The senior finished his HS career as school's all-time top rusher

WEEKLY BLOG: 1/21/24 For the past two seasons, defensive coordinators that had Skyline on the schedule have had to devise game plans for how to stop running back Jordan Blake. Not many were successful.

The Coyotes' star player went over the 100-yard mark in 17 of those 20 games, and in some of those, he flat dominated. In January of 2022, Adam Schiermyer made the move from being an assistant at Eastmark to take over as head coach of an SHS team that was 5-23 the previous three years (1-9 in '21). A total of 13 players had carries on the 2021 Skyline team with just over half of them from the sophomore Blake. In preparing his team that first year, he knew Blake was going to be a special player. "I watched one game his sophmore year," Schiermyer said in an e-mail interview. "That was the Tucson game. He had over 250 yards rushing and I was positive that with the scheme we were bringing in, he would be ultra-productive." Blake definitely put the "ultra" in his productivity. He posted 251 and 283 yards in his first two games as a junior. The second of those came in a 47-28 victory over Tucson at home in east Mesa. That would be his high game that year and he did it on just 18 carries and scored three touchdowns. Skyline improved from 1-9 to 5-5 in 2022. Blake finished with over 1,500 yards and rushed for 21 TDs. He would top those numbers as a senior.



Jordan Blake takes a handoff from Randall Branton with Mark Hernandez getting ready for a lead block during a 2022 game.

Even with opponents knowing who was getting the ball, Blake followed his blocks and turned out another big season. His junior year, his longest run was 80 yards. He bested it with an 86-yard jaunt against Westwood last September. While the Coyotes didn't make the playoffs again (they went 5-5), Blake finished with a pair of superior efforts. In Week 10 against Gilbert, Blake scored six touchdowns on 29 carries and had 242 yards in a 49-17 win. It was just one TD away from the all-time 5A Conference single-game record. The following week, on Senior Night against Sunnyslope, they gave him the rock 41 times and he churned out a career-best 302 yards as Skyline gave it everything it had in a 42-38 defeat. Add them all up and Blake finished his senior year as the regular-season 5A rushing leader with 1,962 yards and 31 touchdowns. That earned him accolades from Arizona Varsity as both the 5A Running Back of the Year and the 5A San Tan Region Offensive Player of the Year.

In addition to that, the 5-7, 180-pound back is now Skyline's all-time leading rusher with 4,061 career yards. That total surpassed Aaron Wood (now at Minot State), who held the record at 3,311 from 2016-2018. Blake scored 58 career varsity touchdowns and averaged 7.5 yards per carry in each of his junior and senior years. Schiermyer said Blake took on a leadership role as a senior mainly through his actions.

"He wasn't necessarily vocal all the time," Schiermyer said. "But, he was when he needed to be. His leadership role came from always being at weights, putting in the work, making sure his grades were right (only one C his entire HS career - as a freshman). Definitely a leader by example."

With 20 amazing performances, it can be hard for Schiermyer to pick out his favorite. He went with the last game of Blake's junior year in another tough battle with Sunnyslope. Skyline needed a touchdown to take the lead in the fourth quarter. "We called time out, and I said 'Jordan, what play do you want to run?'," Schiermyer said. "He says sweep. I asked, 'Field or boundary?'. He said boundary. An 18-yard TD ensued. But, scoring six TDs in one game is a close second." Away from the football field, Blake runs track, competing in the 100, 200, and long jump. Last March at the Sabercat Relays, he clocked an 11.67 in the 100-meters. He was also an Honorable Mention for the All-Academic Team by Sports360AZ with his 3.63 GPA last fall.

Schiermyer has been soliciting as many coaches as he can and feels Blake just needs a shot. With his overall 3.68 GPA, that should help him. Thus far, his only offers have come from Arizona Christian, Jamestown (N. Dak.), Manchester (Ind.), Northwood (Mich.), and Wisconsin-River Falls. "It is my belief that a small D-I or Group of Five school would definitely be in a win-win with Jordan as he will qualify for academic money and not just athletic money," Schiermyer said. "So, there are schools that could use a half-scholarship and get the best bargain in all of Arizona."



