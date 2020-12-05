ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly (Semifinals): Sunrise Mountain 28 Campo Verde 3

Mustangs in 5A title game after controlling lines of scrimmage

WEEKLY BLOG: 12/4/20 The journey wasn't without bumps along the way, but the Sunrise Mountain Mustangs are finally where they've long wanted to be. The top-seeded Mustangs punched their ticket into their first 5A Conference championship game Friday, controlling both lines of scrimmage and the clock in rolling to a 28-3 triumph over Campo Verde in the semifinals at home in Peoria. Senior Tommy Arnold rushed for three TDs and accumulated 190 of the team's 361 yards on the ground as SMHS finally broke through. This is the 23rd year of football for Sunrise and the Mustangs have made the playoffs in 10 of the past 11 years. Just once, in 2017, did SMHS make it to the semifinal round. That year ended with the No. 1-seeded Mustangs losing to Salpointe at nearby Ironwood HS. "It's been overcome and adapt," Sunrise Mountain head coach Steve Decker said. "From no spring ball to the summer when there were some practices and some not, the kids just stayed focused and our staff did too. It's a big deal. It means a lot to me and the program."

This time, neutral sites weren't used and Sunrise got to play on its home field. The defense certainly made itself at home as it held Campo Verde's powerful rushing game in check. Caden Calloway became a 1,000-yard rusher for the second straight year, but was held to just 30 yards on 10 carries in the first half. He played briefly, but had no more rushing attempts in the second half as he suffered an ankle injury. Sunrise Mountain (8-2) used Arnold early and often. On the Mustangs' first drive, he exploded for a 43-yard run on a fourth-and-one near midfield. He finished it off with a one-yard run. Arnold carried it seven times (for 68 yards) during the eight plays of the possession (all runs) to put SMHS on top 7-0. Campo Verde (5-3) began the second quarter with a first down at the Sunrise 15-yard line. However, the Coyotes had to settle for a 29-yard Connor McLaughlin field goal. That would be the only points Sunrise Mountain would allow. Arnold doesn't get mentioned enough as one of the top backs in the state. He entered the game with 14 rushing touchdowns (15 total). Arnold also went over the 1,000-yard mark during the game and followed his blockers up the middle for a short touchdown run to give the Mustangs a 14-3 halftime lead.

Tommy Arnold with another TD & PAT is good. Mustangs lead Campo 14-3 with 7:27 left in half! 💜💛 #smhsfootball pic.twitter.com/L7454p6RR1 — Sunrise Mountain (@SunriseMustangs) December 5, 2020

In the first half, each team had just four possessions. On the two drives, Sunrise Mountain didn't score on, each began at the 1-yard line following punts by Cade Bemis and covered well by the Coyotes' special teams. The Mustangs held a significant advantage in yardage (201-65). Sunrise Mountain completed just one pass in the game, so the defense knew the run was coming. . . and still couldn't stop it. Arnold scored his third touchdown on another short run. The Mustangs gave a new look that Campo Verde wasn't expecting. Quincy Clemons, a new transfer to SMHS from Copper Canyon (which didn't get to have a season in 2020) has been playing defense the past four games. He continued to stand tall there, but in this one, the 6-5, 285-pounder also played on the offensive line. "They brought 72 in, that extra offensive tackle," Campo Verde head coach Ryan Freeman said. "That man is a load. They were able to take advantage of us." The defense continued to limit a Coyote team that came in averaging 28 points per game from getting in the end zone. Senior linebacker Owen Thomas leads the team in sacks and got his 11th of the season. "Coming into this game, we wanted to pound them early and make sure they don't get any momentum going their way," Thomas said. "We rushed with all we had and we knew that had a good running back."

Sunrise Mountain's Owen Thomas wraps up a ball carrier in the Mustangs' win. Thomas also recorded his 11th sack of the season.

The only turnover in the game came early in the fourth quarter when Steven Hoffman intercepted a pass to thwart another Coyote scoring attempt. That set up a long (almost eight-minute) drive that ended with Brandon Bogard punching in a short run to finish the scoring. Thomas said he and his teammates have come a long way from different practices than normal and wondering if they would have a season. "At the beginning of the year, we had to split up with COVID-19 restrictions," Thomas said. "We've gone and matured so much through all of this." Freeman completed his first year as the head coach of Campo Verde after being promoted when Max Ragsdale became the athletic director at CVHS. Freeman coached with Ragsdale at Apache Junction before becoming the defensive coordinator in 2009 when Campo opened. Campo Verde's defense kept it in every game throughout the regular season. This one was the first time an opponent had scored more than 21 against the Coyotes, who hang their hats on a hard-nosed defense, strong line play, and a top-notch run game. "It's been a blessing," Freeman said. "Our kids are quality young men that represent their families and community really well." Campo Verde also had to battle the virus as well as the opponents on its schedule. The Coyotes suspended all activities in its football program for two weeks in November when a player tested positive. CVHS played just six of its eight originally-scheduled games. Campo Verde came back from that, played its final regular season game and then went on the road to win a playoff game at Cactus Shadows last week. The Coyotes were hoping to return to the 5A title game.

"It's been crazy," Freeman said. "Everything with COVID and replacing Coach Ragsdale. I can't say enough about the kids. That's why it's tough right now."

Sunrise Mountain defensive back Steven Hoffman returns an interception early in the fourth quarter.

Sunrise Mountain will face Ironwood next Friday at North Canyon High School. It will be a rematch of a West-I Region game from back on Oct. 30. In that one, Ironwood defeated the Mustangs, 20-11. SMHS was battling some injuries at the time and Arnold had just seven carries against the Eagles. Based on what we've seen since then, you can expect a heavy dose of totes for the 5-11, 200-pounder. Arnold is one of 26 seniors on the Mustangs' roster.

This will be the first 5A title game between two West Valley teams since 2014 when Centennial defeated Liberty. Speaking of those schools, it's been a banner year for the Peoria Unified School District. Five of the seven schools are either playing in a championship game (Sunrise Mountain, Ironwood, and Cactus) or were a part of the Open Division (Liberty and Centennial). Not only have they had success, they've been able to steer clear of the coronavirus as each played a full eight-game regular season with the exception of Ironwood, which played seven games. "I'm looking to show everyone that Sunrise is one of the best teams in the state," Arnold said. "We don't get enough credit and we definitely owe Ironwood something from what happened in the regular season."



Mustangs 28, Coyotes 3 Campo Verde

0 3 0 0 3

Sunrise Mountain

7 7 7 7 28

First Quarter:

SM - Tommy Arnold 1 yard run (Braden Harvey kick), 7:53

Second Quarter:

CV - Connor McLaughlin 29 yard FG, 9:32

SM - Arnold 1 yard run (Harvey kick), 7:27

Third Quarter:

SM - Arnold 2 yard run (Harvey kick), 4:45

Fourth Quarter:

SM - Brandon Bogard 1 yard run (Harvey kick), 3:10

