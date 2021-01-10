ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Weekly: Ty Thompson wins Ed Doherty Award

Oregon signee finished HS career with back-to-back titles

WEEKLY BLOG: 1/10/21 Quarterback Ty Thompson, who led Mesquite to the 4A Conference championship for the second straight year, was named the Arizona High School Player of the Year on Saturday afternoon as he received the Ed Doherty Award during an annual celebration sponsored by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club (GCSGC). Thompson accounted for 42 touchdowns in nine games and may have saved his best performance for last. He passed for three touchdowns and ran for two in a come-from-behind 39-38 victory over Cactus in the title game on Dec. 11 at Gilbert's Highland High School. Thompson was one of 53 players recognized during the season as a Medallion recipient. He beat out four other players in the final round of voting, which was announced at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch: Boulder Creek running back Jacob Cisneros, Chandler quarterback Mikey Keene, Santa Cruz Valley running back Hunter Ogle, and Chandler running back Eli Sanders. A three-year starter at Mesquite, Thompson passed for 9,891 yards in his varsity career and an even 100 touchdowns. His head coach for the last two years, Scott Hare, noted the quarterback's strong dedication to his craft. "He's put so much work in," Hare said. "Ty has a lot of talent, and he's cultivated that talent. Very few are going to understand the amount of time he's spent wanting to be great." The Wildcats (9-1) were the No. 3 seed in the 4A bracket. The run to the championship was made up of wins over Northwest Christian, ALA-Queen Creek, and Cactus. Thompson was presented his GCSGC letterman's jacket by last year's winner, Bijan Robinson of Salpointe, with 2017 recipient Brock Purdy from Perry also on stage. "It means the world to me," Thompson said. "It's a testament to everything my coaches and teammates have done in supporting me."

Ed Doherty Award Finalists (from left to right): Santa Cruz Valley RB Hunter Ogle, Mesquite QB Ty Thompson, Boulder Creek RB Jacob Cisneros, Chandler RB Eli Sanders (not pictured: Chandler QB Mikey Keene is enrolled at UCF)

Taking a look at the other finalists, two helped lead their school to a fifth straight championship and two others had incredible seasons in leading their school to new heights. Cisneros had his second straight season with more than 2,500 all-purpose yards and scored 56 touchdowns in his career. A whopping 34 of them came in his senior year for Boulder Creek, which finished 8-2 and was the No. 1 seed in the 6A playoffs. He led the Jaguars in both rushing (1,552 yards) and receiving (666) while also returning three kickoffs for touchdowns. He will be getting an Ivy League education as he signed with Penn last month. All Keene did at Chandler the past two seasons as the starting quarterback is win (23-0 record). In his senior year, he threw for 2,171 yards in 10 games and 23 TDs with just two interceptions. He finished his career with the Wolves by taking the Open Division championship in a thrilling 23-21 game against rival Hamilton. Keene had 48 touchdown passes in his varsity career and completed 71 percent of his passes. He has enrolled early at UCF and is currently in his first semester there in Orlando. Ogle plays for a small school, but put up huge numbers. The running back led an incredible rushing attack for Santa Cruz Valley with 2,096 yards in 10 games as the Dust Devils (9-1) captured the 2A title in 2020. He scored 25 touchdowns and averaged 10.5 yards per carry. In addition to offense, he is a linebacker and led the team in tackles with 59 while also forcing two fumbles while recovering two himself. He currently has offers from Arizona Christian and Buena Vista. Sanders took the handoff on the first play of the Open Division title game and cruised 80 yards for a touchdown. He was eager to make plays this year as he took over as the primary back in 2020. Sanders broke out with 1,377 rushing yards and scored 24 touchdowns despite sitting many fourth quarters as the Wolves had huge leads. He had over 100 yards in eight of Chandler's 10 games. He is still making his college decision and among his offers are Iowa, Iowa State, and both Arizona schools.

Thatcher senior Mark Wren honored with the Impact Award. My good friend @radioguyaz99 joined him on stage here at the Ed Doherty Award ceremony in Scottsdale pic.twitter.com/MKCVLqFoSm — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) January 9, 2021

The ceremony also featured the Impact Award, the induction of three coaches into the state's Hall of Fame, a pair of honors for referees, and the Contributor to the Game recognition. Thatcher senior Mark Wren, who was a Medallion recipient following a 309-yard rushing performance in the Eagles' 49-35 win over Florence, was named the winner of the Impact Award. For the past five years, Wren has worked on a campaign titled "Just Stop It", an anti-bullying campaign. He visited local kindergarten and first grade classes to discuss the value of kindness and the importance of treating others nicely. After graduation, Wren will be going on a church mission. Entering the Arizona Football Coaches Hall of Fame were Larry Fetkenhier, Vern Friedli, and Jesse Parker. Fetkenhier spent 33 years leading Cactus' football program and compiled 331 wins and a pair of state championships. He stepped down from the Cobras in 2017. Friedli, known for his wishbone offense at Amphitheater, also won 331 games with 288 of those coming at Amphi during his 36 years there. Parker built Mountain View into a powerhouse and won four championships with the Toros. He finished with 309 coaching wins in his 40 years as a head coach. Lyman Breyer and Dave Tayson were honored for 50 years of service. They have taught leadership, values, victory, and success as AIA officials on Friday nights. Dr. Javier Cardenas was recognized as the Contributor to the Game. He is the medical director at the Barrow Concussion and Brain Injury Center in Phoenix. Cardenas has helped to create a ground-breaking concussion project for high school athletes. He has been important in concussion education and in providing free baseline testing for Arizona high school athletes.

