it looked like Apollo's offense, which came in averaging 46 points per game, would be up for a scoring battle. The Hawks moved the ball 43 yards getting to Higley's 25-yard line and took more than four minutes off the clock. But on fourth down, the quarterback was tackled for no gain by Nick Rolon. The Knights took over from there and worked fast. Sophomore Gunner Fagrell had a 49-yard run from midfield to the 1-yard line. Hall finished it off from there to give Higley a 7-0 lead 4:55 into the contest and forced the Hawks (11-2) to play from behind for all of the matchup. After a three-and-out, Higley cranked up the offense again. Facing a fourth-and-four at the Apollo 25-yard line, Fagrell completed a 15-yard pass to senior Kaden Millner. That moved the chains and set the Knights up for another short touchdown run by Hall (his 30th of the season). This Higley team will go for two every once in a while and has been quite successful at it. A pass from Fagrell to Andrew Zubey was the 12th successful two-pointer for the Knights this year and it was 15-0. Eddy Zubey has enjoyed coaching his son, Andrew, these past two years on varsity. Just moments after the two-point conversion, Zubey (in his normal position of safety), stepped in front of a third-down pass and brought it the other way for a pick-six. It was Zubey's fifth interception of the year.



The 22-point onslaught was just the beginning. The Knights would find the end zone four more times in the second quarter. It started with Fagrell connecting with Jaden Taylor just as he was reaching the end zone with his route. In the first half, Taylor surpassed 1,000 yards for the season. Fagrell was the Knights' starting quarterback for the first five games of the season. Then, Luke Haugo became eligible (transfer) and was named the starter. However, an injury to Haugo (back) then put Fagrell back at the controls. The throw to Taylor was his 30th touchdown pass of the season. "I feel comfortable," Fagrell said. "I have a lot of great athletes out there supporting me and a great line."



Higley quarterback Gunner Fagrell looks for a receiver. He passed for 340 yards with most of that in the first half.

Apollo got on the board with a deep touchdown pass from Sylus Stevenson to Mohammed. However, earlier in the drive, the Hawks lost right guard Michael Watkins, an Arizona commit, to an ankle injury and he did not return.

Higley's offense was relentless. It only took a total of 18 plays for the Knights to post their fourth touchdown of the game. A 45-yard pass from Fagrell to Taveon Sueing (in double coverage) set up a short scoring run from Hall. An interception by Justice Brathwaite thwarted a scoring drive (Apollo was at the HHS 27-yard line). Higley continued to move the ball, mostly through the air, and from short yardage, Hall was again the specialist and scored his fourth touchdown of the half. There was so much scoring on the Higley side, it wasn't just offensive and defensive players getting in the end zone. Special teams took its turn too as Nijrell Eason fielded a punt, made a quick spin and turn towards the sidelines, and then crossed back to the middle of the field as he carried it in for a touchdown and a 50-point first half. "We just don't have enough guys to keep up with that pace," Apollo head coach Aaron Walls said of his roster which had about seven players playing both ways. "They did a great job with their tempo." In the third quarter, Higley showcased their star running back. Hall took a handoff on the first play from scrimmage and exploded past the defense for a 56-yard touchdown. Then on the Knights' next possession, had another one-play scoring drive as he took a short pass from Fagrell and did the rest taking that one back for a 65-yard score. Perhaps the most amazing stat about Hall's six-touchdown performance is he did it with just 10 touches. He caught two passes for 77 yards and had eight carries for 111 more.



Higley running back Daxen Hall makes a cut before picking up more yardage. He had 121 total yards on just 2 plays in the third quarter (both touchdowns).

"My teammates did great blocking," Hall said. "All I had to do was just run straight." Hall will enter next week's championship game just eight yards away from 2,000. In between those two touchdowns from Hall, the Hawks had a second long strike from Stevenson to Mohammed. Mohammed finished his career at Apollo with 113 touchdowns establishing a new 5A record and ranking No. 2 in any conference behind current Atlanta Falcons running back (and Salpointe alum) Bijan Robinson with 114. "He's amazing," Walls said. "There won't be another one."



Apollo running back Adam Mohammed follows his blockers for yardage. The senior standout had 89 yards and finished his Hawk career with over 5,000 yards on the ground.

Junior linebacker Kooper Woolf intercepted two passes in the second half. Last year, he played on the Knights' JV team and suited up with varsity for the team's playoff run. Woolf mentioned the pressure of playing with the target on their backs this year.

"We had a lot of big expectations going into this season," Woolf said. "This is just a great team." Defensively, Woolf and fellow linebacker Jacob Pitts each had a team-high 11 tackles.



Higley linebacker Kooper Woolf picks off a pass. He had 43 return yards in his two second-half INTs.

Higley has another mobile quarterback on the roster with freshman Anthony Palka. He played in the fourth quarter and ran five times for 42 yards and scored the final touchdown. For Apollo, this was a sudden end to its 10-game winning streak. The Hawks won all of those games by 21 or more points to make their first trip to the semis since 1985. "I didn't even know if we were supposed to be here," Walls said. "But our guys fought their asses off all year and worked hard. All we asked for is their best effort and that's what we got." Fagrell had his third game this season with over 300 yards as he finished with 340 on 16-of-23 passing. He completed passes to eight different receivers. Kaden Millner led the group with five catches for 86 yards. "We're so deep at wide receiver, every guy can step up at any opportunity," Fagrell said. "Everyone stepping up and making plays." The Knights will face No. 2 Desert Edge (11-2) in the 5A Conference final next Friday night at Mountain America Stadium on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe. It will be a rematch of a thrilling game back in Week 4 that saw the Scorpions race out to a 25-0 lead only to be caught by Higley. The contest went to overtime, where Desert Edge won 38-32. Key for the Scorpions were a pair of interception returns for touchdowns. "We really have to make sure we don't have turnovers," Eddy Zubey said. "They're going to have to stop us."



Knights 78, Hawks 14 Apollo 0

7

7

0

14 Higley 22 28 14 14 78

First Quarter:

Hig - Daxen Hall 1 yard run (Kaden Olson kick), 7:05

Hig - Hall 3 yard run (Andrew Zubey pass from Gunner Fagrell), 2:39

Hig - Zubey 35 yard interception return (Olson kick), 1:09

Second Quarter:

Hig - Jaden Taylor 31 yard pass from Fagrell (Olson kick), 11:08

Apo - Adam Mohammed 35 yard pass from Sylus Stevenson (Talen Gallegos kick), 8:56

Hig - Hall 2 yard run (Olson kick), 8:22

Hig - Hall 6 yard run (Olson kick), 2:28

Hig - Nijrell Eason 55 yard punt return (Olson kick), 0:41

Third Quarter:

Hig - Hall 56 yard run (Olson kick), 11:25

Apo - Mohammed 57 yard pass from Stevenson (Gallegos kick), 9:10

Hig - Hall 65 yard pass from Fagrell (Olson kick), 8:52

Fourth Quarter:

Hig - Fagrell 3 yard run (Olson kick), 11:41

Hig - Anthony Palka 5 yard run (Olson kick), 3:09