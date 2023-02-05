WEEKLY BLOG: 2/5/23

Ironwood announced the hiring of Tony Stillings as its new varsity head coach last month.

It is a promotion for Stillings, who is in his second run of coaching at the Peoria District school located in Glendale (59th Avenue & Sweetwater). He started at Ironwood in 2010 when Ian Curtis was hired as head coach. Stillings worked as special teams coordinator and also coached receivers and defensive linemen. From 2012-16, he was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He left the school in 2017 for a head coaching opportunity at Arcadia and returned last year as Chris Rizzo's defensive coordinator and linebacker coach. During his time at Ironwood, Stillings has also taught Physical Education.



Rizzo stepped down in December and has moved to Pennsylvania where he has been named the head coach at North Catholic HS in the western part of the state. Rizzo was 17-23 in his four years with the Eagles.

"I was extremely grateful for the opportunity and humbled by the trust the school and the community have in me to allow me to lead this program," Stillings, who was hired on Jan. 26, said in an e-mail interview. "Then the excitement and anticipation kicked in. Ironwood is truly a special place and the relationships I have built with these kids during the past season really has me excited to get to work with them."

Ironwood had a large roster for a 5A school last season (70) and just 22 of them were seniors. That means 48 return with at least some varsity experience. Stillings sees a lot of promise from the younger kids coming back.

"The seniors that we are losing will be missed, but we also had a good, young nucleus of players that will step in, especially at the skill positions," Stillings said. "So far in this offseason, they have been working extremely hard and are embracing what it takes to improve on themselves and last year's results."

Last year's results were a 2-8 record with three losses to start the season and four defeats in a row to finish it. Ironwood plays in the 5A Northwest Region, which remains mostly intact for 2023. Canyon View left (for the Desert West Region), but the other four schools (Agua Fria, Apollo, Goldwater, and Willow Canyon) remain.

Freshman Noah Walker became the starter in Week 5 last season. He had five touchdown passes against Agua Fria to lead the Eagles to a win. For the year, the 6-2, 160-pounder was one of just nine freshmen in the state to throw for 1,000 yards (1,122) and he had 12 TD passes. Four of the seven players that caught passes for IHS return in '23 while the top two running backs were seniors. That could lead to the Eagles taking it to the air more often.

"Noah is a tremendous talent at QB and did a great job as our starter, especially for a freshman," Stillings said. "His development over the course of those games shows that if he keeps working on his craft, he could develop into a top-five QB in the state. Our offense will showcase his talents as well as the talents of a terrific group of receivers led by returners Aiden Jones (Class of '24), who was first team all-region, Lucio Sanchez ('24), and Nathan Darley ('24)."



One defensive player to watch for the next two seasons is sophomore safety Mohammed Salman. The 6-foot, 175-pounder had 40 tackles and four pass breakups last season.