So Proud of these Guys! Congratulations to both Ty and Eric for representing Mesquite - one of just a couple schools in the state with two award winners. Ty Thompson takes home the top honor in the state winning the Ed Doherty Award for Best Player in Arizona! pic.twitter.com/h3oFIeSNwY — Mesquite Football (@mesqwildcatFB) January 9, 2021

In addition to Thompson, wide receiver Eric Lira represented Mesquite among the 53 medallion winners. Lira was selected back in Week 3 when he caught five passes for 217 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 60-42 win over ALA-Queen Creek. He transferred to MHS when it looked like Central HS wasn't going to be able to have a football season. Lira finished with 1,124 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Wildcats. He has verbally committed to Southwest Minnesota State.

"Eric was a phenomenal receiver," Hare said. "He made a catch against Gilbert that might be the best catch I've ever seen. It sparked our comeback. He also made one of the most important catches, which was catching that 2-point conversion (with 17 seconds remaining in the championship game against Cactus)." Thompson has early enrolled at Oregon and has begun online classes there. Highly ranked nationally, he is looking to make an impact on the team when spring ball begins and compete for a starting job with the Ducks. "He's very accurate and he's very coachable," Hare said. "Everything he does is about 'us' and not 'him'. He's going to lead the locker room." Arizona high school products have made their marks at the major college level with Robinson, Purdy, Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler (Pinnacle), USC QB Kedon Slovis (Desert Mountain), and Oregon QB Tyler Shough (Hamilton) all listed on Heisman odds lists for 2021. Thompson would like to put his name up there during his time at college. "It's a huge honor - the Heisman of Arizona," Thompson said of the Ed Doherty Award. "Hopefully, I can bring home a real Heisman for Arizona one day in the near future." This year's Ed Doherty Award luncheon activated mandatory masks, temperature checks for all guests, restricted ticket availability to reduce size, and outdoor seating to maintain social and physical distancing.



Approximately 30 of the 53 medallion winners that were on hand for the Ed Doherty Luncheon in Scottsdale.

2020 Ed Doherty Award Medallion Winners Name School Position Zach Bennett

Coconino RB Treyson Bourguet

Salpointe QB Zion Burns

Poston Butte

RB Caden Calloway

Campo Verde

RB Dane Christensen

Casteel QB Jacob Cisneros

Boulder Creek

RB Kavaughn Clark

Centennial RB Brandon Craddock

O'Connor LB Max Davis

Highland RB Brock Dieu

Casteel OL Jace Feely

Gilbert Christian

K/LB Logan Gingg

Verrado RB DJ Gleash

Centennial DE Josh Grant

Bradshaw Mountain

QB Zach Hammett

River Valley

RB Carter Hancock

Higley WR Logan Hubler

ALA-Queen Creek

QB Luis Jaramillo

Flagstaff

RB Joey Jensen

Combs RB Christian Johnson

Greenway RB Caleb Jones

Basha RB Mikey Keene

Chandler QB Adryan Lara

Desert Edge

QB Gabe Levy

Cienega RB Eric Lira

Mesquite WR PJ London

Blue Ridge

QB Evan Lovett

Pusch Ridge

ATH

Nicco Marchiol

Hamilton QB Cole Martin

Hamilton DB Brock Mast

Liberty QB Matt McClelland

Arete Prep

QB Kai Millner

Higley QB Hunter Ogle

Santa Cruz Valley

RB Steven Ortiz Jr.

Desert Edge

DB Trey Reynolds

Queen Creek

LB Jordan Richardson

Moon Valley

CB/WR Isaiah Roebuck

Marana DB Howard Russell

Phoenix Christian

ATH Eli Sanders

Chandler RB Jake Schmitt

Corona del Sol

LB Brayten Silbor

Chaparral QB Gavin Smith

Notre Dame

WR Quintin Somerville

Saguaro DE Richard Stallworth

Yuma Catholic

QB Zach Sutton

Shadow Ridge

WR Ty Thompson

Mesquite QB Jacob Thurman

Shadow Ridge

RB Bram Walden

Saguaro OL Seth Wiltbank

Round Valley

RB Demond Williams Jr.

Basha QB Jared Williams

Chaparral RB Mark Wren

Thatcher RB Nate Wright

Prescott RB